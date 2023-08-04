9 Best Speakers for Music of 2023

With endless brands and models to choose from, picking your next pair of speakers can be a bit of a headache. Additionally, there are several technical elements you should consider first - which might make things even more confusing if you're not well-versed in audio gear lingo.

For these reasons, we decided to create this guide for you. We'll share some of the best speakers for music, covering a range of budgets. You'll also learn about all the important things and specifications to think about before choosing your new speakers.

Having a great pair of speakers can make a huge improvement to the listening experience. Primarily, your listening sessions will be more immersive, and you will be able to hear more details in the music. Moreover, you will be able to enjoy listening to music for longer before your ears get fatigued.

One of the top recommendations is the Genelec 8010A, which is super clean and accurate, ideal for smaller spaces!

But check out the rest of this guide for the full list of speakers!

Best Speakers for Music

All the speakers on the following list are ideal for listening to music through. They have a crisp, clear response that will make listening to music truly a joy.

I included a range of speakers, including music production monitors, portable speakers, hi-fi speakers, and more. So there is something for everyone!

Note! Some of these links are only for a single speaker, so you will need to buy them twice if you want a pair of stereo speakers. Make sure you check what you are buying in the link before!

1. The Best Affordable Bluetooth Speakers – JBL Flip 6

SPECS

Type: Wireless

Wireless Size: 2 inches

2 inches Cones: 2

2 Frequency Range: 63 Hz - 20k Hz

63 Hz - 20k Hz Connections: 3.5mm Aux, Bluetooth

The JBL Flip 6 is some of the best wireless speakers in an affordable price range. Sure, these won't have the power or clarity of a full-sized pair, but if you want something you can use on the move, then these are a great choice.

Their main benefit is obviously the portability, although you can easily access internet radio stations if you connect your phone.

This wireless speaker boasts up to 12 hours of playtime and is incredibly durable and waterproof, so you can use it outside without worrying about it getting damaged. Comes with a hardshell case for storage and transportation.

It has a pretty good sub-bass considering the size, managing to reach down to 63 Hz, which will cover most bass lines.

Overall, if you're looking for a decent Bluetooth speaker to use outside, which isn't as expensive as a full pair of indoor speakers, the JBL Flip 6 is a great choice and sounds fantastic for all genres of music.

2. High-Quality Wireless Speakers – Bose SoundLink Flex

SPECS

Type: Portable Bluetooth

Portable Bluetooth Size: 2-inch cones

2-inch cones Cones: 2

2 Frequency Range: 60hz - 15kHz

60hz - 15kHz Connections: Bluetooth, USB Input

The Bose SoundLink Flex is a high-quality Bluetooth speaker made by one of the bigger names in the home speaker industry. It has a fantastic, clear sound quality thanks to the use of multiple internal cones and additional technology.

Its battery life is also decent, boasting up to 12 hours of use time, so you can use it all day without needing to charge it. It also features IP67 proofing, meaning it can handle being submerged at a shallow depth, and is also dust and dirt-proof. This will keep it in useable condition for years.

The Bluetooth connectivity offers around 30ft of range, so you can move your device pretty far from the speaker before having any connection issues. You can also connect it to other Bose speakers to make a multi-speaker setup.

This smart speaker features a built-in microphone, so you can easily use it with AI assistants like Siri and Google. You can also use it for calls, which makes it even handier.

This is a really decent speaker that offers a bit of extra functionality over the JBL flip and some increased dynamic range and frequency balance, creating a more natural sound.

3. Affordable Studio Monitors – PreSonus Eris E5

SPECS

Type: Powered Studio Monitor

Powered Studio Monitor Size: 5.25"

5.25" Cones: 1 x Woofer, 1 x Tweeter

1 x Woofer, 1 x Tweeter Frequency Range: 53 Hz – 22 kHz

53 Hz – 22 kHz Peak SPL: 102dB

102dB Connections: XLR, 1/4", RCA

This is the first pair of studio monitor speakers on this list, which are a great entry point into full-range audio without a huge price tag.

These have all the connections and features you'd expect from a pair of studio monitors, including a well-balanced frequency response. They go down to 53Hz, which is pretty low, although don't expect the subs to fill your room up.

