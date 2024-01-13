6 Best Speaker Stands of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You’ve made it: after hours of thorough research and careful consideration, you’ve bought the best speakers you could possibly buy to take your listening experience to the next level. What now?

Well, the answer to that question is: speaker stands. Stands are tremendously underrated in the audio world, and they’re far more important than people think. After all, what’s the point of having the best-sounding speakers in the world if their sound quality is distorted by a bad angle or a wobbly surface?

Your speakers are probably capable of far better sound quality than you're getting now and you may not know it. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

In this article, you’ll find the best speaker stands for different purposes. If you’re on a tight budget, we have an option for you, and, if you’re feeling fancy and want the most premium speaker stands out there, we can also help you.

We also included a Buyer’s Guide where you will find out what to look for when buying speaker stands.

Our #1 pick is the Pangea Audio DS200 Speaker Stands because they’re the most balanced option: their height is adjustable, they’re compatible with almost any speaker, and they’re sturdy.

But, if you feel those stands are not for you, keep reading! There’s definitely a model for you in this list.

Best Speaker Stands

1. Best Overall – Pangea Audio DS200 Speaker Stands

SPECS

Height: Available in three heights: 24", 28", and 36"

Available in three heights: 24", 28", and 36" Top plate: 6" wide x 8.5" deep

6" wide x 8.5" deep Bottom plate: 9.75" wide x 12" deep

9.75" wide x 12" deep Weight capacity: 100 lbs per stand

The Pangea Audio DS200 Speaker Stands are our #1 choice because they excel in every category.

Their steel construction not only prevents wobbly sound but also allows these speaker stands to handle up to 100 lbs. This means that you can put almost any type of speaker on them and they’ll handle the weight like a champ.

These stands offer some unique features that make it clear that Pangea put a lot of thought into these stands’ design. For example, they come with a cable management system that keeps all wires organized and out of sight.

But perhaps the most unique feature these speaker stands have is their fillable columns. The idea behind the design is that you add sand or similar materials inside the columns to dampen even more the vibrations the speakers may produce. So, if you like heavy bass music, this could be a great feature for you since it improves the bass response and the overall clarity of the sound.

This feature is a nice touch for those who are looking for sound precision.

Overall, the Pangea Audio DS200 Speaker Stands look good from every angle. Not only are they sturdy and durable, but also they come with some very convenient features like a cable management system and sand-fillable columns.

2. Best Desktop Speaker Stand – IsoAcoustics Iso-130

SPECS

Height: 5.12" (13 cm)

5.12" (13 cm) Top plate: 6.3" x 7.5" (16 x 19 cm)

6.3" x 7.5" (16 x 19 cm) Base plate: 7.1" x 8.3" (18 x 21 cm)

7.1" x 8.3" (18 x 21 cm) Weight capacity: 66 lbs (30 kg) per stand

The IsoAcoustics Iso-130 are small but mighty: even though they are only 5.12" tall, they can support bookshelf speakers up to 66 lbs per stand, which is a crazy number considering their size.

In our view, they’re the best desktop speaker stands out there. They come with an isolation system that absorbs unwanted vibrations, which reduces muddiness.

Also, they’re adjustable, so you can set them at any height you want in order to get the best sound possible!

Overall, the IsoAcoustics Iso-130 are adjustable, sturdy, and reliable: the perfect recipe for quality desktop speaker stands.

3. Best Affordable Floor Speaker Stands – Perlesmith Universal Floor Speaker Stands

SPECS

Height: 28 inches (71.1 cm)

28 inches (71.1 cm) Material: Metal

Metal Weight capacity: 22 lbs (10 kg) per stand

The Perlesmith Universal Floor Speaker Stands are sturdy and affordable. They come with a surprising amount of features considering their price.

First, their stand system is universal, which means it can accommodate almost any set of speakers. Also, they even come with rubber feet to reduce vibrations.

You can assemble them in only 4 steps, and no tools are required for the installation. So it’s sort of a DIY challenge.

What’s great about these floor speaker stands is that their top plate is adjustable, so you can move them up to 45 degrees to get the best direction for your music.

Also, just like the Pangea Audio DS200, these stands come with a system for running cables through the tube to keep them neat.

Overall, the Perlesmith Universal Floor Speaker Stands are a great option for those who want to save some money. They're the best speaker stands for those on a budget. Even though their design is simple, they are sturdy and reliable, and come with an impressive number of features for their price like their integrated cable management system.

4. Best Studio Speaker Stand – Knox Gear Studio Monitor Stands

SPECS

Height: 10 inches (25.4 cm)

10 inches (25.4 cm) Top plate: 6.7" x 8.7" (17 x 22 cm)

6.7" x 8.7" (17 x 22 cm) Base plate: 7.9" x 9.8" (20 x 25 cm)

7.9" x 9.8" (20 x 25 cm) Weight capacity: 44 lbs (20 kg) per stand

The Knox Gear Studio Monitor Stands are perfect for a home studio. They’re relatively small and lightweight, which means they can fit almost anywhere.

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of these stands is their vibration isolation. They come with a built-in foam pad that absorbs vibrations and therefore helps produce a clearer sound.

Another feature that puts them at the top of our list of studio speaker stands is their “C” shaped design. It’s clear Knox designed these stands with efficiency in mind. Those 9 inches between the desktop and the speakers not only significantly improve sound quality but also give you plenty of desk space to put things like amplifiers, for example.

Overall, the Knox Gear Studio Monitor Stands come with a unique design and a great dilation system So, if you’re looking for home studio stands, look no further.

