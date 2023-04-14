6 Best Bass Amps of 2023

You’re the bass player. The backbone of the band. The captain of the ship.

You hold down the rhythm. You drive the chord changes. You make the music groove.

And all the glory goes to, what, the DRUMMER?!

With one of our picks of the best bass amps you can take your rightful position front and center stage and finally get the recognition you deserve (we can dream, right?).

We’ve got something for every player’s bass amplification needs from bedroom hobbyist to seasoned road dog.

Our #1 pick is the Aguilar Tone Hammer 500. Combining portability and versatility with a major punch, this solid-state amp head is an all-around great choice for almost any serious player’s needs.

But that’s not all — we’ve got tube amps, combo amps, budget, picks, and more in our bass amp picks below. Plus, we’ve included a handy buyer’s guide and answered some of your burning bass rig questions while we’re at it.

Read on and find out which is the best bass amp for you and then pick one up today!

Best Bass Amps

1. Best All-Around Bass Amp – Aguilar Tone Hammer 500

Specs:

Power: 500 watts into 4 ohms, 250 watts into 8 ohms

Features: 3-band graphic EQ with adjustable mids, -10dB pad switch, effects loop, balanced XLR pre/post DI with ground lift, output mute

Weight: 4 lbs

Our top pick for best all-around bass amp is the Aguilar Tone Hammer 500. This compact yet powerful amp boasts a ton of cool features and massive tone, all at a practically weightless 4 lbs and for a price that’s not too heavy either.

The Tone Hammer’s beautifully designed front panel packs in a plethora of useful features that are really easy to access so you can dial in your perfect tone. The 3-band EQ provides a ton of control, while the pad switch allows you to park your power at whichever level suits your needs.

Probably the niftiest feature is the drive control, which interacts in conjunction with the EQs to automatically round out the bottom end and trim the highs as you crank up the volume. This little amp is perfect for players who love to experiment with their tone.

And who doesn’t? With this offering, Aguilar has provided a truly versatile amp that has something for any player’s tone needs.

2. Best Lightweight Bass Combo Amp – Fender Rumble 100

Specs:

Power: 100 watts

Features: 4-band EQ, footswitchable overdrive, 1×12” Eminence Special Design speaker, effects loop, XLR out with ground lift, 1/8” aux in, headphone jack

Weight: 22 lbs

When we went to pick up this amp after our demo, we accidentally threw it up in the air because we weren’t ready for how light it is.

The Fender Rumble 100 combo amp brings incredible value across the board for almost any player’s needs. It’s logic-defyingly loud and powerful for its weight. It brings tons of super-useful features. And all at an equally unbelievable price point for a storied name brand that has been one of the go-tos for classic bass tones for over half a century.

The 1×12 Fender Rumble 100 combines the classic Fender styling of a vintage amp with lots of really cool modern features for dialing in your bass tone. Bass players of all styles will appreciate the easy-to-use control panel that features a 4-band EQ, a drive channel, a contour mode for scooped mids, and a vintage mode that simulates a classic tube amp sound.

The Rumble isn’t the most powerful amp on our list, but it punches well above its weight class for a gig-ready combo or practice amp.

3. Best Premium Bass Amp – Darkglass Microtubes 900v2

Specs:

Power: 900 watts into 4 ohms, 500 watts into 8 ohms

Features: 6-band graphic EQ, adjustable compression, Microtubes Harmonic Enhancement/Saturation, 2x XLR pre/post DI, buffered fx loop, programmable Impulse Response, 1/8” aux in

Weight: 6.39lb

If you’re a serious bass guitar player, you need a professional rig to craft a tone that’s as unique as your playing. The Darkglass Electronics Microtubes 900v2 bass amp head is perfect for players who need maximum control of their tone.

Boasting a 6-band graphic EQ, a studio-quality onboard compression control knob, a passive/active switch, two distinct overdrive voicings, and Darkglass’ proprietary Microtubes Engine (distortion), the Microtubes 900v2 delivers options upon options, all within a compact and powerful package.

The Darkglass Microtubes 900v2 is among the best bass amps money can buy, and while you will need a lot of it if you want to buy this amp, you really can’t go wrong with this top-of-the-line bass amp head.

4. Best Bass Amp for Portability – Trace Elliot Elf

Specs:

Power: 200 watts @ 4 ohms, 130 watts @ 8 ohms

Features: Gain, Level indicator, Bass, Middle, Treble, Power indicator, Ground/Lift switch

Weight: 1.6 lb

Not all bass amps are created equally; in fact, some of them are really, really tiny. That is certainly the case with the 2oo-watt Elf, the budget bass amp head from the rebooted Trace Elliot brand. But don’t let its size (and price) fool you — this minuscule monster packs a wallop that is worthy of any studio or stage.

