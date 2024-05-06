The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood Takes in the Foo Fighters Perform at 2024 New Orleans Jazz Fest

The Rolling Stones played a headlining set at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz Heritage & Music Festival on Thursday, May 2, but guitarist Ronnie Wood has revealed that he was back at the event the next day to check out a performance by the Foo Fighters.

Wood posted a video on his social media sites shot from the side of the main stage showing him watching Foo Fighters performing. Accompanying the clip was a note that reads, “Went to see my pal Dave [Grohl] and the @foofighters at @JazzFest!”

The video captures Grohl and his band kicking into their classic song “Learn to Fly,” then pans over to Wood, who declares, “Foo Fighters!” while pumping his fist. Then, after an edit, we see the group ending an unidentified song.

More About Foo Fighters’ Jazz Fest Set

According to a report on local TV station WWL’s website, during the concert, Grohl remarked that he had watched The Rolling Stones perform at the festival the day before.

“If there is proof that rock ‘n’ roll is still alive, it’s The Rolling Stones,” Grohl declared.

The Foo Fighters also paid tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins during their Jazz Fest set, as they do at all of their concerts, with a rendition of their 1999 song “Auroara.”

“It was Taylor Hawkins’ favorite Foo Fighters song. We always had fun down here,” Grohl said. “He always had fun everywhere. He would have loved to be here. Maybe he is.”

Wood’s post inspired a variety of fans, as well as one of Ronnie’s children, to share their reactions in the comments section of his Instagram page.

Wood’s 47-year-old son, Jesse, wrote, “Yes Dad!” along with fire and heart emojis.

One fan commented, “Love how you showcase and support your friends and comrades in the music industry.”

Another fan posted a note that reads, “You stuck around an extra day? That’s so cool. They watched your set too.”

About The Stones’ and Foos’ Upcoming Tour Plans

The next show on The Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour in support of their Hackney Diamonds album is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, in Glendale, Arizona. The band has posted an image of the official poster for the concert on its social media pages.

The Stones’ trek, which features a total of 19 concerts, runs through a July 17 performance in Santa Clara, California.

The Foo Fighters’ next gig also takes place on May 7, but in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts and the Foo Fighters’ shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

