7 Best High-End Speaker Brands of 2023

Between professional and consumer audio, there is a staggering amount of speaker brands to choose from. If you’re shopping around for a new set of speakers, you have so many options that it can be a daunting task just understanding where to begin.



We’ve put together this guide to the best high-end speaker brands for that purpose. Across a number of audio equipment needs, quality, and price ranges, these are our favorites to ensure that your sound system audio sounds as good as possible.

Our top pick for the best overall high-end speaker brand went to Sonos as a tribute to their spectacular build quality and versatility. But just because it's our favorite doesn't mean it has to be yours. Read on to find the best high-end speaker brand for your needs.

Best High-End Speaker Brands

1. Best Overall – Sonos

SPECS

Model categories: Wired and wireless smart speakers, high fidelity, soundbar, outdoor speakers, outdoor streaming sound systems, in-wall speakers

Wired and wireless smart speakers, high fidelity, soundbar, outdoor speakers, outdoor streaming sound systems, in-wall speakers Differentiators: Small form factor, rectangular/oval/oblong shapes, ergonomic footprint

Small form factor, rectangular/oval/oblong shapes, ergonomic footprint Price Range: $100-$2,596

Sonos is an interesting company. They offer a variety of different types of speakers, from high-end to simple budget models and everything in between. With a range of products that sits squarely in the “prosumer” category, if you're looking for wired or wireless audio speakers that are built as good as the excellent sound quality they provide, Sonos speakers are a great choice.



Audio technology for the home is their bread and butter. So whether you’re looking for a smart speaker to blast audio from your favorite streaming platform, something better than normal computer speakers to keep you focused while you work, or speakers that move more air in your house’s outdoor, their products are hard to beat for the shopper looking to stay out of the professional realm and price range.

They’re focused squarely in the consumer audio space, so if you’re looking for reference monitors for music production, you’ll have to look elsewhere. But considering the range of speaker builds they have available and the depth of features within them, Sonos is at the top of the conversation when it comes to the best high-end speaker brands.

2. Best Professional Studio Monitors – Acoustic Engineers

SPECS

Model Categories: Professional recording studio monitors

Professional recording studio monitors Differentiators: Top-of-the-line sound and build quality, in-house manufacturing, high resolution and low distortion design

Top-of-the-line sound and build quality, in-house manufacturing, high resolution and low distortion design Price Range: $2,000-$23,000

When it comes to professional studio monitors, there are the greats, and there are the gods. Acoustic Engineers falls into the latter category. Even more astounding than the unparalleled sound quality and craftsmanship of their products is the fact that their name isn’t nearly as well known as it should be.

The company has been around since 1974, delivering professional studio monitors with excellent sound quality, high resolution, and low distortion to some of the best recording and post-production facilities in the world.

In manufacturing the best professional studio monitors, the price point is understandably high. But the sound quality is fantastic, and the build design is expertly engineered. Acoustic Engineers’ products will generally be out of the price range of most, but when it comes to the best professional studio monitors, no one does it better.

3. Best Bluetooth Speakers – JBL

SPECS

Model categories: Boombox, PartyBox, waterproof

Boombox, PartyBox, waterproof Differentiators: High-end range of Bluetooth models that most companies don’t offer

High-end range of Bluetooth models that most companies don’t offer Price Range: $25-$2,000

Almost every speaker company (and some known for making other audio products) has at least one Bluetooth speaker model in their roster. As JBL is regarded as one of the best speaker brands, they are most well known for their line of products targeted at the professional audio market. But they offer a number of options for consumer audio customers looking for high-quality portable Bluetooth speakers.

Looking to liven up your party, put a speaker in the middle of your swimming pool, or host the next karaoke night for you and your friends? JBL is one of the most well-respected speaker brands, and their Bluetooth speakers are some of the best. Their products also come with unique features that set them apart from the pack, like lighting effects, rechargeable batteries, and waterproof enclosures.

JBL’s range of speakers with Bluetooth capabilities is limited but perfect for audio for conferences, parties, and gatherings. They’re certainly not inexpensive, but those with at least somewhat of a budget will find them to be one of the best companies to consider when shopping around for Bluetooth speakers specifically.

