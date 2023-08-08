Best Way to Learn Piano in 2023 [Complete Guide]

The piano is one of the most rewarding instruments to know how to play. But it can also be one of the most challenging. To master it, you need a solid grasp of music theory, a great sense of timing, and, of course, tremendous dexterity.

So, if you're not one of the fortunate few who were forced to take piano lessons as a young child, it may seem like you're out of luck. Achieving proficiency on the piano takes a lot of hard work, and there aren't many shortcuts to success.

Fortunately, we live in a time where there are endless opportunities to learn how to flourish on this wonderful instrument.

Whether it be online courses, piano lessons with a private teacher (in-person or online), or going it alone with old-fashioned piano method books, there's a learning method out there for everyone.

In this article, we'll go over some of these piano learning methods, as well as suggest some factors to consider as you progress on your piano journey. We'll also answer some frequently asked questions about learning piano in our handy FAQ section.

You don't have to wait any longer to get started on your own musical journey. Read on to find the best way to learn piano for you and start learning to make beautiful music on the piano today.

Best Way to Learn Piano

1. Online Courses & Apps

Our top recommendation for learning to play the piano is to try out one of the wonderful online courses or interactive piano lesson apps that are available today.

With online piano courses, you're likely to get the best bang for your buck (these courses can be unbelievably affordable), and you can practice on your own time and at your own pace. You'll be amazed at how quickly you can learn to play piano with one of these great programs.

Let's check a few out and see if one of these courses or apps is right for you.

Best Overall – Skoove

One of our favorite online piano-learning platforms out there right now is Skoove. Skoove uses an AI-based approach to teaching piano that's perfect for players of all experience levels. Skoove's extensive content library offers a wide range of beginner to advanced lessons, covering classical, pop, jazz, and more.

Skoove's platform has an interactive user interface that listens to your piano playing through either a microphone or MIDI connection and provides real-time interactive feedback, allowing you to correct mistakes and improve your technique as you progress.

Skoove also uses AI and adaptive learning algorithms to carve out a learning path that's unique to each user. And you can practice at your own pace, whenever you want—with a premium membership, you'll have 24/7 access to all the resources Skoove has to offer.

Plus, Skoove's app is available for desktop, smartphone, or tablet—so you can learn piano wherever you like, as well as whenever.

All you need to get started learning piano with Skoove is a device with internet access, a digital or acoustic piano, and, of course, a Skoove membership.

Skoove offers 4 free lessons as a trial, but it's going to take a lot more than that to master a Beethoven sonata, so we recommend getting a premium membership ($29.99/Month, billed monthly or $12.49/Month, billed annually).

That's an incredible deal for the wealth of knowledge you're getting at your fingertips with Skoove.

Read our full Skoove review for a more in depth look.

Best For Beginners – Simply Piano

If you're struggling to get your kids interested in playing the piano, Simply Piano could be the solution for you. Simply Piano uses a gamified structure to instruct piano lessons in a way that's great for visual learners and especially young people who need a bit more excitement to hold their attention.

Simply Piano's app is bursting with bright colors and fun animations that make learning piano fun for younger players.

And rather than just the standard, repetitive practice sessions with no end in sight, Simply Piano users earn rewards, achievements, and badges as they complete lessons and reach milestones.

Another feature that makes Simply Piano ideal for beginners and younger users is its extensive song library. There's a vast selection of songs to choose from, from classical to pop music, and even Disney hits that are sure to resonate with younger players and get them excited to learn piano.

Finally, Simply Piano is one of the most affordable ways to quickly build some impressive piano skills. Not only do they offer a 14-day free trial, but a premium family plan (includes multiple profiles) will only set you back $12.49/month (billed monthly) or $149.99/year (billed annually).

Head to Simply Piano to take advantage of this great offer today.

Best For Intermediate to Advanced Players – Flowkey

If you already have some piano experience but you're looking for a way to make a commitment and dedicate some serious time to practice playing and learning piano, Flowkey could be a great choice for you.

Flowkey provides structured courses for beginners, intermediate, and advanced players covering essential techniques, music theory, and practical skills.

So whether you're just starting out or you're a self-taught intermediate looking to learn music theory, sight reading, and other piano methods, Flowkey has you covered.

Flowkey offers a vast library of songs in various genres, including classical pieces, pop, rock, jazz, and more. Choose your favorite songs and learn to play them step-by-step. You can even slow down the tempo of songs and loop specific sections to practice challenging parts until you achieve proficiency.

