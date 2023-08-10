Best Way to Learn Guitar in 2023 [Online vs Private Lessons]

No one ever said learning guitar was going to be easy.

But that doesn't mean it has to be painful. We're fortunate to be living in an exciting time when there are nearly infinite options at our fingertips to start learning acoustic or electric guitar on any budget.

While there is no one best way to learn guitar for everyone, we'll give you some ideas of guitar-learning strategies that you can apply to make your guitar journey easier and more fun than ever before.

From new online guitar lessons platforms, apps, and games, to private lessons with a guitar teacher, to group jam sessions and even good old-fashioned books and charts, this article will go over the best methods for learning to play guitar.

We'll also cover some things to consider when you are just starting to learn guitar, so you can avoid some of the common pitfalls a beginner guitarist is likely to encounter, as well as pick up some good habits as your start out.

And finally, we've got a handy FAQ section where we'll answer some of the most common questions up-and-coming players have about their brand-new hobby (career?).

We'll help set you on your path to becoming the great guitarist you know you can be! Let's get started.

Best Way to Learn Guitar

1. Online Guitar Lessons

There are tons of great online learning platforms to help you get started playing guitar. Whether you're a newly-minted aspiring guitarist or a part-time player looking to step up your game, there's an app or platform that's sure to suit your experience level and budget.

Simply Guitar is an affordable, easy-to-use option to get you started learning guitar online. This app-based platform uses a gamified approach to offer step-by-step lessons and teach essential skills, basic chords, and strumming patterns to help learners start playing songs quickly.

Simply Guitar uses bright graphics and animations to make the learning experience fun and easy. Video lessons are accompanied by clear visual cues, demonstrating finger placement, strumming patterns, and more.

While the gamey aspect may not be for everyone, it is sure to be a hit with kids and young beginners.

Plus, this fun and easy-to-use guitar instruction app comes at a great price. For just under $10 a month, you can learn guitar online with Simply Guitar's iOS or Android app at your own pace and have a ton of fun doing it.

Guitareo is a slightly more premium platform that features great-quality videos and offers tons of resources for beginner and intermediate players. In fact, it's designed to be especially beginner-friendly, with a focus on playing songs and having fun with the guitar rather than rudiments and scales.

Guitareo is loaded with content centered primarily around fun and well-produced video lessons. There are over 1,000 individual song lessons with synced tablature, plus tons of instructional videos covering guitar fundamentals, chord and scale charts, and more.

While Guitareo is priced at a premium, it definitely has a premium feel to it. The instructors are likable and engaging, the interface is attractive and easy to use, and while it's tailored to beginners, there's a lot there for intermediate and advanced players as well.

If you've got the budget, we highly recommend Guitareo.

Fender Play is a wonderful guitar education platform from the good folks at Fender. This platform delivers the quality you would expect from one of the top names in guitar and amplifier manufacturing. Fender took a big swing on Play, and it's no surprise that they've knocked it out of the park.

The production value of the video lessons is a big part of what sets Fender Play apart. The videos use multiple camera angles, including over-the-shoulder, that you would never get from a real-life teacher. The instructions are clear and thorough without being repetitive.

As a self-paced system, it is ultimately up to the player to get the most out of Fender Play. But with the easily digestible content and fun, simple interface, beginners won't have any trouble getting hooked.

Plus, at $19.99/month or $149.99 annually, you also won't have any trouble getting your money's worth.

Explore a full list in our best online guitar lessons article.

2. Private Lessons

One of the best options, albeit one that may not be accessible to everyone, is lessons from a private teacher.

While it can be a slow and difficult process to find the right teacher for you, there are great rewards to be reaped once you d

. A teacher can offer customized lesson plans designed around what you want to learn, and there's no better way to learn guitar at your own pace and in your own style than private lessons.

The thing about private lessons, though, is that they are very expensive, especially when compared to the online platforms discussed above. Guitar teachers typically charge as much per session as it would cost you for a few months of unlimited online content on a guitar education app or platform.

That being said, the learning process with a private teacher will generally be more natural and comprehensive than what you can get online. It's especially recommended for learning advanced techniques once you have the basics down, as most online platforms are designed for beginners.

If you'd like to get the experience of a one-on-one session with a guitar teacher without the prohibitive price tag, we recommend you check out Truefire or Artistworks.

