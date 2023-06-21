Shopping for the best Sennheiser headphones can be tricky, only because Sennheiser has so many good headphones to choose from.

Videos by American Songwriter

We narrowed it down to 5 of the best Sennheiser headphones, so you can have a pair on the way to your doorstep pretty soon!

If you’re just looking for a pair of over ear headphones for music production and daily use, the best Sennheiser headphones for you are going to be the Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones.

They have a nice frequency response so you can hear lots of details, and an impedance of 300 ohms (so you can use them with headphone amplifiers, laptops, and more).

We also gathered some of the best Sennheiser headphones for other settings, such as monitoring and DJing.

To help you understand why we picked these options, we’ve included a handy buyer’s guide were we go over open versus closed back, connectivity, and more.

Here are 5 of the best Sennheiser headphones…

Best Sennheiser Headphones

1. Best Overall – Sennheiser HD 660S2

SPECS

Open or Closed: Open

Open Frequency Response: 5Hz-41.5kHz

5Hz-41.5kHz Impedance: 300 ohms

Sennheiser’s HD66S2 headphones are some of the most versatile headphones out there. They have a wide frequency response and an impedance of 300 ohms, making these great for using with all sorts of devices including phones, laptops, and headphone amps.

They are open-back headphones, which may make or break your decision. However, we really like the open-back headphone design on these because you get a more realistic listening experience. And with a 38mm driver, you get a powerful bass response! (They move more air!).

So, if you’re curious about what your instruments and vocals would sound like in a more immersive setting, this is perfect. The sound quality is neat, it’ll feel like you’re really listening to a live performance!

These are definitely audiophiles approved and are often used for music production and leisure.

2. Best Closed-Back Headphones for Monitoring – Sennheiser HD 280 Pro

SPECS

Open or Closed: Closed

Closed Frequency Response: 8Hz-25kHz

8Hz-25kHz Impedance: 64 ohms

The HD 280 Pro headphones are a fantastic pair for studio and live monitoring. And before you get scared thinking about the price, just know these are some top-rated monitoring headphones under $100! Yep, they’re pretty affordable and the quality is still amazing. Pros in the music industry love the detailed sound.

Since they’re closed they’re definitely designed to prevent sound leakage. If external noise is a problem, you ought to go with a design like this, especially if you’re a drummer or guitarist. You can monitor your mix no matter how loud you are.

And if you’re a singer, 32dB of isolation is ideal for sensitive mics. Overall, everyone is going to become a fan of these over ear headphones. Use them for mixing, recording, and DJing. (DJs are going to love that they can monitor with one ear cup.)

Overall, these are fantastic closed-back headphones fit for plenty of setups you’ll find yourself in as a musician.



3. Best Open-Back Headphones – Sennheiser HD 650

SPECS

Open or Closed: Open

Open Frequency Response: 10Hz-41kHz

10Hz-41kHz Impedance: 300 ohms

Sennheiser’s HD 650 headphones are a nice pair of open-back headphones for those who love a spacious soundstage. While they may leak a bit of sound, they are still ideal for critical listening since they have a more natural and expansive soundstage.

They feature earpads that are plush and adapt to your ears and also have an adjustable headband for a nice fit. No one wants ear fatigue after long listening sessions!

Overall, these are nice pair of headphones for just about any type of portable device. We like these headphones for critical listening and know you’ll appreciate them for mixing and mastering. And of course, they’re a great pick for audiophiles.

Note that these headphones would have a nice kick with a headphone amplifier and are best for working in quiet spaces with low room noise.

4. Best for DJing – Sennheiser HD 25

SPECS

Open or Closed: Closed

Closed Frequency Response: 16Hz-22kHz

16Hz-22kHz Impedance: 70 ohms

The HD 25 headphones are amazing picks for DJs. A big reason why Djs are a fan of these is because they provide excellent sound isolation. DJs need to be able to hear their mixes, even in a loud club. These headphones block out noise and produce accurate sound.

They’re some of the most detailed Sennheiser headphones, and best yet, they can handle a high sound pressure level without distortion. DJs can have a really good understanding of how their mixes sound in just about any environment and any volume.