While there aren’t a ton of features here, the Elf does include 3 EQ knobs as well as a gain knob, so there is a range of customization possible. What you’re really getting here is a lot of power in a very small package, which happens to sound great as well.

It doesn’t hurt that the Trace Elliot Elf comes in at a super affordable price point. You may as well pick one up to keep on hand in your gig bag as a backup, or make use of its headphone jack at home as the perfect bedroom practice amp. No matter what application you throw at it, the Elf’s punchy tone doesn’t disappoint.

5. Best Class D/Tube Hybrid Bass Amp – Orange Terror Bass 500 Watt Bass Head

Specs:

Power: 500 watts @ 4 ohms, 250 watts @8 ohms

Features: Single channel, hybrid – Class D power amp with valve preamp, clean switch, variable input sensitivity for active or passive basses, natural channel: volume bass, middle, treble, gain

Weight: 10.25 lbs

Looking for vintage tube tone with lots of power but don’t want your back to pay the price? Look no further than the Orange Terror Bass 500 watt bass head.

This amp features a tube input stage that perfectly compliments its 500 watts of Class D power. You can dial in your tone using its onboard 3-band EQ, then punch it up with the valve preamp for velvety saturation and even more for classic tube drive.

Best of all, it comes in at only 10 lbs. The original lunchbox amp still comes in a shockingly compact footprint for the amount of vintage tone this thing supplies.

6. Best Vintage Style Bass Amp – Fender Bassman Pro 800

Specs:

Power: 800 watts @ 4 ohms, 500 watts @ 8 ohms

Features: Class D power amp, Bass (push/pull Deep), Mid, Treble (push/pull Bright), Overdrive/Vintage selector, Gain, Blend, Master Volume (pull Mute), XLR Output Level, Pre/Post EQ selector, Ground/Lift selector

Weight: 15 lbs

The Fender Bassman Pro 800 is another Class D amp/tube preamp hybrid that takes the vintage vibes to the next level without breaking your back or the bank. This beauty comes dressed to the nines in Fender’s classic Blackface styling — sure to turn heads — and is equipped with just as much vintage mojo on the inside as it is on the out.

But the Bassman Pro isn’t just a pretty face — this baby packs 800 watts of Class D power in its 15-lb chassis. That means massive sound in an easily portable package. It even includes a foot pedal to switch to its blendable drive channel in the blink of an eye.

Vintage looks, vintage Fender tube tone, without the vintage price. What’s not to love?

7. Best All-Tube Bass Amp – Ampeg SVT CL 300

Specs:

Power: 300 watts @ 2/4 ohms

Features: Gain, Ultra Hi/Lo selectors, Bass, Midrange, Frequency, Treble, Master Volume, Bias 1 control, Bias 2 control, Impedance Selector switch

Weight: 80lb

Sometimes when you’re looking for heavy tones, you need a heavy rig. And when it comes to getting classic vintage bass guitar tones, there’s nothing like an all-tube amp. The Ampeg SVT CL 300 is THE bass amp for players looking to get that classic sound in a package that makes a serious impact in even the largest venues.

This amp is based on the legendary Ampeg amp from the late 60s. When paired with an 8×10 cabinet, the SVT is untouchable for bringing valve warmth at stadium-ready volumes just like it has for decades. It’s simply the industry standard, and for good reason.

There are just as many controls as one would expect from a classic amp of its stature. That is, not too many, but just enough. And it is heavy. Sometimes that’s just what it takes to bring the kind of authority that Ampeg has commanded for years.

Bass Amps Buyer’s Guide

If you’re a bass player and you’re in the market for a new amp, there are a few things you should know right off the bat.

Bass amps come in all shapes and sizes, with tons of different factors that are important to consider when selecting an amplifier for your particular needs. Many of these factors have to do with the fact that, when dealing with bass amps, there are offerings on the market that will literally fit in your pocket (Like the Trace Elliot Elf) as well as ones that will require the aid of some of your bandmates when loading into the venue.

Ultimately, the size of the amp coincides with the sound of the amp as well, so it all depends on what you’re looking for. Let’s dive in!

Power/Wattage

One of the most important considerations when buying a bass guitar amp is the amount of power and wattage it delivers. The wattage of an amp determines how loud it can go, so if you’re looking to play with a full band or in larger venues, you’ll want an amp with a higher wattage.

However, for bass players interested in playing at home or in smaller venues, a lower wattage amp may be more suitable.

The amount of power doesn’t always depend on the physical size of the amp, so don’t be fooled — the Darkglass Microtubes, for example, brings 900 watts of smashing bass power at just over six pounds.

Which brings us to our next point…

Combo vs. Head

This one is not to be overlooked! Some beginning bass players might think it’s a no-brainer: why would I pick a massive amp with huge speakers built in when I could just get a pocket-sized compact amp that does the same thing?

