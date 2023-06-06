Open-back headphones are a musician’s, producer’s, and sound engineer’s best friend. These headphones are great for monitoring and mixing since they allow for a more natural and accurate sound (compared to closed-back headphones).

If your goal is a natural, ambient listening experience, you should trade in your closed-back headphones for open-back headphones.

One of our all-time favorite pairs of open-back headphones would have to be the Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro Open-Back Studio Reference Headphones. They’re the perfect pair if you want a pair you can use for editing, mixing, and mastering.

The 45mm Tesla neodymium drivers deliver powerful lows, detailed mids, and smooth highs. The price isn’t too bad either, something of this quality could easily go for $800+!

In our guide we’ve included headphones for all budgets though, ranging from $100 to some high-end options for audio professionals.

Here are 6 of our favorites.

Best Open-Back Headphones

1. Our Top Pick for Editing, Mixing & Mastering – Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz-40kHz

Connectivity: 1/8″, 1/4″ adapter

Impedance: 250 ohms

Beyerdynamic is a fantastic brand for affordable headphones and mics. While this isn’t the most affordable pair on this list, the price is still great for something above entry-level. Their DT 1990 Pro headphones are perfect for professionals looking for precise monitoring.

They have amazing accuracy and offer a balanced and analytic sound signature. They do have a wide frequency range, you’ll often see 5Hz to 40kHz, but these go above and beyond for low and super-high-frequency sounds. Great for audio engineers!

These are loved by audio professionals, but if you can budget for a pair of headphones for around $500, this is a wonderful pair for a broad spectrum of acoustic and electronic instruments and sounds played in the studio.

If you’re beginning to advance into music production, you’ll want to consider these.

They are comfy and durable. There’s an adjustable headband and soft earpads (which are replaceable). The headphones also have a metal frame ensuring they’ll last a long time.

2. Best Open-Back Headphones Under $200 – Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz-35kHz

Connectivity: 1/8″, 1/4″ adapter

Impedance: 250 ohms

The DT 990 Pro headphones are great budget headphones for those new to music production. Their headphones are valuable for studio monitoring and critical listening.

They have a wide frequency response and a well-extended bass response.

They are truly the best bang for the buck – they are under $160 and offer lots of features that pricey headphones are praised for. They have an immersive soundstage for better instrument separation and placement, allowing you to easily distinguish elements in a mix.

They are also comfortable and durable, with an adjustable metal headband and rugged ear cups. They’ll definitely survive years and years of wear!

These are 250-ohm headphones, so you can have better compatibility with headphone amplifiers and audio interfaces if you decide you need them.

Overall, we love them since they are fantastic at capturing all the little details. If you want budget headphones that will exceed your expectations these are wonderful.

3. A Studio-Approved Pair for Mixing – Audio-Technica ATH-R70x

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz-40kHz

Connectivity: 1/8″ plug, 1/4″ adapter

Impedance: 470 ohms

The ATH-R70x headphones are amazing headphones for professionals. The open-back design allows for a wide and accurate soundstage, and the frequency response makes them best for critical listening and mixing. They are turned for a flat response.

These headphones are sturdy but lightweight. They have breathable-fabric earpads to keep you comfy, even when mixing for hours and hours!

470 ohms is fantastic too — you’ll get better control and damping of the audio signal to reduce distortion. And you’ll have better luck pairing these headphones with a quality headphone amplifier.

If you want headphones that can be used in a professional setting, but also for casual listening, you’ll enjoy these. They aren’t too pricey but will still offer so much audio quality for mixing.

4. A Cool Pair for Everyday Use – AKG K712 Pro

SPECS

Frequency Response: 10Hz-39.8kHz

Connectivity: 1/8″, 1/4″ adapter

Impedance: 62 ohms

The K12 Pro headphones will be your favorite headphones around 60 ohms — they can be driven effectively by phones, laptops, and most devices you likely use every day. No additional amplification is required.

They have a really cool design and will get you lots of compliments. Use them for all of your leisure media consumption. However, if you also need a pair of headphones for recording and mixing, these are great too.

They have terrific sound and improved low-end performance for more powerful sound imaging. They offer the airy sound you’re looking for and are so comfy as well. The self-adjusting headband and velour ear pads are a hit.

If you’re picky about audio, you’ll love these, and you’ll get plenty of uses out of them with studio work and everyday listening.