Both of these great online platforms allow you to interface one-on-one with a real guitar instructor for custom learning, feedback, and more.

3. Group Classes and Jam Sessions

Another really great way to get experience with your instrument is taking group classes and jamming with friends.

Just getting together with other musicians to jam, as well as to discuss music and share your experiences, can be just what a beginner guitarist needs to start really getting the hang of playing guitar.

You might be able to find group classes through a local music school, community center, or organized via an online community board. They're likely to be more affordable than private lessons, and you can gain a lot of great experience just by spending practice time with other musicians.

In fact, group practice sessions can be an ideal learning environment for many players. Guitar practice is a lot more fun with other players around because music was meant to be played with other people! And your new bandmates can show you chord shapes, scales, and even join you in playing entire songs.

There's nothing like the experience of playing music with a group of other real musicians. Not only do you get the sweet gratification of learning guitar in a real band setting, but you get a lot of accountability from sharing your musical progress with friends.

4. Printed Resources

Finally, you can always go about things the old-fashioned way—consulting books, charts, and other printed materials to gradually make your way toward guitar proficiency.

No matter what additional learning methods you choose, we recommend consuming as much printed material as possible to supplement.

You should have no problem finding a guitar method book at your local used bookstore, or consider picking one up from Amazon.

While it may seem quaint to leaf through a book as a means of learning your instrument, what with the range of technology available today, we still think there's value in this method.

Any method book is likely to show charts of basic guitar chords, simple scales, and even song charts to help you learn guitar at your own pace. You can also learn to read music notation (if such a thing interests you) or, perhaps more usefully, guitar tabs!

You don't have to worry about a book or printed chart moving too quickly, running out of battery, or driving up your data bill—printed resources provide a simple and reliable approach to padding out your guitar education.

Plus, many online courses, including the ones above, provide printable content as well as their online materials, so you can stuff your gig bag full of tabs and chord charts and take them with you to your jam or practice session.

Things to Consider When Learning Guitar

As we said above, learning to play guitar is never strictly easy—but we've got a few tips for you to ensure your guitar-playing experience is as painless as possible.

Then, read on to our FAQ section to make sure all your bases are covered when setting out on your guitar journey.

Choosing Your Instrument

The first step in your guitar journey is choosing the right guitar for you.

A lot of beginner guitarists wonder whether the acoustic or electric guitar is the way to go when starting out. While there is no simple solution to this quandary, we will say that trusting your instincts and going with whichever instrument appeals to you is generally the way to go.

The acoustic guitar is a good place to start for many beginners due to its simplicity of construction, ease of use, and lack of need for pricey accessories. You can simply pick up the instrument and begin making beautiful music, no muss, no fuss.

But acoustic guitars do tend to present a few problems for beginners. The string tension is higher on an acoustic, and the strings are generally of a higher gauge as well—combining for a painful few months starting out as you develop your calluses. But you definitely won't regret having stronger hands later on.

That being said, electric guitars can be great beginner instruments as well. Lighter gauge strings are easier to press down, making for a more comfortable practice session.

Electric guitars also provide the option of playing unplugged, so your earliest forays with the instrument can go largely unheard by housemates.

Whatever instrument you end up going with, don't forget to pick up spare guitar strings, a reliable guitar tuner, a strap, and, if you're going electric, an amp and instrument cable.

Learning Style and Budget

While there is no one best way to learn guitar for everyone, one thing you can do is determine which method your learning style best lends itself to.

If you're more of a visual learner, online guitar lesson platforms are a great way to go. There are tons of useful visual resources available, from videos to synced tabs and notation, and even games to guide you on your way.

If you consider yourself a better auditory learner, you can't do much better than to have in-person lessons with either a private tutor or in a group. Listening to other players can be a great way to learn guitar, especially if you have a good ear for music—you can pick up a lot very quickly this way.

You should also determine what your budget is going to be for whatever method you choose to learn guitar. How committed are you?

You might want to make sure you're comfortable with the instrument and devoted to learning it before you lay down a hefty sum for an annual subscription to an online course.

A great way to make sure you're making the right choice is by subscribing to a platform that provides a free trial period (hint: all the online courses above provide free trial periods—we strongly suggest giving them a try).

