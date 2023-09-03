The Best Labor Day Headphone Deals of 2023

Labor Day weekend is a great time to find deals on all of your favorite tech items. Headphones are an especially great purchase during Labor Day, as you can get huge discounts on quality products.

You can find headphones ranging from casual-listening earbuds to over-ear referencing headphones, all at a great price.

We filled this list with the best deals we could find across the web. We also made sure to include headphones at prices low and high so that your budget won’t affect your ability to get a good deal.

Best Labor Day Headphone Deals Reviewed

Best Labor Day Headphone Deals Reviewed

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xDS is a great pair of closed-back monitoring headphones. These headphones are great for music producers and audio engineers who want to hear a crystal-clear playback to monitor for any ambient noise within their recording.

The ATH-M50xDS is normally priced at $189, but this Labor Day weekend, you get your hands on a pair for just $144, a tidy $45 savings on a great pair of monitoring headphones.

Best Labor Day Deals on Bose Headphones

Bose is known for their quality audio products, and none may be a better example of this than the Bose QuietComfort 45.

These quiet, comfortable headphones are usually priced at $329, but this weekend you can get a good Labor Day sale and purchase them for $279. It’s a decent discount on a pair of headphones most people are more than happy paying full price for.

It’s an incredibly lightweight, portable headphone that would make for a great addition to anyone’s audio equipment lineup.

We’re going to continue our list with another great Labor Day deal on another pair of Bose headphones. Enter the Bose 700: a pair of smart headphones with noise-canceling technology like no other.

The Bose 700 normally costs $379, but you can get them for just $299 this Labor Day weekend.

These headphones come with an astounding 11 levels of noise cancellation, allowing you to let in the exact amount of external noise you want in any environment.

If you like Bose’s products and want to try an in-ear alternative, we found a solid discount on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They would normally cost you $299, but they’re on sale for $249 for the next couple of days.

They come with active noise cancellation, custom sound calibration, and an all-day battery life. You can even listen with just one earbud at a time.

Check out the deal on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II if you want a reliable pair of earbuds from a reliable company.

Best Labor Day Deals on Sony Headphones

The Sony MDR-1AM2 Circumaural Headphones normally cost $298, but this Labor Day weekend, we found them on sale for $248.

These headphones might be the best on this list for high-resolution audio formats. Their circumaural design allows them to perfectly cover your ear canal as well, giving you a clear response during listening or referencing sessions.

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones for your next studio session, the Sony MDR-1AM2 might be your best choice.

If you liked the Sony MDR-Z7M2 and have a little higher budget to spend this Labor Day, let us introduce you to the Sony MDR-Z7M2.

These circumaural closed-back headphones are normally priced at $898, but this weekend you can get a massive discount and get these headphones for only $598. That $300 discount is more than most other headphones on this list cost.

The Sony MDR-Z7M2 is one of the most intricately designed headphones on this list in just about every aspect. Check out the huge $300 discount on it this Labor Day weekend before it goes away.

Sony doesn’t just make some of the best studio-monitoring headphones around, they also make great headphones for the casual listener.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is a perfect example of this, combining premium noise-canceling technology with a huge 30-hour battery life to make for all-day listening.

Touch controls on the side of the headphones also allow you to control everything without ever having to pull out your phone.

Normally the Sony WH-1000XM4 costs $348, but this Labor Day weekend, you can get a pair for just $278.

Best Labor Day Deals on Sennheiser Headphones

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have one of the best batteries of any pair of headphones on this list.

At 60 hours, not many can play music for as long as these noise-canceling headphones. If you like listening to your favorite podcast for literal days on end, check on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.

They’re normally $379.95, but this Labor Day weekend, you can get your own for $275.36, a nice 28% discount on a great pair of headphones.

Sennheiser has a more affordable choice this Labor Day weekend in their Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones. They come with a respectable 30-hour battery life and USB-C fast charging.

For the weekend only, you can get these $199.95 headphones for just $129, a solid 35% discount.

Active noise cancellation and plenty of customization options are just a few of the highlights of the Sennheiser HD 450BT features; check them out before they go back up to full price.

Labor Day Deals on Headphones FAQs

What's the difference between wired and wireless headphones?

Wired headphones provide a direct connection for high-quality audio but are less convenient due to the cable. Wireless headphones offer more freedom of movement but rely on battery life and may have slightly lower audio quality.

What's the importance of headphone impedance and sensitivity?

Impedance determines how much power the headphones need to deliver a certain volume, while sensitivity indicates how efficiently they convert power to sound. Higher-impedance headphones may require a headphone amplifier, while higher-sensitivity ones can be used with portable devices.

What is noise cancellation, and do I need it?

Noise cancellation technology reduces external sounds for a more immersive listening experience. You may want it if you often use headphones in noisy environments or for travel. There are both active noise-canceling (ANC) and passive noise-canceling headphones.

What's the difference between open-back and closed-back headphones?

Open-back headphones have perforated ear cups that allow some sound leakage and a more natural soundstage but less isolation. Closed-back headphones have sealed ear cups for better noise isolation but may have a more closed-in sound.

Are there headphones specifically designed for gaming?

Yes, gaming headphones often come with features like a built-in microphone, surround sound, and customizable settings for a better gaming experience. However, they can also be used for regular music listening.