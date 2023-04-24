If your goal is to build out a versatile effects pedalboard, one of the most basic and useful pedals you’re going to want to pick up is an overdrive pedal.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Overdrive pedals boost your signal and push your amp to the brink of distortion for a classic, tube-amp style gain boost that’s pretty much ubiquitous in rock and blues. They sound great on their own or in combination with other effects pedals on your board.

Later in this article, we’ll explain a bit more about the different kinds of overdrive pedals and how they work, as well as answer a few common questions you might have. But first, we’re going to introduce you to some of the best overdrive pedals on the market in 2023.

There’s something on this list for everyone’s needs — from budget pedals that are great for beginners, time-tested classics, and boutique pedals loaded with special features, your overdrive pedal is on this list and we’re sure that you’re going to love it.

Whether you’re looking to give your guitar tone that extra sizzle in your solo section or rev up your rhythm playing, a great overdrive pedal is key to dialing in the classic electric guitar tones you’re looking for, and these picks definitely won’t disappoint.

Let’s take a closer look at the best overdrive pedals of 2023.

Best Overdrive Pedals

1. Ibanez Tube Screamer – Best Overall

Specs:

Type: Op amp-based overdrive

Op amp-based overdrive Bypass: Buffered

Buffered Power Requirements: 9v battery, 9v AC adapter

Possibly the best-known and most widely-imitated distortion pedal that’s readily available today, the Ibanez Tube Screamer is famous for its versatile tones, supplying tube amp distortion that runs the gamut from light bluesy overdrive to slamming metal chug.

The modern iteration of the TS9 is true to the original in pretty much every way, from the parts to the instantly-recognizable green paint job. It’s even produced in the same factory that created the original Tube Screamer back in the day.

Why shell out for vintage when classic Tube Screamer tone is available brand-new at an unbeatable price? If you’re finally ready to pull the trigger on an overdrive pedal, you can’t go wrong with this versatile and classic pedal.

2. MXR Timmy – Best Mini Overdrive Pedal

Specs:

Type: TS-style overdrive

TS-style overdrive Bypass: True bypass

True bypass Power Requirements: 9v AC adapter

If you’re looking for an overdrive that’s going to give you a little extra oomph, but isn’t going to fundamentally alter your core tone, it’s likely what you want is a transparent overdrive pedal. And the MXR Timmy is one of the most versatile and best-sounding transparent overdrives on the market.

Featuring cut-only EQs, the Timmy allows you to boost your signal without overhyping your bass or treble frequencies, keeping your guitar sound true to your settings.

The secret weapon is the three-way clip switch, allowing you to toggle between three different kinds of distortion from light tube saturation to screaming distortion.

Based on the tube screamer, but with less compression and a flatter EQ profile, the Timmy is a super versatile overdrive pedal that’s great for players who don’t want to sacrifice their tone on the altar of distortion.

3. Strymon Sunset – Best Digital Overdrive Pedal

Specs:

Type: Analog/Digital hybrid dual overdrive

Analog/Digital hybrid dual overdrive Bypass: True, switchable to buffered

True, switchable to buffered Power Requirements: 9v DC Adapter

And now for something a little different. The Strymon Sunset combines analog circuitry with digital processing to create a ton of tone modeling options, making it something of an outlier on this list but a great option nevertheless for players who are looking for great overdrive tones but aren’t necessarily analog purists.

The Sunset features two independent channels, each with massively different capabilities. The left side features a Germanium-based drive, a tube screamer-style drive, and a treble boost, while the right side features a two-stage drive, a hard-clipping distortion, and an analog boost.

Strymon has packed tons of effects into this one pedal, but they’ve really done a great job making each one unique and super useful.

Don’t let the “digital” label fool you — if you’re looking to boost your tube amp into overdrive territory, this pedal does it as well as any analog pedal and has a lot more functionality than you’re generally going to find in this department.

4. JHS 3 Series Overdrive – Best Budget Overdrive Pedal

Specs:

Type: Analog Overdrive

Analog Overdrive Bypass: True Bypass

True Bypass Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply

The JHS 3 Series line of pedals is designed for players on a budget who are looking for boutique sound quality and vibe at a more affordable price point.

