6 Best Bluetooth Speakers Under $100 of 2024

There’s no denying the convenience of Bluetooth. No cables, clean audio, and convenient ergonomics are just a few of the benefits of this booming technology.

Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to get a solid set of Bluetooth speakers, and there are a lot of great models under $100. Our top pick is Apple’s HomePod Mini because of the high-end sound quality for the price and how versatile it is with Siri integration, temperature sensors, and more to smarten up your home.

This guide goes over some of the most important things to look for in the best Bluetooth speakers under $100 and outlines our top choices. We've also included a buyer's guide and FAQ section to help you make the best choice for your needs.

Let's dive in.

Best Bluetooth Speakers Under $100

1. Best Bluetooth Speaker Under $100 Overall – Apple HomePod Mini

SPECS

Frequency Response: 63Hz - 12kHz

63Hz - 12kHz Speaker Configuration: Full-range driver with dual passive radiators with 360-degree soundfield

Full-range driver with dual passive radiators with 360-degree soundfield Features: Bluetooth 5.0 and wideband Wi-Fi 802.11n connectivity, transparent acoustic fabric enclosure, Siri compatible, temperature and humidity sensors

As if the company needed more claim to fame, they have made quite a mark on the smart home device market. A lot of the items can cost a pretty penny leaving budget-conscious shoppers in the lurch. But the HomePod Mini is a solution to this problem.

It is a multi-dimensional sound machine with a full-range driver and a duo of passive radiators that offer depth in the low end and air in the highs. The custom acoustic waveguide provides a 360-degree soundfield, and the quad microphone design lets you access Apple’s Siri from quite a distance. It’s even got temperature and humidity sensors and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms!

There is a lot to love about the HomePod Mini. It can access a number of audio sources, can run on Bluetooth and WiFi, and when it comes to aesthetics, the spherical shape is appropriately Apple with a sleek modern look. AirPlay opens up the option for multi-room audio, it can be paired for a more traditional stereo sound setup. This multi-functionality makes it a great addition to any home.

2. Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers Under $100 – Audio-Technica AT-SP65XBT

SPECS

Frequency Response: 90Hz - 18kHz

90Hz - 18kHz Speaker Configuration: 2 x 2.87” woofer

2 x 2.87” woofer Features: Bluetooth and auxiliary inputs, rechargeable battery with up to 12 hours of life, built-in omnidirectional microphone for taking phone calls, enhanced bass response

Audio-Technica is one of the premier manufacturers in the microphone world, but like many companies, they branched out into other aspects of audio. The AT-SP65XBT is a soundbar Bluetooth speaker that sports two 3” drivers that provide a focused and broad 90Hz to 18kHz frequency response.

A passive radiator forms a professional-level low end, and the onboard omnidirectional microphone lets you take calls via Bluetooth easily. The 3.5mm input lets you use it for playback with devices not equipped with Bluetooth, and you can get up to 12 hours of continued playback on a full charge.

There is nothing new here, but if you are looking to add a soundbar speaker to your setup this is a good option from a respected manufacturer. Considering how easily portable it is, this is a great model for use at home or work, and the streamlined and easy-to-use setup lets you get going directly out of the box.

3. Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Under $100 – JBL Lifestyle Flip 6

SPECS

Frequency Response: 63Hz - 20kHz

63Hz - 20kHz Speaker Configuration: 3” woofer, .6” tweeter

3” woofer, .6” tweeter Features: Waterproof and dustproof enclosure, rechargeable battery with 12-hour full-charge life, multiple speaker linking capability

Waterproof speakers have gained a lot of popularity in recent years, and they offer distinct advantages even if you’re not using them by the pool or at the beach. Accidents and spills happen, so a waterproof speaker is a good choice for a setting like an office conference room and for parties where beverages are flowing.

JBL makes some of the best audio playback devices in the game, and their Flip series is one of the most popular lines of waterproof Bluetooth speakers. The Flip 6 is a rugged and easily portable Bluetooth speaker that’s meant to power the sound to your life on the go.

A racetrack-shaped woofer provides robust lows and a defined midrange while the tweeter gives highs with an accentuated attack. The JBL Portable app lets you adjust the sound from your phone, and it has up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.



It doesn’t offer many next-level features, but that’s not the point. If you need a waterproof speaker that’s designed to simply sound good without the distraction of what it also does, the Flip 6 is a fine choice.