4. Best Floor-Standing Speakers – Klipsch

SPECS

Model categories: Soundbar, portable Bluetooth, commercial, PA

Soundbar, portable Bluetooth, commercial, PA Differentiators: Broad range of model categories and accessories that make them a single source for amplification

Broad range of model categories and accessories that make them a single source for amplification Price Range: $249-$2,199

Now we’re getting to the companies that provide a variety of speaker models, but let’s focus on floor-standing Klipsch speakers. This specific type of speaker set is tailor-made for home audio and home theaters, as well as the most discerning audiophiles.

Their line of floor-standing speakers ranges in price from a few hundred dollars to over $1,500, but what you get with every model are high-fidelity sound quality and a reliable build structure. And when it comes to aesthetics, there are plenty of options, including wood finishes. The speaker drivers also come in different color variations that make a perfect match for the aesthetic of any room.

All this said, they do offer a lot of other speaker options, from full semi-professional PA speaker sets and systems to compact surface-mount models, HiFi home audio speakers, and small portable Bluetooth units.

5. Best Bookshelf Speakers – KEF

SPECS

Model categories: HiFi, bookshelf, earphones, floorstanding, center channel

HiFi, bookshelf, earphones, floorstanding, center channel Differentiators: Designed for convenience over a variety of model categories

Designed for convenience over a variety of model categories Price Range: $300-$2,300

As the name implies, bookshelf speakers come in a small-format enclosure. But they’re not just intended to live by the library. It’s a term that’s pretty much interchangeable with desktop speakers, and therein lies one of their biggest selling points.

KEF is one of the best speaker brands when it comes to bookshelf models. They look great and have fantastic sound quality, with a variety of finishes ranging from wood-like walnut to more modern vibes like its LS50 Meta and Q350 models. Some of them could even be used in a home or project recording studio setup.

They might be best known for offering a host of different types and styles of bookshelf speakers, but there are plenty of other speaker categories in the company’s lineup. Floor-standing, wireless, even Dolby Atmos for outfitting your home theater. And to make things really pump, they also have multiple types and levels of subwoofers.

6. Best Budget Speakers – Rockville Audio

SPECS

Model categories: PA, home theater, HiFi, portable, tower

PA, home theater, HiFi, portable, tower Differentiators: Sophisticated speaker sets, rackmount processors available

Sophisticated speaker sets, rackmount processors available Price Range: $50-$600

Rockville Audio’s lineup is one of the most unique on this list. They offer great PA systems for live work and distributed systems that are ideal for an office, restaurant, or bar. All of them come at a middle-of-the-road price point that’s targeted squarely at the consumer space.

And when it comes to the budget speakers category, they consistently come up at the top of the list. Considering the breadth of their product catalog, if you’re looking for consumer speakers that keep money in mind, they have the perfect option regardless of the type of speaker you need.

They might not be the best choice for every shopper looking for affordable speakers, especially when it comes to home and hi-fi audio. But for those looking for a public sound system or something to outfit a commercial facility, their products are one of the best choices.

7. Best Home Theater Speakers – Dali

SPECS

Model categories: Portable, bookshelf, floor-standing tower, on-wall

Portable, bookshelf, floor-standing tower, on-wall Differentiators: Multiple enclosure sizes and styles, some models can double as professional studio monitors

Multiple enclosure sizes and styles, some models can double as professional studio monitors Price Range: $25-$1,040

With the uptrend in streaming services and the decline of traditional movie theaters, home theater systems have become a technological staple in the modern home. And since movies and TV are a marriage of sound and sight, you need a sophisticated speaker system to get the best audio out of your setup.

No matter how you have your home theater designed, DALI speakers are one of the best speaker brands. From the standard stereo speakers configuration to floor standing speaker tower models to wall-mount speakers, they have a style that works well with whatever space you’re working with.

Their home theater speakers do run more toward the middle and high end when it comes to price. When building out a home theater system you want to make sure you’re getting the most powerful and dynamic sound, and DALI speakers are one of the best manufacturers to help you accomplish that.

Best High-End Speaker Brands Buyer's Guide

Utility

One of the most important things to consider when shopping around for high-end speakers is what you need them to do. Using them in a home theater scenario is different than if you’re an audiophile who wants the best sound reproduction for spinning vinyl records, you use them for music production, or you're a content creator who wants to make sure the audio for your video clips is as clean as it can be.

Driver Size

After you’ve decided on the type of high-end speakers you need, consider how much sound needs to be reproduced, maximum volume, and frequency range. And all of these sound factors come back to the size of the drivers in the speaker enclosure.