The 3 Series Overdrive offers exactly this, featuring the build quality and great tone that JHS is known for, in a simple stripped-down chassis with basic controls that’s super easy to use and sounds awesome.

This pedal features volume, body, and drive controls as well as a gain toggle switch that allows you to push your tube amp anywhere from light saturation to full-on crunch. It’s a great always-on pedal that really shines in tandem with your other effects as well.

While this pedal doesn’t offer tons of versatility, if what you’re looking for is a well-made simple analog gain boost that’s super easy to use, and also happens to be one of the best overdrive pedal deals available, look no further than the JHS 3 Series.

5. Fender Santa Ana Overdrive – Best FET-Type Overdrive Pedal

Specs:

Type: FET-Type drive

FET-Type drive Bypass: True bypass with selectable buffered bypass

True bypass with selectable buffered bypass Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply

The Fender Santa Ana overdrive is another pedal that offers great versatility and layers of classic overdrive sounds to choose from, while also retaining a relatively easy-to-use user interface that will have you dialing in killer Fender sounds in no time.

The Santa Ana is a FET-based circuit, which means tons of dynamics and articulacy no matter how much gain you pump into it. It features a 4-band EQ for a wide tonal palette, separate gain and boost functions, and an A/B (American/British) switch that can be variously combined for a huge range of overdrive sounds.

On top of an attractive and durable anodized aluminum chassis, the Santa Ana also features LED-backlit knobs that make for easy use onstage as well as provide a really cool look.

It’s no surprise that one of the most storied names in guitar amplification would make a guitar pedal that supplies some seriously great-sounding classic overdrive.

6. Electro-Harmonix Soul Food – Best Klon Clone

Specs:

Type: Klon-type overdrive/distortion

Klon-type overdrive/distortion Bypass: True bypass switchable to buffered

True bypass switchable to buffered Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply

The Klon Centaur is one of the most storied and sought-after overdrive and distortion pedals of all time. It uses a germanium diode to achieve the harmonically rich overdriven sound of a tube amp at high volume. It also will run you in the neighborhood of tens of thousands of dollars!

That’s where the Electro-Harmonix Soul Food comes in. Transparent, touch-sensitive overdrive that allows your instrument’s core tone to shine through while giving you the subtle midrange boost you need to cut through the mix. Add some simple controls and the fact that it’s very easy on the pocketbook, and you can’t go wrong.

The Soul Food is one of the best Klones on the market, especially at its price point. Players who are looking for an affordable, natural-sounding overdrive pedal that’s easy to use will definitely find this pedal to be a great option.

7. J. Rockett The Dude V2 – Best Amp-in-a-box Overdrive

Specs:

Type: “D-Style” boost/overdrive

“D-Style” boost/overdrive Bypass: True Bypass

True Bypass Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply

Overdrive pedals typically seek to emulate the sound of an overdriven amp, or a tube amp pushed to distortion by high volume. J. Rockett’s The Dude pedal is designed to duplicate the dynamic overdrive sound of one of the most coveted boutique amps of all time, the Dumble.

Where a Dumble amp will cost you literally hundreds of thousands of dollars, you can have the Dumble sound on your pedalboard with this affordable and compact “D-style” drive pedal. Simple controls allow you to dial in your “ODS” tone anywhere from clean transparent boost to saturated overdrive, all with phenomenal responsiveness and sensitivity.

This one’s a no-brainer. Get one of the most legendary tones of all time at the push of a button. What’s a couple hundred bucks for million-dollar tone?

8. Boss BD-2 Blues Driver – Best Vintage-style Overdrive pedal

Specs:

Type: Low-gain drive pedal

Low-gain drive pedal Bypass: Buffered

Buffered Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply, 9V battery

While some guitar players might favor an overdrive pedal that features a more aggressive tone, the Blues Driver is perfect for achieving the low-gain boost of a vintage tube amp that will really make your solos sing.

This pedal supplies that warm, creamy overdrive in spades, making it perfect for blues and classic rock but delivering just enough gain for more modern rock styles as well. Tube amps respond nicely to its natural overdrive sound, making it a great choice for players seeking to nail vintage tones.

The Blues Driver features a single tone knob, so if you’re seeking tons of tone shaping controls and other features you might want to look elsewhere, but for a simple drive pedal that does a great clean boost as well, look no further than the BD-2.