5. Best Adjustable Speaker Stands – SANUS Adjustable Height Speaker Stand

SPECS

Adjustable height: 28" to 38" (71 to 97 cm)

28" to 38" (71 to 97 cm) Top plate: 6.625" x 8.5" (16.8 x 21.6 cm)

6.625" x 8.5" (16.8 x 21.6 cm) Base plate: 11.75" x 10.5" (30 x 27 cm)

11.75" x 10.5" (30 x 27 cm) Weight capacity: 3.5 lbs (1.6 kg) per stand

As the title suggests, the SANUS Adjustable Height Speaker Stands are a pair of very versatile stands. They not only have an adjustable height of 28" to 38", but they also have an almost universal compatibility. In other words, they come with mounting hardware that can adapt to almost all speakers.

What we love about these speaker stands is that they have a very clean look. Their thin and elegant structure is ideal for those who want to avoid visual clatter at all costs. Their integrated cable management channel also helps with this goal.

Perhaps the only disadvantage of this model is that it lacks tilt adjustment, which means you are not able to direct sound as you would with other models. However, it’s not a big deal considering its price and overall quality.

6. Most Durable Speaker Stands – Monolith Speaker Stands

SPECS

Item Weight: 10 pounds

10 pounds Product Dimensions: ‎32.25 x 11 x 4.5 inches

‎32.25 x 11 x 4.5 inches Load Capacity: 165.35 lbs

The Monolith Speaker Stand is something else. You could probably knock down a door with it. It has a load capacity of 165.35 lbs, which means it can support any bookshelf speaker. You could probably even sit a full-grown Great Dane on it too.

This stand is also very stable, which helps reduce extra vibrations.

The only thing you should take into account before buying is that it is robust and takes up quite a bit of space. The base is a bit larger than other stands, so you should make sure you have enough space for this model. Other than that, the Monolith Speaker Stand is a great choice. It’s durable, as sturdy as it gets, and is not very expensive.

Best Speaker Stands Buyer's Guide

If you’re looking to buy speaker stands, please check the weight of your speakers before buying! Also, make sure you have enough space for the stands, and don’t forget to check the stability and compatibility of the model you want to buy.

Weight Capacity

Please check if the stands you’re about to buy can actually support the speakers you own. If your speakers are heavier than the stands’ weight limit, they can break, generate extra vibrations that will ruin the sound, or even become a safety hazard.

Height Adjustment

In a perfect world, you should put the speaker's tweeter at ear level in order to get the best overall sound quality. But we all know we don’t always have enough space for that kind of speaker placement. Just please make sure your speaker stand fits in the space you’ve assigned for them. It may sound silly, but returns due to lack of space are more common than you think!

Stability

A sturdy stand reduces unwanted vibrations. The best speaker stands out there are made out of sturdy materials, have wide bases, and come with rubber pads.

Compatibility

Make sure your speakers can fit in the stands! Check the plate size to make sure they’re compatible.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How high should my speaker stands be?

Audio experts say you should position your speakers’ tweeter at ear level to get the best sound possible and the best listening experience. That's why the best speaker stands out there are adjustable.

So, in order to set the best height, first, you should get in your usual listening position (whether that is sitting down, standing up or lying on the floor), and measure the distance between your ear and the floor. Don’t forget to factor in speaker height though! In other words, subtract the speaker height from your original measure.

The next step is basically trial and error. Play some music, get yourself in your listening position, and adjust your speakers up or down to get the best sound possible. That's the best way to fine-tune your audio setup!

Can I use any stand for any speaker?

Nooo. As we said in the Buyer’s Guide, check that your speakers can fit in the speaker stands before buying! Not all stands work with all speakers. Some stands can’t support heavy speakers, or their plates are too small for some speaker models.

We can’t stress this enough: check the compatibility of your speakers before you buy!

Are steel or wooden stands better?

It depends on what you’re looking for.

Steel stands are sturdy and durable, and they can usually handle heavier speakers. The problem with this material is that sometimes it makes the stands too heavy and also makes them more expensive. Also, this material sometimes can resonate at certain frequencies, which can color the sound. That’s why some people prefer wooden stands.

However, in general, there’s not much difference between the two materials.

Can I use a table or shelf instead of a stand?

Well, yes and no. No one will stop you from using a shelf instead of a stand, but it’s not ideal. First, a shelf is not really a safe spot for expensive speakers; they could fall and break at any point. Also, the height of the shelf might not be ideal for listening.

We suggest you prioritize stability as much as you can in order to keep your speakers safe. For this reason, we strongly suggest you buy a speaker stand. It’s safer, better for listening, and more aesthetically pleasing.

What about spikes or rubber pads?

In our opinion, carpet spikes offer better stability because they dig into the carpet, and rubber pads are not able to do that. However, rubber pads are great for protecting solid floors from scratching and they also help absorb any unwanted resonances generated by the speakers.

Ultimately, the choice between spikes and rubber pads will depend on your floor.

Conclusion

As we said earlier, before buying speaker stands, do your research! And don’t forget to check the weight capacity, stability, and compatibility of the stands you’re about to buy.

If you’re looking for a great all-around stand, we suggest you try the Pangea Audio DS200 Speaker Stands . Apart from being sturdy and well-built, these stands come with fillable columns, a feature that dampens vibrations and definitely makes them stand out from other models.

If you have small bookshelf speakers and need stands equally small, we recommend the Knox Gear Studio Monitor Stands. They’re small and lightweight and come with great isolation.