Practice Makes Perfect

Finally, the secret method to learning guitar that no one ever really wants to talk about—practice.

When we hear the word "practice," many of us will conjure up visions of the little old lady at the piano, rapping our knuckles with a ruler as we meticulously run up and down the major scale.

But in reality, practicing guitar doesn't have to feel like "practice" at all—if you take the right approach to it.

If you want to get into a routine where you practice regularly and get the most out of your guitar playing time, we recommend first finding a practice room where you're comfortable and surrounded by things that inspire you: be they your instrument collection or posters of your favorite artists.

Then, you can begin to practice whatever it is you've been working on. Whether it's nailing the changes of a chord progression, improvising on the minor pentatonic scale, or trying to play songs by your favorite artists, practicing guitar should be fun first and foremost.

Don't torture yourself running the same scales over and over again if you don't like to. You can easily gain finger dexterity and learn chords and scales by learning riffs and songs you actually enjoy.

Jamming along with backing tracks or songs by your favorite artists can be a great way to sharpen your skills as well once you have mastered some basics.

Always remember that no matter what method you employ, your guitar practice time should be fun and inspiring. We recommend doing whatever feels right and keeps you coming back to your instrument day after day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is it possible to learn guitar totally online?

Yes, it is entirely possible to learn guitar completely online. With the advancement of technology and the abundance of online resources, you can access a vast array of guitar lessons, tutorials, and learning materials from the comfort of your home.

Should I learn acoustic guitar or electric guitar first?

Whether you should learn acoustic or electric guitar first depends on your personal preferences, musical interests, and learning goals. Each type of guitar has its advantages and suits different styles of music.

Acoustic guitars don't require an amplifier, making them more portable and convenient for playing anywhere without the need for electricity.

Acoustic guitars typically have higher string tension and thicker strings, which can help build finger strength and dexterity faster, although this process can be painful!

While often associated with folk, country, and singer-songwriter genres, acoustic guitars can be used to play various styles, including classical, pop, and rock.

Electric guitars have lighter strings and lower string tension, making them gentler on beginners' fingers, especially during the initial stages of learning. Some playing techniques, like string bending and vibrato, are easier to execute on electric guitars due to the lighter strings and lower tension.

Electrics also offer a wide range of tones and effects due to the ability to connect to an amplifier and use pedals. This makes them more suitable for genres like rock, blues, jazz, and metal.

Keep in mind that you can always learn both types of guitars eventually. Most guitarists own and play both acoustic and electric guitars, as they offer unique experiences and versatility.

Should I learn to read sheet music or guitar tabs?

Whether you should learn to read sheet music or guitar tabs when learning guitar depends on your musical goals, interests, and the style of music you want to play. Both sheet music and guitar tabs have their advantages and are valuable tools for guitarists.

Learning to read sheet music opens up a wide range of musical possibilities beyond just playing the guitar. It allows you to read and play music on other instruments and in various ensembles. It also provides precise rhythmic notation, which can be beneficial for understanding complex rhythms and time signatures.

Guitar tabs, on the other hand, are easier to grasp for beginners as they show you exactly where to place your fingers on the fretboard, with each number representing a fret. Tabs are widely used for notating popular songs, making it easier to find and play your favorite tunes quickly.

They're also helpful for learning songs by ear, as they provide a visual representation of the music without the need to understand traditional notation.

We recommend that beginners start with tabs to quickly learn songs they enjoy, and as they progress and become more interested in music theory and diverse playing styles, they may decide to delve into sheet music. But remember—The Beatles couldn't read sheet music. Take that how you will.

Verdict

First of all, congratulations on your life-changing decision to learn to play guitar. This amazing instrument has changed many of our lives, and we're sure that it will change yours, too.

While the learning process can be a long and bumpy road, we've done our best here to represent to you the best way to learn guitar for different learning styles, budgets, and interests.

Our recommendation for most beginner guitarists is to sign up for a versatile and comprehensive online learning platform like Simply Guitar, Guitareo, or Fender Play.

We've found that these platforms deliver the best bang for your buck when it comes to access to materials, scope of techniques, and user experience.

However, there's no substitute for experience. So whether it's studying with a private tutor, jamming along in group lessons, or simply cracking open a method book and going at it, practicing your instrument is always going to be your secret weapon when it comes to developing your skills.