Flowkey also includes video tutorials by professional piano instructors, guiding users through lessons and providing tips and tricks to improve their playing.

Whether you want to learn to play a few songs, master some basic chords, or come to more deeply understand music theory and hone your sight reading skills, Flowkey is a wonderful resource for aspiring pianists to continue their piano learning journey.

And you can master the piano with Flowkey at an unbelievable $9.99/Month after a 7-day free trial.

See our full review here to learn more about Flowkey, or simply head to Flowkey to sign up now!

2. Private Lessons (In-Person)

We'll be the first to admit that it's hard to beat good old-fashioned, in-person lessons with a private piano teacher when it comes to getting the best, most comprehensive piano education possible.

But there's a reason why private lessons are not our #1 best way to learn piano. And that comes down to the financials. Private lessons can be prohibitively expensive for many aspiring pianists, and with good piano teachers becoming increasingly rare these days, you'd be lucky to even find one.

The learning process with private piano instructors can be challenging. There's a lot more to playing piano than just what happens on the keyboard, and a piano teacher can be a helpful resource when it comes to learning the proper technique and warding off bad habits while you're just starting out.

But with this challenge does come a great reward. Having access to the knowledge of a professional piano instructor means being able to ask questions and learn virtually anything you could want to know. And the feedback you'll receive regarding your playing will be second to none (if you can take it)!

If you can afford private lessons, and find a good teacher in your area, and have time in your schedule to set a weekly lesson time, then in-person lessons could be right for you. But that's a lot of ifs, and frankly, there's likely to be a more compelling option for most beginning pianists of today.

3. Private Lessons (Online)

Finding an online teacher is a great way to combine the convenience of online learning with the comprehensiveness and interactivity of private instruction, and now it's easier than ever before.

One of the few positive outcomes of the recent pandemic is the proliferation of music instructors who have taken to the internet to broaden their client base, so it shouldn't be too difficult to find an online instructor willing to take you on as a student.

There are a few ways to go about learning to play music with an online piano instructor. Of course, you can simply search online, using whatever search terms make sense to you and your needs. You can also check out some music school websites to see if they offer online instruction.

Finally, you can check out one of the online platforms that exist for the purpose of connecting aspiring piano students with prospective teachers. Try Lessonface, TakeLessons, or Thumbtack if this approach sounds appealing to you.

Taking in-person lessons with a real teacher online is a great way to get the most out of your piano learning journey. Not only will you get the comprehensiveness and access to real piano lessons, but you'll also get the convenience and, sometimes, the affordability of online lessons.

These lessons are still likely to set you back a pretty penny, though. We recommend trying out an online course like Skoove or one of the other piano apps above before seeking an online teacher. You're likely to learn a lot and save a lot of money doing it.

4. Self Teaching

If your piano goals are more aligned with learning to play songs than reading sheet music and learning theory, then it's possible to start playing piano on your own by delving into written materials, YouTube video lessons, and accessing other printed and online resources.

Some people, especially those with experience in other instruments, might have the ability to learn a fair amount by ear. While this is far from the best strategy for most aspiring players, it can be a path forward for a certain subset of the more naturally-talented types.

While you're not as likely to get as comprehensive a learning experience as the other methods above, self-learning can be a good way to get started learning to play chords, piano scales, simple tunes, and the like. We recommend picking up a classic method book like Alfred's Basic Adult Piano Course.

You won't get any feedback or answers to your specific questions, but you can learn a fair amount by fumbling through the scales and tunes in there. It could be a good way to get a foundation before spending money on expensive lessons or signing up for an online piano app subscription.

Things to Consider When Learning Piano

Learning to play piano can be a rewarding and enjoyable journey. But it can also be a stressful and trying experience if you don't know what to expect.

Below, we'll explain some essential things to consider when embarking on your piano-learning adventure so as to avoid some of the pitfalls that can hinder your progress and cause you to have a negative experience with the piano.

Technology Is Your Friend

Never before has it been so easy to access information about any given subject—and piano is certainly no exception.

Whether you prefer in-person lessons with a piano teacher or online lessons through platforms like Skoove, Simply Piano, or Flowkey, using technology can greatly enhance your learning experience.

In your quest to learn the piano, you can take advantage of technology, such as online video platforms, metronome apps, and recording tools. And now, not only can you watch videos, read information, and stream music, you can sign up for one of the many fantastic piano learning apps and courses available online.

