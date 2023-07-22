8 Best Pedal Amps of 2023

We all want the best sound we can get from our guitar amps; there's no contesting that.

But we don't all necessarily want the drag of hauling around a massive cab or a 100-lb tube combo amp. Especially for use in the studio or at home.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the latest trend in amplification is the rise of "amp-in-a-box" guitar pedals. These incredible tools give you incredible amplifier sounds, effects, and more, and there are a ton of options readily available on the market today.

There are many options out there for players of any budget or experience level. But our pick for the best overall power amp pedal went to the Strymon Iridium, a standout in its crowded field thanks to a ton of versatile options, including three distinct amp settings and some of the best cab simulations we've ever heard.

We've got a full rundown of the Iridium, and many more, on this list of the best pedal amps. Plus, we've included a handy buyer's guide to help you check all the right boxes when making your selection. And if you still need anything cleared up, there's an FAQ section to help you become an expert on amp pedals.

If you want some of the best amp tones available today in the most portable form current technology allows, you need a pedal amp. Complete your studio or gigging pedalboard today with one of these amazing options!

Best Pedal Amps

SPECS

Type: Digital Amp/IR Cab Emulation Pedal

Digital Amp/IR Cab Emulation Pedal Features: Buffered bypass, 9 x Pre-loaded IR Cabs, 3 x Amp Models, Reverb/Ambience Settings

Buffered bypass, 9 x Pre-loaded IR Cabs, 3 x Amp Models, Reverb/Ambience Settings Power Requirements: 9v DC Power Supply

Kicking off our list is our pick for the best overall pedal amp, the Iridium amp modeler from Strymon. This pedal offers a ton of versatility and some really incredible sounds thanks to its three classic amp models, each featuring its own three distinct speaker cabinet emulations.

Represented on this pedal are a Fender Tweed sound (Round), a Vox AC30 (Chime), and a Marshall Super Lead (Punch).

Each of these settings is customizable with your choice of three different highly responsive speaker cabs, as well as an adjustable drive, three-band EQ, and a great-sounding room reverb.

This is an ideal all-around amp modeler for just about any situation, thanks to its stereo ins and outs, mini-USB (which allows you to import cab IRs), and MIDI switch (not included) functionality gives you the option to tap into 300 programmable presets.

All this on your pedalboard seems almost too good to be true.

2. Best Budget Pedal Amp – Orange Terror Stamp

SPECS

Type: Hybrid guitar amp pedal

Hybrid guitar amp pedal Features: Footswitchable Master Volume, Buffered Effects Loop, Shape Control, Cab Sim output

Footswitchable Master Volume, Buffered Effects Loop, Shape Control, Cab Sim output Power: 15V DC 2A, 20W Class AB Output, positive center power supply (included)

The newest addition to the Orange Terror series, the Orange Terror Stamp, is basically a pedalboard-sized Orange Micro Terror.

It boasts the power and punchiness you would expect from a much larger amp head, plus it comes at a great price that definitely makes it a tempting proposition for any British tube amp lover.

This amp gives you 20 watts of tube-driven British tube tone in pedal form thanks to its hybrid amp technology. They managed to pack in a 12AX7/ECC83-based tube preamp, which is powered by a Class AB solid-state power amp for maximum space-saving power.

Simple Shape and Gain controls, a buffered effects loop, and footswitchable master volume are all you need to enter awesome British Gain territory with the stomp of your foot. We also love the Cab Sim headphone output that emulates a 4x12 speaker cabinet for super-fun practice sessions at home.

If you're looking for an affordable entry into the pedal amp game, look no further than the Orange Terror Stamp. Its combination of power, great tones, and simplicity make it a solid choice for the player who just wants to get loud and crunchy, be it live or in the studio.

SPECS

Type: Analog Tube Amp Modeler

Analog Tube Amp Modeler Features: 3x3-way voicing switches, 2-band EQ, Independent Drive and Gain Control

3x3-way voicing switches, 2-band EQ, Independent Drive and Gain Control Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply (sold separately)

The Tech21 SansAmp is commonly considered to be the original "amp-in-a-box" pedal amp stompbox. And the folks at Tech 21 seem to have had things figured out from the get-go, as this little pedal predates its competitors by many years and still holds its own in the field today when it comes to tone and versatility.

With the SansAmp's Amp, Mod, and Mic 3-way switches, you get 27 tones available right off the bat. You can select anywhere from a clean Fender Tweed sound to a heavy Mesa/Boogie style drive, then further sculpt your tone with the EQ and Drive controls.

The SansAmp's all-analog tone sounds great, and its solid metal construction makes it a compelling contender for an indestructible gigging backup (or full-time) amp. It's no surprise that this pedal has lasted 20 years on countless pedalboards and no doubt will last 20 more.

