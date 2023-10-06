8 Best Music Theory Books for Beginners of 2023

Music theory can be a challenging subject, especially for beginners. There are so many different concepts to learn. It can be difficult to know where to start, or even how to go about it.

But if you're feeling overwhelmed, don't worry! You’ve come to the right place.

Learning music theory is an essential part of becoming a better musician. It can help you understand how music works, improvise, and write your own songs.

In this article, we’ll review the best music theory books for those who are just starting out. These books will help you learn the basics of music theory and give you a foundation to build on to become the best musician you can be.

We’ve also included a Buyer’s Guide with tips and key factors to keep in mind when shopping for this product.

Our #1 pick is Music Theory for Dummies because it covers all the essential topics of music theory in a concise style, and it also includes exercises and practice problems.

Best Music Theory Books for Beginners

1. Best User-Friendly Music Theory Book – Music Theory for Dummies

Music Theory for Dummies by Michael Pilhofer and Holly Day is our #1 pick because it is an easy-to-understand guide that covers all of the essential topics, from notation and rhythm to scales and chords.

It also includes many examples and exercises to help you learn and apply the concepts you are learning, and it comes with a very useful glossary of terms and a list of resources for further study.

One of the reasons that makes this book our #1 pick is that it is well-organized and easy to follow. Each chapter begins with a brief overview of the topic, and then it goes into more detail.

Overall, Music Theory for Dummies is a great book for beginners who want to learn the basics of music theory. It is well-written, comprehensive, and easy to use.

2. Best Music Theory Book for Children – Music Theory for Young Musicians

As its title suggests, this book was created with children in mind. Music Theory for Young Musicians was designed to teach music theory to children of all ages, and it comes in five levels, with each level covering a different set of topics.

This colorful book uses clear language and simple diagrams to explain complex concepts, which makes it a perfect choice for teaching children. It also includes many exercises and games to help them learn and practice what they have learned.

Overall, Music Theory for Young Musicians is a great introduction to the music world for children. The exercises are colorful and engaging so that your kids have fun while learning the magic behind music.

3. Best Music Theory Book for Composition – The Complete Idiot's Guide to Music Composition

The Complete Idiot's Guide to Music Composition is a great book for beginners who want to learn the basics of music composition. It gives you a step-by-step guide to composition, teaching musicians of all skill levels how to write simple chord progressions and melodies.

In the first section, the book covers the basics of harmony, and melody construction with many exercises to help you learn the material.

The final section of the book is on applying what you have learned to composing your own music. You’ll find details on how to compose a piece of music section by section, and how to get your music performed as well.

Overall, if you are a beginner interested in music composition, we highly recommend The Complete Idiot's Guide to Music Composition. It is well-written and gives you detailed information that will teach you everything you need to know to get started.

4. Best Music Theory Book for Guitarists – Music Theory for Guitarists (Hal Leonard Guitar Method)

Music Theory for Guitarists by Tom Kolb is the perfect book for new guitarists. It covers all aspects of theory, and it includes many examples and exercises that are relevant to the guitar.

One of the things that makes this book so popular is that it is very practical. The author does a good job of showing you how to use theory to improve your guitar playing.

Apart from the classic chapters on music notation, rhythm, chords, and harmony, this book also includes a chapter on how to analyze music, which makes it a complete guide to music theory.

Overall, Music Theory for Guitarists is a great book for any guitarist who wants to learn more about music theory. It is very comprehensive and practical, which makes it ideal for guitar players.

5. Best Interactive Music Theory Book – Music Theory Remixed: A Blended Approach for the Practicing Musician

Music Theory Remixed: A Blended Approach for the Practicing Musician covers a wide range of topics in an innovative way that is both engaging and informative.

One of the things that sets Music Theory Remixed apart from other books is its focus on blended learning. According to the author, the best way to learn music theory is through a combination of traditional methods with hands-on activities.

For this reason, the book includes many online resources, such as videos, audio, and interactive exercises, that you can use to supplement your learning.

Another thing that makes this book so unique is its focus on contextualization. In a nutshell, the book explains that the best way to understand music theory is to see how it is used in real-world music.

To this end, the book includes several examples from a wide range of genres, including classical, jazz, pop, and rock. This really helps you see how theory can be applied to the music that you actually play and listen to.

Overall, Music Theory Remixed is an excellent music book. It’s unique in its focus on blended learning and contextualization and it comes with many interactive exercises for modern students.

6. Best Comprehensive Music Theory Book – Harmony and Theory: A Comprehensive Source for All Musicians

Harmony and Theory: A Comprehensive Source for All Musicians truly covers all aspects of harmony and music theory. It includes chapters on music notation, rhythm, scales, chords, harmony, melody, counterpoint, and form.

One of its distinctive features is that, in addition to the classical chapters all music theory textbooks have, this book also includes chapters on improvisation, orchestration, and electronic music, which are not so easily found in music theory books for beginners.

Another thing that makes Harmony and Theory so good is that it is very practical. The authors include many tips and suggestions for applying theory to different styles of music.

Overall, Harmony and Theory is easy to follow and incredibly detailed for a beginners' book. We highly recommend it.

7. Best Concise Music Theory Book – Music Theory, 3E (Idiot's Guides)

If you're serious about learning music theory, you have to start somewhere: this book can help you take that first step. Music Theory, 3E (Idiot's Guides) is a brief and easy-to-understand guide to music theory that teaches beginners how to read musical notation by explaining the basics of reading and writing music.