Despite the low cost, these have fantastic sound quality compared to wireless/portable style speakers in the same range. These are big enough to use in most rooms and are good enough for amateur music production too.

This link is for a stereo pair, with each speaker being worth around $100 when bought individually.

4. Best Affordable Bookshelf Speakers – ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 Pair

SPECS

Type: Passive Bookshelf Speaker

Passive Bookshelf Speaker Size: 6"

6" Cones: 1 x Woofer, 1 x Tweeter

1 x Woofer, 1 x Tweeter Frequency Range: 44 Hz to 35 kHz

44 Hz to 35 kHz Peak SPL: 87 dB

87 dB Connections: Wired Terminal

The ELAC Debut series is a range of affordable bookshelf speakers for home use. While they are in the lower price bracket for bookshelf speakers, they still offer a pretty decent level of audio quality.

The top end and mids are well defined and sound better than their low frequencies, which lack some of the sub-range.

These are also passive speakers, so you'll need to pair them with an external amplifier.

5. Best Affordable Tower Speakers – Polk Monitor XT70 Large Tower Speaker

SPECS

Type: Passive Tower Speaker

Passive Tower Speaker Size: 40"

40" Cones: 2 x woofers, 2 x mid cones, 1 x tweeter

2 x woofers, 2 x mid cones, 1 x tweeter Frequency Range: 35Hz–40kHz

35Hz–40kHz Peak SPL: 89dB

89dB Connections: 5-way nickel-plated binding posts

These Polk Tower Monitors are an ideal addition to your listing space. Standing 40 inches tall, these make the perfect pairing with your TV or home cinema. Even more attractive is the fact they are Dolby Atmos ready, meaning you can make a fully immersive surround sound rig using these speakers.

These offer high-quality sound at a reasonable price and have a very wide frequency range. You can expect deep bass and fantastic highs and mids.

They go pretty loud, too, so they can be a bit overpowering for smaller spaces, although they have the volume you need to throw a party. Note, these are passive speakers so you will need to power them with an additional amplifier.

6. Small but Precise – Genelec 8010A 3-inch

SPECS

Type: Powered Studio Monitor

Powered Studio Monitor Size: 3"

3" Cones: 1 x Woofer, 1 x Tweeter

1 x Woofer, 1 x Tweeter Frequency Range: 74Hz-20kHz

74Hz-20kHz Peak SPL: 96 dB

96 dB Connections: 1/4", RCA

Genelec is known to make some of the best-sounding reference speakers on the market, and these 3" Gennys live up to that expectation.

While these have a narrow frequency range and quieter max output than the Eris pair above, these have a much more balanced frequency response, making them more suitable for high-end monitoring.

They have fantastic definitions in the mids and highs! They do lack the sub-bass, although they are very small, so you can fit them in a small setup.

These are some of the best small desktop speakers on the market and are ideal for saving space. If you pair these with an external subwoofer, you'll have a super nice setup.

Note the link above is for a single speaker; you'll need to buy two! Although, these are also a great choice for a surround rig, so you might want to buy even more!

7. Premium Floorstanding Speaker – Wharfedale - Diamond 12.4

SPECS

Type: Passive Floor Standing

Passive Floor Standing Size: 45"

45" Cones: 1 x tweeter, 1 x mid, 1 x woofer

1 x tweeter, 1 x mid, 1 x woofer Frequency Range: 40Hz-20kHz

40Hz-20kHz Peak SPL: 88dB

88dB Connections: 5-way passive terminal

If you're looking for some premium floor-standing speakers, the Wharfedale 12.4 are one of the best picks out there.

Not only do they look sleek, but they have a tasteful and modern sound. Every element of the design contributes to a pristine and polished listening experience.

A notable feature is the relatively flat frequency response, meaning the tone output is natural and realistic, without unnecessary coloration or distortion.

The fast-moving cones mean the transient response is also excellent, offering punchy and crisp dynamics which excel for any kind of music, from old classics to intense modern digital beats.

The overall design of these speakers makes them an ideal addition to a high-end home cinema, living room, or dedicated listening space.