SPECS

Type: Digital Amp Emulation/Boost

Digital Amp Emulation/Boost Features: 3 x Speaker models, 3 x Amp emulations, 3 x Cabinet emulations, buffered bypass

3 x Speaker models, 3 x Amp emulations, 3 x Cabinet emulations, buffered bypass Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply (sold separately)

If you're like many of us, you live for classic tube amp tone but naturally are a bit reticent to risk adding beer rings to your Blackface Fender down at the local club.

Well, with the UA Amp Emulator series, you no longer have to add wear and tear to your classic amps to get that vintage Fender tone everywhere you play.

In fact, the UA Dream '65 does the old tube amp one better by adding tons of versatility that you couldn't get without doing tons of mods.

Select from three different speakers as well as three different common amp mods to get every classic Fender Deluxe Reverb sound, from crystalline cleans to saturated high-gain tones.

The impressive set of features doesn't end there. It's Bluetooth and USB-C compatible, so you can pair it with Universal Audio’s UAFX app for downloadable presets, custom tones, and more.

Everything you want and nothing you don't—once you give this pedal a whirl, you're going to see why it's called the Dream '65.

5. Best for Versatility – Walrus Audio Mako Series ACS1

SPECS

Type: Analog Amp and Cab Simulator

Analog Amp and Cab Simulator Features: Amp and Cab selector switches, 3-band EQ, selectable bypass, boost switch, Gain and Room controls, stereo output

Amp and Cab selector switches, 3-band EQ, selectable bypass, boost switch, Gain and Room controls, stereo output Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply (sold separately)

Another great option for fans of vintage guitar amps, the Walrus Audio Mako Series ACS1 packs in even more versatility than the UA Dream '65

This pedal is ideal for vintage tube tone lovers who also don't shy away from a bit of finicky tech—well worth it once you get the hang of some of the controls and features.

With the ACS1, you get three custom amp models plus three cab simulators. What's more, there's a stereo output for a full-on dual amp experience. Save three onboard presets or up to 128 via MIDI controller. The switchable boost is adjustable and savable to your presets as well—a really nice touch.

This pedal may not be the best for those who want a more vintage-amp-style user experience, but the stereo capabilities and versatile tone customization options make this pedalboard amp well worth the price of admission.

SPECS

Type: Hybrid Pedal Guitar Amp/Cab Simulator

Hybrid Pedal Guitar Amp/Cab Simulator Features: 2-band EQ, volume, reverb, tremolo depth, tremolo rate, reverb on/off, tremolo on/off, master volume, XLR outs

2-band EQ, volume, reverb, tremolo depth, tremolo rate, reverb on/off, tremolo on/off, master volume, XLR outs Power: 100-240v, 25W 16ohm Output, 50W 8ohm Output, 100W 4ohm Output

In contrast to the amp modelers on this list, the Milkman Sound is an actual guitar amp in a pedal—it's got a 12AX7 tube preamp paired with a Class D solid-state power amp, so what you're hearing is all real tube tone. Plus, it features real tube-driven effects, including Reverb, Tremolo, and EQ.

What you see is what you get with The Amp. No menus, presets, or MIDI controls here—simply dial in your tone with the onboard controls, stomp on your reverb and/or trem, and you're in tone city. We love the fact that it can be used as a tube preamp, as a part of your pedal board, or as your whole amp.

For those who can afford it, this pedal offers a great option for players who want a vintage tube amp sound and user experience without the footprint or the backbreaking labor.

With its classic tube-driven effects and glassy clean tone, it's the perfect backup for a vintage Fender tube amp, whether in the studio or on the road.

SPECS

Type: Solid State signal path, Digital switching/control

Solid State signal path, Digital switching/control Features: 128 x Presets; Delay, Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Tremolo, IDB Noise Gate, Digital Reverb, 3-band EQ, Resonance, Spirit Tone Generator, Red Box AE Cabinet Emulation, Power Amp Sagging

128 x Presets; Delay, Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Tremolo, IDB Noise Gate, Digital Reverb, 3-band EQ, Resonance, Spirit Tone Generator, Red Box AE Cabinet Emulation, Power Amp Sagging Power: 200W (2W, 20W settings)

While certainly among the pricier options out there, the Hughes & Kettner Black Spirit 200 could basically replace your whole pedalboard and amp, so it kind of pays for itself.

Boasting an all-analog tone generator, the Black Spirit is able to recreate practically any amp tone without ever digitizing your signal.

This amp gives you the best of both worlds by pairing digital switching and controls with analog tone components. You get 128 presets that go everywhere, from glassy clean channel tones to high-gain metal mayhem. It's Bluetooth and MIDI compatible, plus it packs a whopping 200 watts of power.

There are far too many unique features to list them all here. This pedal is definitely for the maximalist when it comes to both features and price, but if you've got the brainpower to wrap your head around it all (good for you), you will definitely get worlds of versatility out of this floorboard amp.

SPECS

Type: Solid State Amp Pedal

Solid State Amp Pedal Features: Two footswitchable channels, boost, 3-band EQ, effects loop, XLR out with speaker emulator

Two footswitchable channels, boost, 3-band EQ, effects loop, XLR out with speaker emulator Power: 60W, 100–240V universal voltage power supply included (24V)

As its name suggests, the Laney Ironheart Foundry Loudpedal is a powerful 60W solid-state analog amplifier pedal that's great as an amp on its own or added to your rig as a super-versatile overdrive.