4. Best Home Theater Bluetooth Speaker Under $100 – VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Soundbar

SPECS

Frequency Response: 70Hz - 16kHz

70Hz - 16kHz Speaker Configuration: Dual midrange drivers

Dual midrange drivers Features: Onboard DTS Virtual:X multi-dimensional sound, compact without sacrificing sound quality, 91dB SPL

No home theater is properly set up without the right playback system, and VIZIO’s 2.0 Home Theater is one of the best you can get under $100. It’s got the frequency range to do the sound of your favorite films and TV shows justice thanks to the dual 3.5mm midrange drivers.

As one of the most popular manufacturers of televisions, it makes sense that VIZIO would move into making dedicated audio devices. It’s compact, but its volume output which is rated for up to 91dB SPL is anything but. And with such a small footprint it fits nicely into any home theater configuration.

This sleek, Bluetooth-ready soundbar is an all-in-one solution that provides immersive audio for binging your favorite shows, listening to podcasts, gaming, or simple music playback. 2.0 Channel Sound provides true stereo sound that fills even the largest room. Thanks to the built-in DTS Virtual:X technology the sound is multi-dimensional, bringing it to life in ways other home theater soundbars just don’t.

5. Best Bluetooth Speaker Under $100 for Fitness – JBL Go 3

SPECS

Frequency Response: 110Hz - 20kHz

110Hz - 20kHz Speaker Configuration:

Features: Compact, battery-powered, waterproof, dustproof

When it comes to fitness and exercise, music is one of the best motivating tools. Nothing helps you get and stay in the zone like listening to music or podcasts that inspire you to keep pushing. And since fitness is such a vigorous activity you need a speaker that's durable, convenient, and useful in a variety of active situations like jogging, hiking, a day at the park, or just working out in the gym.

The JBL Go 3 is designed to be the only Bluetooth speaker you need while staying active. It has a good bass extension down to 110Hz, which is great considering the small size of its drivers and compact format.

And if you want to scale mountains or prefer swimming, it’s dustproof and water-resistant. It's built into a convenient, rugged format with a handy built-in strap that easily connects to a backpack or other carrying device. The small form factor lets you comfortably hold it in your hand when running too.

The Go 3 is a great Bluetooth speaker that's designed to be used by fitness aficionados who don’t stop moving and need a durable, great-sounding speaker that can keep up with their busy lifestyles. And at such a budget price point you will have plenty of budget left over to cover that gym membership.

6. Best Budget Bluetooth Speakers Under $100 – Anker Soundcore 3

SPECS

Frequency Response: Up to 40kHz

Up to 40kHz Speaker Configuration: Dual titanium drivers

Dual titanium drivers Features: Waterproof, 24-hour battery, titanium drivers, EQ customization via companion app

Budget Bluetooth speakers don’t get much better than this. Anker is a company that makes technology products across a wide range of categories, and the Soundcore 3 is a multi-functional Bluetooth speaker with a lot of great design aspects that come in at a price point that fits any budget.

For starters, it's water resistant, so it’s great for amplifying your beach adventures or a pool party. It runs at 16 watts, and via Advanced Driver Technology both speaker drivers are constructed with titanium drivers that extend the high frequencies all the way up to 40kHz without introducing distortion. When it comes to the low end, dual passive radiators and Anker’s BassUp technology make sure the bass is heard and felt regardless of the volume setting.

Everyone has their own sound preferences, and through the Soundcore companion app, you can access custom EQ settings to accommodate any genre of music. There are three surround sound channels, which makes it a great choice for TV and movies as well. It is battery-powered, lightweight, and comes in an ergonomic soundbar-style enclosure.

And at $50 it provides some of the best value in a Bluetooth speaker no matter how, or where, you want to use it.

Best Bluetooth Speakers Under $100 Buyer’s Guide

Shoppers looking for Bluetooth speakers are almost always consumers looking to upgrade their playback setup with aftermarket models that offer things that the speakers that came with their system don't.

With that in mind let's go over some of the most important features to look for when shopping around for Bluetooth speakers under $100.

Sound Quality

This is the most important factor when shopping around for speakers, especially in the consumer space. Speakers that come in at a lower price point can vary widely when it comes to audio quality, so some dedicated research before making the decision on which model to go with goes a long way.

If you just need something for parties and light listening you don’t have to be so concerned about the quality of sound. But if you’re an audiophile looking to amplify your favorite albums, or you need something to complement your home theater setup you want something that can play back the lowest lows and the highest highs.