What’s interesting about this book is that, despite being straightforward and concise, it includes a chapter on the basics of accompaniment, a topic that is not so easy to find in beginners' books.

This chapter includes transcribing, accompanying melodies, and transposing to other keys, as well as a glossary and instrument ranges.

With Music Theory 3E you can go from having only the simplest idea of how music works to being able to read and understand music. You’ll need practice, of course, but this book can certainly help your learning process.

8. Best Traditional Approach Music Theory Book – Elementary Rudiments of Music

Elementary Rudiments of Music is perfect for absolute beginners of all ages. Whether you're a young music enthusiast or an adult discovering your musical passion, this book can really help you in your learning journey.

Although this book may not have cool interactive exercises or an online platform, the traditional approach in Elementary Rudiments of Music is a good approach for musicians who want to learn how to read and write music in the traditional Western classical notation system.

Overall, this book is a good resource for musicians who want to learn how to read and write music with the traditional approach.

It covers all the essential music theory concepts that beginners need to know, and it is also a good option for more experienced musicians who want to refresh their knowledge of music theory or learn more about specific topics.

Best Music Theory Books for Beginners Buyer's Guide

When shopping for a music book for beginners, you should consider the book's comprehensiveness, your learning style, the topics covered, and, of course, your budget.

Comprehensiveness

Consider the depth of the content. Does the book cover all the fundamental topics of music theory? We suggest you look for a book that starts with basics like notes, rhythm, and scales, and gradually progresses to more complex concepts like harmony and composition.

It should also be written in clear, simple language that beginners can easily understand.

Learning Style

Everyone learns in different ways. Some people prefer to learn from a textbook, while others prefer to learn from a more interactive format. When choosing a book to learn music, don’t forget to consider your own learning style.

If you're buying for a child, for example, look for books specifically designed for young learners. These books often use engaging language and colorful illustrations to make learning enjoyable for kids.

Topics Covered

Some theory books cover a wide range of topics, while others focus on specific areas such as harmony, melody, or rhythm. Make sure that the book you choose covers the topics that you are interested in learning about.

Price

These books can range in price from just a few dollars to over $100. It’s important to set a budget before you start shopping. Once you have set a budget, you can start looking for books that fit your budget and your other needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I need a music theory book specific to my instrument (e.g., piano, guitar) or will a general book be enough?

You don’t always need a book specific to your instrument. A general music theory book can be enough to learn the basics, such as notation, rhythm, scales, and chords. Then, once you have a good understanding of the basics, you can start to learn more advanced concepts that are specific to your instrument.

However, there are some advantages to having a book specific to your instrument. For example, a book on guitar music theory might include specific exercises and examples for guitarists.

In any case, keep in mind that a general music theory book will be more comprehensive and will cover a wider range of topics.

The best way to decide whether you need a book specific to your instrument is to consider your own learning style and needs. If you are a beginner, however, we'd recommend starting with a general music book.

Are there music theory books that focus specifically on a certain genre, like jazz or classical music?

Yes, there are books that focus specifically on a certain genre, like classical music or rock music, and they can be a valuable resource for musicians who want to learn more about the music they are playing and writing.

However, if you are a beginner, you’ll want to choose a book that covers the basics of music theory in a concise way and only move to genre-specific music theory books once you’ve mastered the basics.

How long does it take to learn music theory?

The amount of time it takes to learn music theory will of course depend on how much time you are able to devote to studying.

Most people spend several months or even years studying music theory in order to fully understand all of the concepts. Just as Rome wasn't built in a day, you can't expect to acquire all music theory knowledge in the blink of an eye.

However, if you just want to learn the basics, you can do so in a relatively short amount of time (2-3 months depending on how much time you devote to studying).

What are some tips for learning music theory?

First of all, start with the basics. Don't try to learn too much too quickly! Focus on the basics of music theory, such as notation, rhythm, scales, and chords. Once you have a good understanding of the basics, you can start to learn more advanced concepts.

Keep in mind the best way to learn music theory is to practice regularly. Try to set aside some time each day to study music theory. Even if you can only study for 30 minutes a day, it will make a difference over time.

It’s also very important that you find a learning style that works for you. Some people learn best by reading books, while others prefer to learn by watching videos or listening to podcasts.

If you don’t know what learning style is the best for you, we suggest you experiment with different learning methods to find the best fit.

Another good tip is to find a community of music learners. Joining a community can be a great way to get support, ask questions, learn from others, and, maybe, make some friends along the way.

Also, don't be afraid to make mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes when they are learning something new, the important thing is to learn from them and keep practicing!

What's the difference between a workbook and a traditional music theory book?

The main difference between a workbook and a traditional music book is that the former is designed to be interactive, while the latter is more passive.

Workbooks usually include exercises, practice problems, and other activities that help the reader learn and apply the concepts they are learning.

Traditional music theory books, on the other hand, tend to be more text-based and may not include any interactive elements.

Conclusion

If you’re a beginner shopping for a book to learn music, don’t forget to consider the book's comprehensiveness, your learning style, and, of course, your budget.

We suggest you try Music Theory for Dummies if you’re looking for a user-friendly book with clear examples and simple explanations.

If you want something with a little more complexity, we highly recommend Harmony and Theory: A Comprehensive Source for All Musicians. This book is as comprehensive as it gets when it comes to learning music theory. It goes from the very basics to the most complex harmony concepts in just a few hundred pages.

We hope one of our picks will get you started on your way to learning music theory. Grab one of these great books today!