Whether supplementing in-person lessons with online content, taking Zoom lessons with an instructor halfway across the world, or learning entirely via an online piano platform, tapping into the wealth of today's technology is an essential component to getting a good piano education.

Sounds Good... In Theory

While many players are attracted to the piano because they envision themselves learning and performing classical music, there are plenty of players who also just want to learn how to bang out some of their favorite songs or even write their own music.

Regardless of your goals and motivation for learning to play piano, it's never a bad idea to familiarize yourself with some basic music theory and even go so far as learning to sight-read sheet music.

We won't lie to you—reading music is definitely one of the most difficult obstacles you will overcome in your musical journey.

But it is also one of the most rewarding. Learning sight reading on the piano is not a thing anyone ever regretted doing—but we'll bet there are plenty of people who regret NOT learning it.

Knowing music theory and knowing how to read music is like the magic key that unlocks all music to you—once you've mastered it, you can theoretically play any sheet music that is put in front of you. From there, it's all maintenance.

Practice, Practice, Practice

Those of us who took lessons as youngsters remember the constant pressure to practice their instrument. And it was like homework—doing the same thing over and over again until it's second nature.

But it's true—learning to play the piano requires dedication and regular practice. Of course, it's not a bad idea to set aside consistent practice time each day or week to make progress.

But practice doesn't have to be a drag. If you approach your practice time with an open mind and a spirit of fun, you'll come to really enjoy it. That's kind of the point of playing an instrument in the first place!

Don't be dissuaded if the beautiful music doesn't come right away—it takes some time to master the basic rhythmic patterns and establish muscle memory for the right movements.

Learning the piano takes time, and progress may not always be linear. Be patient with yourself, and don't get discouraged by occasional setbacks. Stay persistent and keep practicing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I need to learn to read sheet music to play the piano?

The short answer to this is: no. The Beatles, famously, could not read music, and have you heard "Martha, My Dear?"

But—we will say that it is a very helpful asset once you get to a certain level of technical proficiency. If your fingers are all working the way they should, and you can play memorized pieces with fluency, you're going to want to keep learning pieces because it's inherently rewarding.

Now, would you rather keep laboring through video lessons and memorizing songs part by part, or would you prefer to be able to play them instantly, as if by magic, upon glancing at a sheet of music?

That's kind of what it's like—no exaggeration! So, while it is a painstaking and often very difficult process, we certainly aren't going to dissuade you from learning to read sheet music.

Can I teach myself to play the piano, or do I need a teacher?

You can absolutely teach yourself to play the piano.

With the myriad of resources available online today, there are fewer obstacles than ever to get in the way of you and your dream of learning the piano. YouTube, subscribing to a piano learning app like the ones discussed above, and good old books are all effective methods.

That being said, if you can find (and afford) a good teacher, they can be an invaluable resource to your learning process. A teacher can answer questions that arise, show you proper technique and posture that can be hard to grasp from online media, and provide mentorship to guide you on your way.

Are online piano lessons effective?

Yes, online piano lessons can be a very effective way to learn the instrument—to a point. Online platforms with AI-powered interactive feedback like Skoove can be an amazing way to get started on the instrument.

Online learning apps provide a solid foundation for players to establish a baseline of basic piano skills that they can then build on. We also recommend trying one-on-one online sessions with a piano teacher, if possible. This can be a great way to get a bit more feedback and understanding of the instrument.

Any beginner or intermediate player will definitely receive something of value from trying one of the platforms we discussed above. We encourage you to try a free trial and see for yourself!

Verdict

Learning the piano doesn't have to be a distant dream any longer. With today's online resources, fulfilling your musical destiny can be as easy as logging on to the internet.

Whether you're a freshly-minted beginner or already an accomplished pianist in your own right, there's an online platform to suit your experience and budget. That's why online learning platforms are our number one pick for the best way to learn to play piano.

Got kids who need piano lessons but can't afford a pricey tutor? Try Simply Piano.

Or are you an intermediate player who is looking to flesh out their skill set? Give Flowkey a shot.

But our top pick for online platforms is Skoove.

Their AI-based learning algorithms make it a perfect choice for pianists of all needs.

Of course, if online learning is not your thing, there are still tried-and-true traditional methods. But there's no harm in a free trial!

Photo by Yan Krukau