It features two channels, one for clean tones and one with a powerful gain that will surely appeal to heavy music heads.

Both channels have their own volume and gain controls, and they're boostable for that extra punch. Plus, they both have three toggleable voicings that give you subtle tonal variations.

An effects loop and a natural-sounding XLR out with speaker cab simulator round out this pedal's very to-the-point and useful functions.

This pedal's features - and price - are a breath of fresh air in a market that is saturated with occasionally over-the-top and exorbitantly priced digital modelers.

If you're looking for a powerful amp pedal that does high gain and does it well (but also with a great-sounding clean channel), this is definitely one to consider.

Best Pedal Amps Buyer's Guide

In a market that is constantly introducing new technologies, it can be hard to select a pricey new tool like a pedalboard amp. How can you be sure you're picking the right one?

That's why we've compiled this buyer's guide. We'll catch you up to speed on some of the different factors you should be considering when shopping for a new pedalboard amplifier. We've even included an FAQ section to answer any remaining questions you might have!

Size and Power

Amp pedals are designed to be compact and portable. Any choice on this list is going to be a lot lighter and easier to carry than a full-size amp. That being said, they do come in a range of sizes, some more pedalboard-friendly than others.

Consider whether or not you want your new pedal to live on your pedalboard full-time or if you're content with something a bit larger that perhaps has more power and features, as well as analog components, like the Hughes & Kettner Black Spirit 200 .

If you're looking for a pedal to use in place of a traditional guitar amp, the power rating is definitely something to keep in mind. Lower-wattage amps are fine for home or studio use, but something bigger may be better for larger venues or live performances.

Amplifier Type and Sound

There are various amplifier types available, such as solid-state, tube, and digital modeling amps. Each has its own tonal characteristics and advantages.

Tube amps tend to provide a warm and organic sound, while solid-state and digital modeling amps offer versatility and various built-in effects.

Consider the specific tonal qualities you're looking for in an amplifier. Some amps have a specific sonic character or are known for excelling in certain genres. Try to test out different amplifiers with your own pedals to see how they interact and whether they complement your desired tone.

Connectivity and Features

Since we're discussing pedalboard amps in particular, it's important to find an amp that not only physically fits on your pedalboard but one that can fit into your rig as far as the connections are concerned.

Make sure you take note of how your new pedal will fit into your pedal chain and whether you need any special power arrangements.

Many of today's amps also come equipped with Bluetooth, MIDI, USB, and other advanced connectivity features. If these are something that interests you, be sure to pick a pedal that has all the ones you want.

Additionally, be sure to select for any built-in effects, effects loops, or other features you might want.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a pedalboard amplifier?

A pedalboard amplifier is a compact and portable amplifier designed specifically to fit on a pedalboard or at your feet as a footswitch.

It provides amplification for your guitar or other instruments and is smaller in size compared to traditional amplifiers, making them ideal for gigging and studio use.

Pedalboard amplifiers are designed to be lightweight and easily integrated into a pedalboard setup. They often have smaller wattage ratings and fewer built-in features compared to larger, standalone amplifiers, but this isn't always the case.

Many of the pedals on this list come equipped with tons of power and lots of useful features.

Can I use a pedalboard amplifier as my main amplifier?

It depends on your specific needs. While pedalboard amplifiers can certainly be used for practice and smaller gigs, they may not provide the same power and versatility as larger amplifiers.

If you primarily play in larger venues or require more headroom, a dedicated main amplifier would be a better choice.

That being said, there are pedalboard amplifiers on this list, like the Milkman Sound The Amp , that would easily suffice as a player's main rig.

Should I choose a solid-state, tube, or digital modeling amplifier for my pedalboard?

The choice depends on your tonal preferences and needs. Tube amplifiers are known for their warm and organic sound, while solid-state amplifiers are generally more reliable and affordable. Digital modeling amplifiers offer versatility and the ability to emulate various amp models and effects.

A purely tube-powered pedalboard amplifier is hard to come by. On this list, you'll find two hybrid tube/solid-state amps that use preamp tubes to give you that tube tone in the preamp stage, with a solid-state circuit for the power section.

Verdict

Well, folks, there you have it. Hopefully, by now, you are a lot more familiar with the world of pedalboard amplifiers than you were when you got here.

Still haven't got your favorite picked out, though? Now is a good time to remind you of our top pick for best overall pedal amp, the Strymon Iridium Amp & IR Cab Pedal . For us, this killer little pedal does everything you could want—classic amp models, amazing cab simulators, just a ton of versatility.

Don't take our word for it, though. There's an amp pedal here for players of all needs and budgets. Do yourself a favor and take another look at our list—there's sure to be a pedal you'll be dying to take home. Head over to Sweetwater and make one yours today!