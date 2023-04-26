Streaming is getting more and more popular each day. Between tuning into podcasts on YouTube, watching Twitch streamers, and even TikTok influencers, streaming is a great way to build an audience organically.

One way to attract an audience (besides great content) is to have quality audio. Good-quality audio makes it easy for your audience to follow your stream. If they can’t hear you, chances are, they’ll exit the stream.

Whether you’re a gamer, podcaster, influencer, actor, voice actor, or just want better audio for your content, we’ll help you figure out the best mic for your content.

We’ll round up the best microphones for streaming from your computer and phone. So, get excited to build a relationship with your followers, these mics will inspire you to make daily content.

Best Microphones for Streaming

1. Best Overall USB Mic – Logitech Blue Yeti Game Streaming Kit

SPECS:

Type: Condenser

Pattern: Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, and Stereo

Connectivity: USB

The Blue Yeti is the “it girl” of streaming USB microphones. Seriously, your favorite YouTuber or streamer has this microphone, and chances are it was the first microphone they invested in when they began to take their channel more seriously.

The Blue Yeti is super detailed, and it’s so versatile. Content creators use it for streaming games, chatting, and even ASMR. It’s a super sensitive microphone, with a high-frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz. It can capture low bass tones to high treble tones.

Since it has four polar patterns, you can use it to stream alone, with others in the room, or even record some instruments.

We love that it has a pop filter and super cool voice modulation. Electrobeast, and helium chipmunk are a couple of options that will make your streams funny and entertaining for viewers. This will be great for reactions.

Be sure to also use the Streamlabs themes. The themes include animated graphics so you can add a custom touch to your stream.

Streamers love using the Blue Yeti USB mic with Mac, PC, PS4, and PS5. If you’re a gamer it’s a dream microphone.

2. Best XLR Podcasting Pack – Audio-Technica AT2020PK Streaming/Podcasting Pack

SPECS:

Type: Condenser

Pattern: Cardioid

Connectivity: XLR

What’s a best mic roundup without an AT2020? Between voiceover work, music production, and podcasting, it’s an absolute workhorse.

Audio Technica’s AT2020PK mic is great for podcasts, voiceovers, and singing. It can even work as a mic for acoustic guitars and guitar amplifier cabinets. Sweetwater calls it the Swiss Army knife of affordable condensers.

The XLR mic is sensitive to sounds in the front since it’s a cardioid, so if you record from home you shouldn’t have to worry too much about background noise. It has a pop filter, so you don’t have to worry about plosives either.

We love that it has a boom arm and adjustable stand, so you can have a custom setup for recording. Musicians that also podcast on the side enjoy having a versatile mic, so if you plan on being a content machine this year, this is the mic for your home studio.

3. Best Dynamic Mic – Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone

SPECS:

Type: Dynamic

Pattern: Cardioid

Connectivity: XLR

Looking for a great dynamic microphone? Shure has the perfect XLR mic for your podcasting and broadcasting needs. It has a pop filter to eliminate breathy sounds and plosives.

It has a flat, wide-range frequency response and a cardioid polar pattern that makes it perfect for vocals and speech. The mic can take up to 180dB also making it a great pick for drums and guitar.

Overall, it’s a mic you’ll use for years and years. Shure is known for their rugged construction, so between regular wear and tear, you won’t notice a difference in audio quality.

4. Best Budget USB Mic – Logitech for Creators BlueSnowball iCE USB Microphone

SPECS:

Type: Condenser

Pattern: Cardioid

Connectivity: USB

If you can’t afford a Blue Yeti quite yet, the BlueSnowball iCE is a great USB microphone if you’re on a tight budget. It provides crystal-clear audio, and the design is neat. The budget microphone has a compact retro design, so it’ll fit in nicely with your setup or on your desk.

It has a cardioid polar pattern, so it’ll focus on your voice and will reject background noise. Consider this for all of your streaming needs, it’s Skype and Discord certified, so take care of interviews and gameplay on Twitch.

It’s a USB mic, so play and play! Users say it’s a great upgrade from headsets, so make your friends and audience happy with some great sound quality for under $40.

5. Best Mic for iPhones – Rode VideoMic Me-L iPhone / iPad Microphone for Video

SPECS:

Type: Condenser

Pattern: Cardioid

Connectivity: Lightning Plug, 1/8″ TRS (headphones)

For those needing to stream on the go, make sure you have a mic for your iPhone or iPad. This cardioid mic is great for those who travel often, whether it’s to a national park, a cool new restaurant, or your friend’s house, you can go live anywhere.

