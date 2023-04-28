Shopping for a podcast mic can feel a bit confusing — condenser mics, ribbons mics, what’s the difference? We’ll cover all the different types of mics that will be useful for recording your podcast.

Whether you’re new to podcasting, a long-time content creator, or need a crafty way to podcast on the go, we have the perfect option for you.

We’ll also dive into some accessories you’ll need, for example, shock mounts and pop filters. These items will make your audio quality so much better, reducing vibrations and plosives. One of the best ways to attain an audience (besides good content) is good sound quality.

Podcasting is a fun hobby, and also lucrative for many content creators. So, find your niche and pick out one of our favorite podcast mics.

Best Microphones for Podcasting

1. Best USB Microphone for Podcasting & More – Audio-Technica AT2020USB

SPECS:

Type: Condenser

Condenser Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Connectivity: USB

Audio Technica’s cardioid condenser mic is a great pick under $100 for any new and experienced podcasters. Their AT2020USB is super convenient since it can be connected to a computer via USB. (Plug and play.) Overall, it’ll sound great recording vocals and even instruments since it is sensitive and has a wide frequency response.

We love the price and love that there’s a built-in headphone jack with volume control so you can monitor audio in real time. It includes a tripod desk, a stand mount, and a 10-foot USB cable. Overall, this is a great mic for ease of use, sound quality, and price. It’s under $80, so get it while it’s on sale.

Users love that they can also use it for music production, so if you enjoy all sorts of content creation, it’s a great versatile mic.

2. Best Budget Podcast Microphone – TONOR USB Microphone

SPECS:

Type: Condenser microphone

Condenser microphone Pattern: Cardioid recording pattern

Cardioid recording pattern Connectivity: USB connection

Here’s a good microphone for under $40. It’s a great, versatile budget mic for podcasting, gaming, YoutTube, and more.

The USB microphone has a pop filter that comes in handy for reducing plosives, so if you want to start writing your own podcast drama, consider recording with this podcasting mic. You’ll also have an included shock mount to eliminate desktop vibration noise.

It’s compatible with PC, laptops, PS4, and PS5. You can also use this mic for gaming, and if you stream on Twitch, you’ll enjoy that there’s a mute button.

3. Best Dynamic Microphone – Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone

SPECS:

Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Pattern: Cardioid polar pattern

Cardioid polar pattern Connectivity: XLR

If you’re looking for a quality dynamic mic, consider Shure’s SM7B. We’re big fans of condenser mics for podcasting, but dynamic mics are always amazing. They’re very sensitive, so if you’re soft-spoken you’ll love this mic.

Since it’s sensitive, we like that it has a switchable bass roll-off and mid-range boost to reduce background noise and enhance vocal clarity. For extra clarity, there’s also a shock mount to reduce vibrations.

Overall, it’s great for broadcasting and if you want something professionals are using in their studios, you can’t go wrong with the Shure SM7B. XLR microphones offer more flexibility than USB microphones, so if you’re very picky about audio, you’re going to love this mic.

If you play drums or guitar, it’ll also be a great pick for recording since it can handle high sound pressure levels.

4. A Tried & True USB Mic for Content Creators – Blue Yeti USB Microphone

SPECS:

Type: Condenser microphone

Condenser microphone Pattern: 4 pickup patterns

4 pickup patterns Connectivity: USB

The Blue Yeti is an all-time favorite — seriously, just about every content creator has this mic. Between podcasters, Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and other creators, this is a reliable Blue Yeti microphone that isn’t going anywhere.

What makes the Blue Yeti a great podcast mic is that it’s easy to use, just plug in and begin recording! There are 4 pickup patterns, so pick cardioid for solo episodes or omnidirectional if you have a guest (and they don’t have their own mic).

If you decide to have a live podcast episode on a streaming platform, you can monitor your audio in real-time and even take advantage of instant mute.

Users love how versatile the Blue Yeti is, and make this their go-to mic for podcasts and streaming.

5. A Unique Option for Travel – Blast Mic

SPECS:

Type: Stereo microphone

Stereo microphone Pattern: N/A

N/A Connectivity: WiFI

Blast Mic is a unique podcast option for the podcaster always on the go. You can stream live and don’t have to wait to publish.

Recordings through Blast Mic are saved to the cloud with unlimited storage. And if you decide not to stream live the recording is still available for you to download as a lossless 48kHz wav file.

If you’re someone that likes to make content on the fly, you’ll love it. Stream ASMR from bed, podcast breaking news from anywhere, and stream your new song from the studio. Blast Radio allows creators to alert their audience when they’re live.

Blast Radio wants to make it easy for everyone to stream without expensive equipment and access to a studio.