Luckily it’s easy to determine, even if you don’t know much about audio. The human range of hearing runs from 20Hz on the bottom end to 20kHz at the top. Most speakers don’t have this much range, but some get close. The farther the drivers extend toward either end of this range is what you want to look for.

Frequency Range

Frequency range is one of the biggest factors that come into play when it comes to buying new speakers. There is some variability here considering what you need the speaker for. If you’re a HiFi audiophile or looking for the next addition to your home theater setup you want the broadest frequency range available.

If you just need something for parties, exercising, or on-the-go there is some wiggle room. Luckily most models offer a wide range. Beyond that, it comes down to speaker type and size.

Speaker Type and Size

The type and size of the speaker drivers directly affect the range and playback of the frequency response. Due to their compact nature, when it comes to the speaker type you might not have as many options as you’d like, but well-made woofers and tweeters make sure the midrange and high end are focused.

Larger speakers reproduce low end and low midrange better. So if the quality of sound matters you want to choose one with larger drivers. Bluetooth speakers under $100 have a smaller footprint, so don’t expect too many bass frequencies. But some do it better than others. Make sure to read the product specs on any model you’re interested in buying.

Design

Who wants to buy something that isn’t meant to last? The elements of the design quality of a Bluetooth speaker are important to consider. You want something that’s durable, especially if you intend to use it on the go.

Battery life is another factor to consider. One of the biggest benefits of Bluetooth speakers is how portable they are, but with that portability comes battery life concerns. Sure, you have to keep it charged, but you also don’t want the battery to die when you need it the most.

Portability is also something that comes into play. Bluetooth speakers are usually used on the go, so a model that is compact and lightweight is ideal. Even better if it comes in an enclosure that is dust-proof or water-resistant, which most are these days.

Think about the design qualities you need in a Bluetooth speaker and use that to inform your buying decision accordingly.

Additional Features

We have gone over the most fundamental features to look for in a Bluetooth speaker model, so let’s talk about some of the most useful additional features that are available. Considering these are external speakers, the most important is an auxiliary connection so you can hardwire audio devices that don’t have Bluetooth connectivity.

The ability to pair speakers of the same model or others through expandability options is great for parties where you have to consider providing audio to multiple areas or want to add more space to the soundscape.

Speakerphone integration is a feature you might not think you need, but comes in more useful than you might realize at first. App integration is another thing to think about, as you can not only use them to set the playlist but can access key features like EQ and other playback options.

Multi-device support is convenient too, as you might need to connect different types of devices at some point. Smart speakers open up a world of options that make life easier and go way beyond audio. Some of these include temperature and humidity sensors, voice activation, and access to digital assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

Budget

Available budget is a specter that looms over every new gear purchase decision. But unfortunately at the end of the day, it is the biggest deciding factor.

That doesn't mean it has to limit you as much as it might seem. Take stock of the other critical features that matter when it comes to shopping around for Bluetooth speakers and then narrow down your options accordingly.

From there you can make the best purchase for your specific needs and ensure you bring home the best Bluetooth speaker for what you need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best Bluetooth speaker for $100?

Our choice is the Apple HomePod Mini, but the best option for you depends on your needs. Audiophiles and those updating their home theater system need high audio-quality playback and as much frequency reproduction as possible.

Fitness fans need something mobile and durable, and if you need a speaker for the beach or by the pool you want something waterproof and dustproof. Consider what you need in a speaker and you’ll find the best model for your situation.

Are Bluetooth speakers better than wireless?

All Bluetooth speakers are wireless. That’s the nature of the technology standard. But when it comes to Wi-Fi speakers you need an internet connection to use them. Most Bluetooth speakers are just an output device, with audio streamed or played from mobile devices with an internet connection.

Conclusion

Bluetooth speakers provide some great benefits for audio enthusiasts. They eliminate the need for wires, they are portable, and despite their small size most of them sound great.

Our top pick is the Apple HomePod Mini because of how many features it offers. Beyond just being a speaker, it has multi-functionality for adding to the Internet of Things in your smart home. If you just want a model for enjoying music the Audio-Technica AT-SP65XBT comes in an ergonomic format that fits well into any space.

With so many different styles to choose from, think about what you need out of it like the important features and build qualities we covered. It might take some buying research, but with a little work, you’ll find the best model for you!