8. Premium Mountable Speakers – KEF LS50 Meta Pair & S2 Speaker Stands

SPECS

Type: Passive Speakers (and stands)

Passive Speakers (and stands) Size: 5.25

5.25 Cones: 1 x tweeter with horn, 1 x woofer

1 x tweeter with horn, 1 x woofer Frequency Range: 47 Hz - 45 kHz

47 Hz - 45 kHz Peak SPL: 116 dB

116 dB Connections: Passive Terminal

The KEF LS-50s are incredibly well-made speakers. They have a natural and wide soundstage, with a very rich tone at every end of the audio spectrum. They offer a fantastic amount of dynamic range which enhances the performance of any kind of music.

These sound excellent when listening to complex music like orchestras and big band recordings. Thanks to the wide, clear tone, you feel like the musicians are performing in a room with you.

This particular link includes speaker stands, which I would recommend using for the cleanest sound. Overall, these passive speakers are the best in their price range and are tough to beat.

SPECS

Type: 3-way Powered Studio Monitor

3-way Powered Studio Monitor Size: 8.25"

8.25" Cones: 1 x Tweeter, 1 x Mid cone, 1 x Woofer

1 x Tweeter, 1 x Mid cone, 1 x Woofer Frequency Range: 34Hz-21kHz

34Hz-21kHz Peak SPL: 100 dB

100 dB Connections: 1 x XLR

Or buy a Pair of Meumann KH 310s for $4990

These speakers are used in the world's best recording and mixing studios—so you know they are some of the best out there.

They are incredibly accurate and clean. I've spent a lot of time in front of these speakers at a studio I used to work at. They are so precise so much that you forget you are listening through speakers, and you can deceive the ear that you have the band playing right in front of you.

These speakers sound exceptionally good across the frequency spectrum and are accurate enough to be used in mastering and mixing studios where no mistakes can be made.

Because they have three cones, you can expect incredibly precise highs, mids, and bass, as each cone is tuned to a specific frequency band.

These are really some of the nicest speakers made. You won't find much better without spending a ridiculous amount of money.

This is only the left-sided version, so make sure you pair this with a right-sided version!

Best Speakers for Music Buyer's Guide

When choosing speakers to listen to music on, there are several things you should think about to make sure you get the best fit.

Make sure you read this buyer's guide before picking a new pair of speakers to help you get the best pick for you.

Speaker Type

One of the first things to work out is what type of speakers you want. Speakers come in many shapes, sizes, and styles.

The main choices are bookshelf speakers, monitors, floor-standing speakers/ tower speakers, or portable Bluetooth speaker-type devices.

Each of these is better suited to certain use cases, rooms, and setups. Bookshelf speakers are ideal if you want something small which can be fitted on a shelf or even your desk.

Floor-standing speakers take up more room but tend to have better performance due to their larger size. These are the best choice if you have a dedicated listening room or want a decent pair of speakers to fit either side of your TV or desk.

Monitors are a specific type of speaker that has a clean and accurate frequency response. These are ideal for music producers or any other situation where you need an accurate audio spectrum.

These may lack the warmth and richness of other speakers, although they are necessary for music production tasks.

If you are looking for something more portable, then you should consider a portable Bluetooth speaker. Wireless speakers can have excellent sound quality these days and are a great choice if you want to bring your music on the go.

Active or Passive

A second important consideration is whether you want speakers that are active or passive. This is an important difference to understand, and it all revolves around how the speakers are amplified.

Active speakers (aka powered speakers) are the easiest and most compact setup. They contain a built-in amplifier, so you don't need an external amp to use them.

These tend to create a more affordable setup in comparison to passive speakers, although they can have a comparatively higher noise floor due to the closeness of the amp.

You also don't get the extra level of tonal customization that amps offer, as they usually give extra controls, and each amp has its own unique sound.

Passive speakers, on the other ha,d require an external amplifier to power them. These are an older style of speaker, although theoretically can achieve a higher sound quality overall.

This is due to the fact they can have the extra richness provided by a high-quality amp and less noise interference due to the electronics of the amp being decoupled from the speaker housing.

The choice here is up to you. A lot of modern active speakers have a clean sound that competes with passive speakers, and ultimately it depends on the model.

Frequency Response

Another factor that is vital to understand and investigate in your new speakers is the frequency response. This determines the range of frequency spectrum which can be produced by the speakers, as well as the relative balance between each frequency.

In an ideal world, your speaker drivers would be able to cover the entire frequency and be completely accurate without adjusting the balance between the frequencies. However, obviously, speakers like this are incredibly expensive and may also not suit the preferences of certain listeners.