6. A Compact Option for iPhones – MAYBESTA Professional Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone

SPECS:

Type: Condenser USB microphone

Condenser USB microphone Pattern: Omnidirectional microphone

Omnidirectional microphone Connectivity: Lightning cable

Sometimes you have to just start, even if you don’t have the equipment or recording space you wish you had. You can begin podcasting today from your iPhone with this wireless lav mic. No adapter is needed, just plug the receiver into your lightning port to begin recording.

This mic is sensitive and has an omnidirectional pattern, so if you’ll be podcasting with friends, this a great mic to consider. The small mic is free of wire and can cover up to 50 feet for signal. If you can catch this mic while it’s on sale you can pay closer to $22 for it. Either way, it’s a nice compact mic under $30 for those new to the world of podcasting.

We all have to start somewhere.

7. Best Podcast Kit – Rode Rodecaster Pro II and PodMic 2 Person Podcast Bundle

SPECS:

Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Pattern: Cardioid mic

Cardioid mic Connectivity: XLR connection

If you’re not new to the world of podcasting, then you know Rode is the way to go. Upgrade your mic with a bundle from Rode if your podcast game is ready to level up.

The Rodecast Pro II is a 9-channel mixer that features combo inputs for mics and line devices. There are programmable smart pads and onboard effects so you can take your podcast up a notch. If you really want to stand out, this is it.

You’ll get 2 cardioid dynamic broadcast mics, 2 boom arms 2 headphones, and 2 Pro Co EXM 10-foot XLR cables. You’ll save money with this bundle versus buying everything separately. Rode even treated you to a dust cover and a 128GB microSDXC card.

The Rode PodMic Cardioid Dynamic Broadcast Microphone is everything a podcaster could want. It’s made for reading, screaming, you name it. The pop filter can handle it. It has an all-metal construction and will last professional broadcasters a long time!



Best Podcasting Mics Buyer’s Guide

Let’s get into some selling factors that make a mic a good podcasting mic. We’ll discuss mic types, polar patterns, frequency response, and more. After reviewing this section, you’ll have a better idea of why you’ll want a certain mic type or polar pattern over another option.

Microphone Type

There are 2 common microphone types for podcasting, condenser and dynamic. Condenser mics are popular for podcasting since they are typically more sensitive than dynamic mics and capture more details. Condenser mics will pick up whispers, perfect for soft-spoken individuals.

Polar Pattern

3 common patterns you’ll see are omnidirectional, cardioid, and figure-8. Cardioid mics are great for podcasting since they pick up sound in front and reject background noise from other directions.

Omni-directional mics will pick up sound from all directions, but this could come in handy if you’re recording with several people and you’re using the same mic.

Figure 8 mics pick up sound from the front and back and reject noise from the sides, they could be a quality podcast mic, but cardioid is your best bet.

Frequency Response

A frequency response between 20Hz to 20kHz is ideal, it covers the audible range of human hearing.

Sensitivity

A mic that’s super sensitive is great for picking up every detail when recording. You’ll want to pick up those laughs and just overall funny expressions and soft-spoken dialogue.

Connectivity

XLR mics are great if you have an audio interface, but if you want a simple plug-and-record setup, a USB mic is best.

Price

Budget anywhere between $50-$200 on a solid podcast mic. We have some great budget picks that some compare to their high-end mics.

Podcasting Mics Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Type of Mic is Best for Podcasting?

All mics have their pros and cons, but condenser and dynamic are great, but preferably condenser mics with a cardioid pattern.

Should I Get a USB Microphone or One That Requires an XLR Cable?

USB mics are convenient since you just have to plug them into your computer, but XLR mics need an audio interface or mixer to connect to a computer. However, it’s no secret that XLR mics can have better sound quality.

Should I Choose a Microphone with a Built-in Pop Filter?

It’s not a must, but it is helpful in reducing plosives and background noise. If you have a news-style podcast or even an audio drama podcast, consider a pop filter. Your audience will love you for it.

How Much Should I Spend on a Podcast Microphone?

$50-$100 as a beginner or budget mic. (The Blue Yeti is about $100.) They’ll get pricey if they’re XLR mics or have a lot of features or included accessories.

Verdict

You can’t go wrong with a Blue Yeti as a versatile microphone. Whether you’re podcasting or streaming on Twitch, it’s a great $100 to spend on your content career. Plus, the Blue Yeti is super easy to use. Just plug and record.

Another great USB option we recommend is the Audio Technica AT2020USB mic. It’s an affordable condenser mic for anyone doing solo projects.

If you’re looking to experiment with your first podcast, you’ll love it, but if you’re truly on a budget consider a lightning connector mic for your phone. However, if you’re ready to treat your audience with better audio quality, the Rode mics are the best.

