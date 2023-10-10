Best October Prime Day Headphone Deals

There’s no time like Prime Day to get the best deals on your favorite gadgets, and if you’re in the market for some new headphones, we highly recommend you get in on some of these great headphone deals before it’s too late.

Whether you’re looking for some on-the-go earbuds, audiophile-level headphones, or some workhorse cans for use in the studio, this Prime Day Amazon has got you, and your ears, covered.

Jump into our list of the best Prime Day headphone deals below for just a taste of what Amazon has to offer music lovers this Prime Day, October 10-11.

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods at just $89! Enjoy 24+ hours of music, effortless setup, and in-ear detection. Experience supreme sound quality and comfort with these sleek earbuds with immersive audio. Hurry, snag your pair at this unbeatable price before the offer ends. Your ears will thank you!

Seize the Prime Day offer on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, now at a mere $189 from $249, a remarkable $60 savings!

Engineered with the novel H2 chip, these earbuds deliver richer audio, smarter noise cancellation, and an immersive sound like never before. Tailor your fit with four silicone tip sizes ensuring an acoustic seal, while the new swipe feature on the stem grants effortless control.

With personalized spatial audio, every note takes center stage. Grab yours and transcend the ordinary audio experience!

3. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $279 (Was $379 | Save $100)

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are now at an unbeatable Prime Day price of $279, down from $379—save a whopping $100! Revel in the 11 levels of active noise cancellation, ensuring an uninterrupted audio experience whether enjoying music, podcasts, or calls.

The astounding sound clarity paired with deep, full bass catapults every tune to life.

These headphones are your go-to companion for hands-free, effortless connectivity with easy access to voice assistants and intuitive touch controls right on the earcups.

With up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and one-touch Spotify access, your musical journey just got a lot more exciting. Transform your auditory experience this Prime Day!

4. JBL Tune 510BT ($25 (Was $50 | Save $25)

The JBL Tune 510BT wireless headphones is now at a steal for $25, slashed from $50—save an impressive $25! Immerse in the iconic JBL Pure Bass soundand enjoy the liberty of Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, effortlessly switching between devices ensuring you never miss a beat—or a call.

The marathon battery life keeps the rhythm going with up to 40 hours of wireless play, and a speedy 2-hour recharge via the handy Type-C USB cable; a brisk 5-minute charge gifts you 2 extra hours of musical joy.

The adjustable headband ensures a snug fit for all, making these headphones a blend of comfort, quality, and unrivaled affordability.

5. Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones $230 (Was $329 | Save $100)

This Prime Day, elevate your listening with the Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones at a mere $230, down from $329—save a substantial $100!

Immerse in the pristine market-leading noise cancellation technology, perfectly harmonizing quiet, comfort, and sound.

With up to 22 hours of battery life, and a quick 15-minute charge gifting 3 more hours, your musical adventure never skips a beat.You can switch between Quiet and Aware modes to suit your environment, while the adjustable EQ lets you personalize your audio bliss. Grab this Prime Day offer before it's too late!

6. Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $94 (Was $199 | Save $106)

7. Beats Studio Buds $90 (Was $150 | Save $50)

Snag the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for only $94 this Prime Day, down from $199—save an incredible $106! Enjoy flawless wireless connectivity up to 40 hours of battery life, they're your ideal everyday companion. The Fast Fuel feature adds 3 hours of playback from a mere 5-minute charge, ensuring your tunes stay on rhythm.

The comfort-cushioned ear cups and sleek, foldable design make them a durable choice for on-the-go lifestyles. Don’t miss out on the award-winning sound and design, making every beat count.

8. Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $150 (Was $250 | Save $100)

Get the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds at a stellar $150, down from $250—a massive $100 off! Enjoy the freedom of total wireless while you are active, combined with up to 9 hours of listening time, extended to over 24 hours with the charging case.

Whether you're hitting the gym or on a run, the adjustable, secure-fit earhooks ensure lightweight comfort and stability. Enjoy robust, balanced sound, effortless track controls, and a quick 5-minute Fast Fuel charge that delivers 1.5 hours of playback.

9. Sennheiser HD 660S2 $427 (Was $600 | Save $173)

Dive into a world of sonic bliss this Prime Day with the Sennheiser HD 660S2, now at a jaw-dropping $427, down from $600, saving you a huge $173!

Immerse yourself in the natural, high-fidelity sound enriched with extra sub bass, delivered through ultra-light aluminum voice coils and 300-ohm impedance.

The 42mm high-performance transducers ensure minimal distortion, while the power of the lowest octaves envelops you, making every note feel alive.

Coupled with exceptional comfort, plush ear cushions, and remarkable build quality, these headphones are a gateway to endless musical explorations. This is the audiophile headphone you need!

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals FAQ

Can I expect to find deals on popular headphone brands during Prime Day?

Yes, Amazon typically includes products from well-known headphone brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Beats, and others in their Prime Day deals.

How can I find the best headphone deals on Prime Day?

To find the best headphone deals, you can visit Amazon's "Prime Day Deals" page, filter results by the "Electronics" category or "Headphones" subcategory, and sort by "Discount - High to Low." Additionally, you can set up Amazon Deal Alerts or use third-party deal-tracking websites to receive notifications when specific headphone models go on sale.

Here's a quick link to all of the Prime Day deals.

Do Prime Day headphone deals have limited quantities, and should I act quickly to purchase items?

Yes, Prime Day deals can sell out quickly because they are often available in limited quantities or for a limited time. It's advisable to act promptly if you find headphones that you're interested in, as popular items may run out of stock.

What is the return policy for headphones purchased on Prime Day?

Amazon's standard return policy generally applies to headphones purchased on Prime Day. Check the specific product listing for information on the return window and any restocking fees.

Can I use Amazon gift cards or promotional credits on Prime Day headphone purchases?

Yes, you can use Amazon gift cards and promotional credits toward your Prime Day headphone purchases, just like any other day of the year.

Remember to check Amazon's official Prime Day page for the most up-to-date information, as policies and deals may change from year to year.