The human hearing range covers frequencies between 20hz and 20khz, although the extremities are often inaudible. So, the wider frequency range speakers have, the more realistic their overall sound will be, with more detail and bass.

Although, the frequency balance is also super important. Some speakers have boosted bass, mids, highs, or any combination of frequency coloration. These can be desirable in some cases, although they aren't for everyone.

You can usually see the frequency balance spectrum on the manufacturer's website or in a speaker's user manual.

Audio Quality VS Budget

A further factor to consider is the balance between cost and audio quality. Obviously, better-sounding speakers are more expensive. At the same time, cheaper speakers tend to suffer in the sound quality department.

You should think about how much money you want to invest in your speakers. Perhaps, you might just buy some mid-range ones to keep you going while you spend the next few years saving up for some top-quality speakers.

Alternatively, you might already have the money to buy some top-of-the-line speakers—it all depends on your situation.

If you think you want to save up for high-end speakers, sometimes it's worth going for a more affordable pair in the meantime and saving your cash for later.

Cones

The number of cones (the part that produces the audio) in speakers can have a drastic effect on the overall audio performance. Most speakers come with one bass cone and a tweeter, which creates a decent balance.

For better performance, look for speakers which use three or more cones, as this means each cone can be dedicated to a separate third of the frequency spectrum, creating a more balanced and performant tone.

Room Size

Something else to think about is the size of the room you are going to use your speakers in. While you might think the best choice is to go for the biggest speakers you can buy, this isn't always the best choice.

Even some 8-inch speakers can be too loud for standard bedroom and living room sizes, and it might be better to go for 5-inch speakers instead.

That said, you also want to make sure you don't go too small, as this can mean that the speakers aren't loud enough for the space. The best way to test what size speakers are good for your room is by trying out as many sizes and volumes as you can.

You should also look at the decibel range of speakers you are considering buying and compare them to speakers you currently have; that way, you can judge if you need to go for speakers with a louder output.

Connectivity

A final but essential consideration is the connectivity options of the speakers. You need to make sure you pick some speakers that have the right connection type for your needs.

The most common connections are RCA, 1/4", or XLR, you will find these on most monitor-style speakers, and some will even have any combination of the three.

You should also think about whether you need a wireless connection, as some people will find this preferable, although it makes them unsuitable for music production due to the latency.

Overall, personal preference has a lot of impact on which speakers are the best choice for you. I suggest you try to listen to as many speakers as possible and fully understand the types available so you can get the best pick!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which speakers are best for music?

The best speakers for music ultimately depend on a range of factors to do with your listening space (check out the buyer's guide above). Although some of the top brands include Bowers Wilkins, PreSonus, Neumann, and Focal.

Generally, for a more defined sound, you want speakers with three independent cones and a wide, balanced frequency response. This will create the most natural sound, being close to how the artist intended the music to sound.

Do expensive speakers sound better?

Generally, more expensive speakers do sound better than cheaper models simply because they have better engineering and superior parts.

However, this isn't always the case, and you can find some excellent affordable speakers that compete with more expensive brands. It all depends on the quality and care the manufacturer puts in, and some speakers are definitely overpriced.

Check out the guide above to find excellent speakers with the best value for money.

What should I listen for in good speakers?

The qualities you should listen for in good speakers are a wide frequency range—meaning they cover as much of the audio spectrum as possible, from the deepest bass to the highest treble.

You should also listen for a natural balance between parts of the frequency spectrum, so make sure that the bass, trebles, and mids are balanced without excess or lack in any section.

Also, you want to avoid speakers that distort the sound, as this will create a worse listening experience overall.

Conclusion - Which Are the Best?

Now you have a full list of some of the best speakers on the market. Refer to the buyer's guide to help you pick the best speakers for your needs.

Remember, there are a lot of important factors which you should consider to get the right fit, including frequency response, speaker type, room size, connectivity, and more.

Overall, I think the Genelec 8010As are the best choice for smaller rooms, as they offer extreme accuracy without being too loud or large.

If you don't want to compromise on quality and have a big budget, then the Neumann KH 310s are basically unbeatable. If you just want a small but decent speaker to use on the move, then the Bose SoundLink Flex is highly recommended!