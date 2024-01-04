Jelly Roll Reflects on Latest Career Milestone Alongside Bunnie Xo & Daughter Bailee: “Something I Will Cherish Forever”

Last Sunday, Jelly Roll capped off the biggest year of his career with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. He took the stage in Times Square to perform a medley of hits like “Halfway to Hell,” “Wild Ones,” and “Need a Favor.” More recently, he took to social media to reflect on what the night meant to him.

Videos by American Songwriter

He shared three photos of himself, his daughter Bailee, and his wife standing in Times Square alongside a long and heartfelt caption. “When I was growing up, Nashville was a really small town. Like 1/6 of what it is now. And even though Nashville was a party even back then, we didn’t have a big New Year’s Eve scene,” he began. Jelly Roll went on to say that his dad had some strong opinions about going out for NYE. “We don’t go out and drink with the amateurs on holidays,” he told him.

[See Jelly Roll Live: Get Tickets]

Instead, Jelly Roll’s family would stay home. “Back then especially, like the rest of the world, our eyes would be glued to [the] BALL in Times Square,” he added. Then, he added that he has watched dozens of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve specials in his lifetime. He and Bunnie have watched a few since they’ve been together.

[RELATED: Andy Cohen’s Epic Fail With Jelly Roll Dubbed “Saddest Scene” in Hilarious New Year’s Eve Clip]

Jelly Roll on the Opportunity He’ll Cherish Forever

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has been a big part of both Bunnie and Jelly Roll’s lives over the years. So, the chance to perform on the show was huge for the “Save Me” singer and his family. “To get the call to not only be a participant in it but to also be able to bring my family is something I will cherish forever,” he wrote. “I got to watch the Ball drop in the middle of Times Square standing next to my daughter, wife, Ryan Seacrest, and LL Cool J on national television.” He added that he never dreamed things like this could actually happen to him.

[RELATED: Watch Jelly Roll Swoop Ryan Seacrest Off His Feet, Perform Medley of Hits to Cap Off Breakout Year at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’]

Then, he ended the post with his hopes for the coming year. “My prayer is we all act out of more love and compassion this year,” he concluded.

Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.