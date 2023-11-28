Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Reigns Supreme Once Again as Holiday 100 Chart Returns

The Thanksgiving leftovers are gone and there’s a chill in the air. That means it’s time for Mariah Carey to rise from her year-long slumber to belt out “All I Want for Christmas Is You” once more. People across the country will likely hear the song every time they step into a shopping center or turn on a radio. As a result, the song sits atop the Billboard Holiday 100 again.

According to Billboard, the Holiday 100 launched in 2011. Since then, the survey has run for a total of 63 weeks. Carey’s holiday hit has topped the chart for 58 of those weeks. More impressively, it has been No. 1 on the chart for 43 consecutive weeks. This reign started at the beginning of the 2015-2016 holiday season. That’s right, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has ruled the holiday chart for eight seasons. With the return of the survey, it looks like the song will continue its dominance for the ninth consecutive festive season.

Only three other artists have had No. 1 hits on the Holiday 100. Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” topped the chart for a week in the 2011-2012 season. Pentatonix had chart-toppers. “Little Drummer Boy” was No. 1 for a week in the 2013-2014 season. Then, their rendition of “Mary Did You Know?” topped the charts for two weeks during the 2014-2015 season. Ariana Grande was the last artist other than Carey to top the Holiday 100. “Santa Tell Me” was at No. 1 for a week during the 2014-2015 season.

Carey’s 1994 Christmas song is also at the top of the Billboard Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs chart. It beat Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” and Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” among other classics to claim the top spot.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is also seeing success in other charts. Currently, it sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Holiday 100 ranks songs using the same metrics as the Hot 100. It calculates streaming, sales, and airplay data to create its rankings.