5. Best High-End Pair – Sennheiser HD 800 S

SPECS

Frequency Response: 4Hz-51kHz (-10 dB)

Connectivity: 1/4″ plug, 4.4mm plug

Impedance: 300 ohms

If you have almost $2,000 to spend on professional studio headphones, here you go. These world-renowned headphones have a wide frequency response, and drivers engineered to minimize distortion. They also have a transducer design for a wider soundstage and improved transient response.

Overall, the sound is super clear. The headphones get an A+ from studio professionals. They’re great for critical listening and mastering.

They have an impedance of 300 ohms (and 6.3mm and 4.4mm inputs), which is great if you’ll be using headphone amplifiers and audio interfaces. Truly a great studio companion.

If you’re trying to find those subtle details you feel like you’re missing in other headphones, these are perfect for you.

6. Best Under $100 – Sennheiser HD 559

SPECS

Frequency Response: 14Hz-26kHz

Connectivity: 1/4″ plug

Impedance: 50 ohms

If you have a smaller budget, consider these Sennheiser headphones. They’re a great pick under $100 for good reason: they have a wide soundstage and deliver a balanced sound signature with accurate and detailed audio reproduction.

They do have a low impedance of 50 ohms, so these will also be great for everyday use. You can use them with phones, laptops, and tablets.

Overall, they’re pretty versatile, so if you want a cheap pair of headphones that’ll get you through some light music production and everyday listening, these are great. Sennheiser makes amazing affordable products.

They’re a great pair of beginner headphones and will be a reliable pair until you’re ready to upgrade. You’ll use them for a while though, so no rush! They’re comfortable and sturdy.

Best Open-Back Headphones Buyer’s Guide

Sound Quality

Open-back headphones have a natural, airy sound compared to closed-back headphones. Other qualities that make a closed-back pair great are balanced frequency response and accurate imaging.

Openness and Sound Leakage

Open-back headphones have perforated ear cups that allow sound to escape, resulting in a more open and spacious sound, so make sure you’re okay with this as they may not be the best picks for noisy environments.

Comfort and Fit

Open-back headphones are pretty comfortable, many have padded ear cups and adjustable headbands and can feel more lightweight compared to closed-back headphones. Look for these specs.

Durability and Build Quality

Quality headphones will be sturdy and well-made. Durable cables are a must! Nothing’s worse than a short in a pair of new headphones. Also, look for quality materials and string hinges.

Intended Usage

Intended usage is crucial, as you’ll want to make sure they’re suitable for critical listening, mixing, and mastering.

Price and Value

Considering the budget, you’ll notice some are $100-$300 and some are nearly $1,500! Some audio professionals working in studios will go for the pricey options, but there’s no need to splurge. There are amazing affordable headphones out there.

Best Open Back Headphones Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Difference Between Open Back and Closed-back Headphones?

Open-back headphones have perforated ear cups that allow sound to escape giving you a natural sound. They don’t provide much noise isolation and leak sound. Closed-back headphones have sealed ear cups that isolate sound, providing better noise isolation and preventing sound leakage.

Are Open Back Headphones Suitable for Portable Use?

They’re great for studio use but won’t be a great pick for casual listening out in public where noise leakage would ruin your listening session.

Do Open Back Headphones Have a Better Sound Quality Than Closed Back Headphones?

It’s all up to preference — open-back headphones have a wider soundstage and sound more natural compared to closed-back headphones. Closed-back headphones sound more focused since they’re sealed cups.

Can I Use Open Back Headphones in a Noisy Environment?

No, consider closed-back headphones. Open-back headphones leak so if you’re in a noisy environment you won’t be able to focus.

Do I Need a Headphone Amplifier for Open Back Headphones?

Some open-back headphones benefit from amplifiers. Checking the impedance and sensitivity ratings of the headphones can help determine if an amplifier is necessary.

Can I Use Open Back Headphones for Gaming?

You can and may also enjoy the wide soundstage, but closed-back headphones will provide isolation and a higher bass impact that you may also enjoy.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for detailed sound, we highly recommend any pair of headphones on this list. However, if you want sound quality that’s studio worthy for long listening sessions, the best headphones for you are the DT 1990 Pro headphones from Beyerdynamic.

The price bracket isn’t too bad, and they offer some of the best sound quality out there. They’re great for critical listening when mixing and mastering.

For the professionals out there listening for accurate sound production daily, you need a pair like the Sennheiser HD 800 S headphones. The build quality is amazing and the excellent sound quality is unmatched!

If you want affordable open back headphones that still offer an immersive listening experience, consider the Sennheiser HD 559 headphones. They’re great for music lovers and film fans watching movies from their devices. For the price, they still have amazing sound and a wide and spacious soundstage.