Any experienced player will surely get a kick out of that notion. When selecting an amp for your needs, you must consider whether or not you are willing to invest in an external speaker cabinet to compliment your amp.

If you’re considering amp heads like the Aguilar Tone Hammer or the Orange Terror Bass 500, you’re gonna need a speaker cabinet to play it through.

Conversely, a bass combo amp like the Fender Rumble series is perfect for players who are just starting out and aren’t quite ready to pull the trigger on a ton of expensive equipment. The Rumble is ready to plug and play, whether it’s on the stage or in the garage.

Features and Controls

Different amps come with various features and controls that can affect your playing experience and the tones you’re going to be able to achieve.

Most bass guitar amps have some form of EQ to help you dial in the amount of bass, treble, and mids in your desired bass sound. Some amps even have built-in effects like distortion or compression, as seen on the Darkglass Microtubes. The Fender Bassman 800 and others like it also have multiple channels, allowing you to use a footswitch to toggle between a clean channel and a drive channel.

The features you want in an amp are gonna depend on your preferred genres (distortion for rock/metal, scooped mids for funk, etc.) so consider what features and controls are important to you and look for an amp that has the ones you need.

Portability and Size

Finally, you’ll want to consider the portability and size of your amp. These things run a wide gamut from comically tiny to massively, seemingly unnecessarily, bulky and heavy, all with a comparable range of power and features. It’s crucial to the longevity of your music career (if nothing else) that you pick an amp that you’re not gonna mind hauling around night after night.

If you’re a gigging musician, you’ll likely need an amp that’s easy to transport and set up. Unless you’re touring with a crew, you’re better off not lugging around a fridge — look for amps that are lightweight and compact, but still offer the features and power you need.

If you’re primarily playing at home, you may not need to prioritize portability as much and can opt for a larger, more powerful amp. Conversely, a smaller bass head like the Elf can essentially function as a headphone amp and can be perfect for practicing at home when you’re not bringing down the house.

Bass Amps FAQ

How many watts do I need?

The amount of wattage you’re going to need depends on a number of factors.

Do you intend to play gigs or just practicing at home? If you’re playing out, you should have an idea of the size of the venues you’ll be playing in and how loud you need to be. Are you playing with a drummer?

Taking on local gigs in bars and small clubs? If your answer to either of these questions is yes, The bare minimum you should consider is 100 watts, something like the Fender Rumble 100 we reviewed above.

If you’re a bit more ambitious, you definitely can’t go wrong with something more powerful — 200 watts or more — to be sure you cut through the mix in a larger venue. Just make sure you’re comfortable hauling around more gear before you commit.

For small coffee shop gigs and practice sessions, 50 watts or less may be sufficient. The Fender Rumble series offers some great choices as low as 15 watts that are great for smaller venues and jamming out at home.

What’s the difference between solid-state and tube amps?

Solid-state amps use transistors and other electronic components to amplify the signal, while tube amps use vacuum tubes. Tube or valve amps are known for their warm, natural sound, but great tone doesn’t come easy — they can be more expensive and require more maintenance.

One of the main differences that players are going to notice is the weight (tube amps like the Ampeg SVT CL 300 are famously much heavier than solid state amps due to the bulk of the onboard hardware). Solid state amps, meanwhile, can come much lighter and in smaller footprints that are sure to appeal to players that don’t want their gig to come with a workout as well.

The tone is the other difference that is going to compel players to choose one over the other. Essentially, if you’re into classic rock and blues and want to get the vintage tones of yesteryear, something with at least a tube preamp could be the choice for you.

You can’t go wrong with the Fender Bassman‘s combination of a tube preamp with a Class D power amp. Or go all the way and pick up the Ampeg. Just make sure you do your stretches first.

Can’t I just use a guitar amp?

To put it simply, NO! We don’t recommend using guitar amps for bass playing.

While it’s technically possible to use a guitar amp for bass, it’s not recommended. Bass frequencies require more power and can damage the speakers in a guitar amp. Additionally, the sound quality will definitely suffer. Guitar amps are designed to emphasize higher frequencies, which can make a bass sound thin and lacking in low-end.

Do the right thing and pick out one of the great amps we reviewed above. Your guitar amp will thank you!

Verdict

There are a ton of great offerings on the market for bass players of all styles and experience levels.

While you really can’t go wrong with any of our picks of the best bass amps, our all-around favorite has got to be the Aguilar Tone Hammer 500.

It packs some really useful features and a ton of power into a small package that’s available at a great price. When it comes to picking a great all-around bass amplifier, there’s really nothing more to it than that!

Thanks for checking out our roundup of the best bass amps. There’s sure to be something here for everyone, so make your choice and pick one up today!