Perhaps the most important consideration is how much full-range frequency content you want to reproduce. The smaller the speaker, the less low-end and low midrange can be reproduced. For casual listeners, this isn’t a concern. They just want to hear the song. But for serious audiophiles or those who are trying to build a sophisticated audio equipment setup for a home theater system, it’s part of the reason they’re shopping around for new speakers in the first place.

Frequency Range

A big reason that people shop around for aftermarket speakers in the first place is because they need specific frequency reproduction that stock speakers just can’t do. There are multiple reasons, whether it’s inferior digital-analog converters (DAC), miniaturized design of the speaker itself, or just poor manufacturing quality to save on their bottom line.

As outlined above, the size of the speaker drivers is directly related to the range of frequencies speakers can produce. Larger drivers are able to reproduce low end better, and if the speaker is small enough, no low end will output at all. That doesn’t mean it’s not there; the speakers just don’t have the size to make it audible.

Ergonomics

After the speaker design, their placement in the room is one of the most important factors that play into how they sound. The type of speaker is big in this, as you can’t place every type of speaker everywhere. Bookshelf speakers are designed so you can pretty much place them anywhere. But when it comes to categories like floor-standing speakers or PA models, your options are much more limited.

You also have to factor in the room and speaker placement. Room dimensions are the biggest determining factor in how good speakers sound after the audio source signal and the speakers themselves. Unfortunately, this is usually out of most people’s control unless it’s a complete studio build out.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which speaker brand is best?

Not all manufacturers make every model of speaker, so each person’s specific needs dictate which brands of speakers might be best for them. Since speakers are such a wide-ranging product category, it’s important to identify what your individual needs are before you set out on the journey to make a purchase.

In the context of the best speaker brands, we chose Sonos, but if you need a home theater or public address system, Rockville Audio is a fine choice. If you’re an audio equipment professional and are looking to outfit your studio with high-end monitoring, Acoustic Engineers is our top pick.

Which speaker is best for sound quality?

The best sound quality in a speaker is most dependent on what you need it for. The human range of hearing is from 20Hz-20kHz, but many of the frequencies on the extreme ends of that spectrum are inaudible, even to someone with the most perfect hearing.

Identifying your needs is the first step. But overall, you want the broadest frequency response possible. Some speakers come in a stereo pair; some come in a single stereo enclosure. The former is best for hi-fi setups and home theaters, while the latter is ideal if you’re on the go.

How much better are high-end speakers?

High-end speakers offer a number of advantages over lesser types. They usually have a wider range of frequencies and better drivers and electronics that are built to last. As a result of this, they provide better projection and sound dispersion.

You also want to consider the fact that if you’re going to invest in external speakers, you might want to look for a model that sits at the top end of your budget range. Audio equipment standards last for decades or in perpetuity, so you don’t have to worry about planned obsolescence. And as long as you take care of them, a good set of speakers can last a lifetime.

What makes a high-end speaker?

The elements that define a high-end speaker are mostly focused on high-quality sound and a solid build design.

When it comes to sound, you want a model that has the widest frequency response possible. Most speakers are not neutral and will come with some sort of tailored frequency curve. This normally can't be changed, but some do offer onboard EQ adjustments. Depending on the playback system, this can be further adjusted based on what equalization options it offers.

When it comes to build there are two main considerations: audio equipment standards and construction quality. The audio standard will determine how you connect it to the playback system. Playback systems usually offer multiple audio output formats, but speakers generally only come with one or two. This means it’s critical to understand how the audio is leaving the source so you can determine which speakers to consider when shopping around.

Conclusion

There are many reasons to shop around when selecting your new high-end speakers. Maybe you want to take your audiophile hi-fi system to the next level or add cinema-quality sound to a home theater system. Or maybe you just need a full-frequency range Bluetooth jambox to party with by your pool.

Regardless of your needs, with this guide, you’ll be able to enjoy your audio at the highest playback quality and find the perfect high-end speakers for you.

Our top pick for the best all-around high-end speaker brand for most consumers' needs went to Sonos. The versatility of their products ensures there's something out there for everyone.

So, while shopping for your next pricey home audio purchase might be an intimidating thought, there are so many options on this list that, no matter your individual needs, the perfect choice won’t be too hard to find.