These headphones have built up a good reputation with DJs, you often find these recommended in Reddit communities for DJs and music producers.

Some other specs we enjoy are the 70-ohm nominal impedance for universal compatibility and flip-away ear cups for monitoring with one ear.

These would also make awesome gaming headphones if you don’t want to wear a gaming headset.

5. Best Headphones for Audiophiles – Sennheiser HD 600



SPECS

Open or Closed: Open

Open Frequency Response: 12Hz-39kHz

12Hz-39kHz Impedance: 300 ohms

The HD 600 headphones are wonderful for audiophiles. These headphones are extremely detailed and clear.

If you’re someone who wants to appreciate all the subtle details of music and even movies, this may be your favorite pair of open-back headphones yet.

Since they’re open back, they reduce resonance for a natural soundstage. So, if you’re all about the “original” recordings, you’re going to love the sound from these.

They have an impedance of 300 ohms so you can use them with all of your favorite high-end audio systems and headphone amplifiers. However, you can also use them with your laptops and smartphones as well.

Best Sennheiser Headphones Buyer’s Guide

Shopping for Sennheiser headphones is easy when you keep features like open-back, closed-back, connectivity, and more in mind. You know the sound quality (frequency response, clarity, and balance) is amazing, but let’s dive into how to pick out the best pair for your needs.

Design and Comfort

A good weight, earcup size, padding, and adjustability will ensure your headphones are comfortable for long periods of use. Ear cups can be very tight and hard to wear after long hours. Luckily, the Sennheiser brand keeps comfort in mind.

Open-back or Closed-back

Open-back has a natural and spacious soundstage whereas closed-back headphones provide more noise isolation. Many love both, but closed-back may be best for noisy environments.

Wireless or Wired + Battery Life

Wired headphones are reliable, but wireless headphones are convenient as long as the connectivity and battery life are good. 8+ hours is ideal!

Connectivity Options

Make sure you can connect your headphones to your smartphone, laptop, and even electronic instruments. You likely can, but never hurts to double-check.

Price and Value

Set a budget and compare prices among different Sennheiser headphone models. Consider the features, build quality, and overall value you’re getting for the price to find the best balance between performance and affordability.

Best Sennheiser Headphones Frequently Asked Questions

Are Sennheiser Headphones Worth the Price?

Sennheiser has a great brand reputation, so while they may seem pricey, they often are much better than cheaper headphones on the market. However, they have plenty of amazing affordable pairs with excellent sound quality and build quality. Many of our favorites are under $150.

Are Sennheiser Headphones Comfortable to Wear?

Yes! They have adjustable headbands, comfy ear cushions and are typically lightweight, making them comfortable for hours of use.

Can I use Sennheiser Headphones With my Specific Device?

Sennheiser headphones are compatible with most portable devices, including smartphones, computers, gaming consoles, and audio interfaces.

To ensure you can use the headphones, double-check the connectivity. Some wireless headphones may not work with a specific tablet or computer, but they will likely have no compatibility problem thanks to a 3.5mm jack, USB, or Bluetooth connectivity.

Verdict

The best headphones for you will vary by preference and use for the most part. Sennheiser’s lineup is huge, consisting of wireless Sennheiser headphones, over ear headphones, and in ear headphones. We didn’t squeeze all of our favorite Sennheiser headphones into this list in hopes of making shopping easier for you.

If you want a great open back pair of headphones you can use for just about anything, consider Sennheiser’s 660S2 headphones. They have stellar sound quality, especially if you’re looking for natural sound. So, if you want that “organic” feel when listening to your mixes or even watching movies from your laptop, consider them.

However, if you want noise isolation, you have to go with a pair of closed headphones like the HD 280 Pro headphones. They’ll block out more background noise and won’t leak sound.

The sound quality is top tier and they aren’t even marked at a high price point! They’re under $100. You’ll have exactly what you need to make critical mixing decisions. Sounds like they’ll be a quality budget pick for studio headphones, too!

Lastly, we’ll call out the audio quality of the HD 25 headphones. The iconic headphone is very popular among DJs — flip away ear cups, noise isolation, and detailed sound DJs can’t live without. They’re under $150 too!