Connect it right to your iPhone’s lightning port and use the headphone jack to monitor your recordings in real-time. It’s ideal for outdoor use since there’s a windshield to reduce wind noise.

A user said he uses it for his outdoor YouTube channel, so if you plan on going live from the beach, a music festival, or wherever life takes you, you’ll need a quality lightning cable mic.

6. Best Budget Live Streaming Microphone for iPhones – MAYBESTA Professional Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone

SPECS:

Type: Condenser

Pattern: Omnidirectional

Connectivity: Lightning Connector (Apple iPhone)

If you’re on a tight budget, consider this lightning connector mic for travel. This mic is under $27 and is a favorite amongst TikTokers, podcasters, and YouTubers.

This budget streaming microphone is a bit different than the mic above, it has an omnidirectional pattern, so it’ll record sound from all directions. If you like to stream with multiple people or interview people on the street for content, this is a great omnidirectional microphone.

Overall, it’s free of wire which is a win. It can cover 50 feet for signal and is great for indoor and outdoor use. Just keep in mind that the batteries have 4.5 hours of operation and will need to charge for 2 hours for a full battery.

Best Microphone for Streaming Buyer’s Guide

Your first streaming mic will likely be used for light work, so think of social media such as TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch. These situations don’t require the super expensive broadcast mics you see being used on live studio sets or shows.

We’ll dive into what makes a good mic — we’ll cover mic type, directionality, connectivity, frequency response, sensitivity, and price.

Microphone Type

You can use different types of streaming. Some common mics you’ll see are dynamic, condenser, and ribbon mics. Condenser mics are typically king when it comes to streaming content.

Directionality

Directionality refers to how your mic picks up sound. Cardioid mics pick up directly in front of it. This is great if you’re streaming by yourself, but if you’ll be in a room with a few people (in a meeting room setting) you could use an omnidirectional mic to pick up sound from all directions.

The only issue with omnidirectional mics is that you may pick up more background noise. Cardioid mics are super clear.

Connectivity

USB mics are very popular when streaming because you just need to plug the mic into your computer. It’s easy. XLR mics will need an audio interface to set up.

Frequency Response

Frequency response is the range of frequencies your mic will pick up. A wide frequency is best so it’ll capture every sound.

Sensitivity

You’ll want a sensitive mic if you’re soft-spoken! They’ll pick up the slightest sounds, yes, even those little sounds your belly makes when you’re hungry or just finished a large meal. They’re popular with ASMR streamers.

Price

A mic can be $30 or it can be $200. It’ll depend on the brand’s rap and features. We’ll include picks for all budgets.

Best Mic for Streaming Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Type of Mic is Best for Streaming?

Condenser cardioid mics are great — the sound quality and sensitivity are fantastic.

What’s the Difference Between a Dynamic Mic and a Condenser Mic?

A dynamic mic is less sensitive, but condenser mics are more sensitive and have a wider frequency range.

Do I Need a Pop Filter For My Mic?

It’s great for singer-songwriters and multimedia journalists. Plosives like “p” and “b” can cause unwanted sounds when recording. It’s not necessary, but if you feel like it’s excessive and can be a nuance for those listening with headphones, consider a pop filter.

How Much Should I Spend on a Mic?

Budget for at least $50 as a beginner streaming mic. We’ll have budgets for everyone, but the beloved Blue Yeti mic is $100, which isn’t too bad for a quality mic you’ll use for years.

Can I Use a Gaming Headset for Streaming?

Yes, but the sound quality won’t be anywhere as good as a condenser mic.

Verdict

You can’t go wrong with the Bue Yeti. It’s the gold standard for streaming and truly is versatile. Whether you’re a gamer, YouTuber, or voiceover actor, you’re going to love it. When users get it they often communicate with their audience that the audio is so crisp and clear and it’s unbelievable.

If you’re a podcaster who is ready for the ultimate home studio, the Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone or Audio-Technica AT2020PK Streaming/Podcasting Pack is great. Just consider the fact they are XLR mics, so no plug-and-play like XLR mics. You’ll need an XLR cable, and an audio interface or mixer that has XLR inputs.

If you want to stream from your car, a festival, or anywhere really, consider a compact microphone that has a lightning cable connector like the Rode VideoMic Me-L iPhone / iPad Microphone for Video and MAYBESTA Professional Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone. These are for iPhones, so if you have an Android find a compatible mic.