9. Keeley D&M Drive – Best Drive/Boost Combo

Specs:

Type: Analog overdrive/boost

Analog overdrive/boost Bypass: True bypass

True bypass Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply

Made by Robert Keeley in collaboration with That Pedal Show‘s Dan Steinhardt and Mick Taylor, this pedal is like two killer boutique pedals in one. Dan’s overdrive is a vintage-style overdrive distortion while Mick’s boost is a clean boost to tube screamer-type drive.

What sets the Keeley D&M Drive pedal apart from other drive/boost combo pedals is the switchable order of the drive channel and the boost. It basically gives you two pedals in one, and rather than having to switch the order in your signal chain, you can simply flip a switch to run one through the other or vice versa.

Run ’em one at a time or simultaneously in whatever order for tons of versatility in your driven tones. This is a really cool and unique pedal by one of the most insightful builders out there. We’re definitely sold on it!

10. MXR Duke Of Tone – Best Overdrive Pedal for Versatility

Specs:

Type: Analog overdrive

Analog overdrive Bypass: True bypass

True bypass Power Requirements: 9V DC power supply

Rounding out the list of best overdrive pedals is MXR’s Duke Of Tone, their take on the legendary King of Tone pedal. This is another great example of legendary tone coming at a reasonable price courtesy of MXR’s collaboration with Analog Man.

MXR’s foray into overdrive royalty features what is basically one half of the King of Tone. Its main feature is a three-way switch allowing you to toggle between creamy sweet overdrive, a clean boost that’s loaded with headroom, and an aggressive, harmonically rich distortion.

If you want overdrive tone that’s worthy of a throne, without selling the queen’s jewels (not to mention the 4-year waitlist), pick up a MXR Duke of Tone.

Tips for Buying Overdrive Pedals

Features/Controls

Overdrive pedals come in all shapes and sizes (okay, mostly just rectangular), and as such, can feature any number of different controls and settings. Any overdrive is likely to feature at least an adjustable gain and tone knob, but there are a number of other features to look out for as well.

Some pedals, like the Keeley D&M, feature two or more channels, usually in the form of an overdrive and a boost channel like we see here. The overdrive is going to generally be higher-gain, while a clean boost will crank your signal without necessarily dirtying it up as much, ideal for an already distorted amp.

There can also be EQ controls, allowing you to change the character of your overdrive tone without messing with your clean tones. Some pedals, like the MXR Timmy, feature flatter EQ profiles that are going to allow you to boost your tone without changing your core tone EQs.

Type

Much is made of the different types of overdrive pedals, and for good reason. While you might think an overdrive is an overdrive is an overdrive, there are actually a few different kinds of overdrive pedal circuits that result in seemingly subtle differences in sound but can actually make a huge difference in your tone.

Transparent overdrive is popular with players who want to retain the core tone of their guitar amp while pushing the signal a bit, causing it to break up or distort. There is going to be less of a change in EQs, compression, etc. with a transparent overdrive than with an “amp-in-a-box” type like the J. Rockett Dude.

There are also more distortion-oriented pedals that feature a “hard clipping” sound, like the Electro-Harmonix Soul Food and any other Klon clone out there. This means that, when pushed to the upper limits of gain, the signal fully “clips” or distorts, approaching the sound of a fuzz pedal.

The Klones are often considered transparent overdrives because they actually run a clean signal at the same time as the distorted signal, allowing your core tone to shine through the hard clipping distortion, but that’s neither here nor there and is a story for another time.

Price

Overdrive pedals can be found in pretty much every price range imaginable, from sub-$100 like the Boss Blues Driver to the astronomical tens-of-thousands range like some pedals not found on this list (or much of anywhere else, for that matter).

There are a lot of great overdrive pedals that feature circuits modeled after classic pedals and amps that can be had for a fraction of the price of the originals. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can get the amazing sound of some really rare gear for a low price.

It’s hardly worth investing in sought-after boutique and vintage pedals unless the investment is the whole point. If you’re just a player who wants to enjoy their guitar rig, grab one of the affordable options on our list of the best overdrive pedals above.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a transparent overdrive pedal?

Transparent overdrive adds a subtle amount of overdrive or distortion to the guitar’s sound while maintaining the original tone and character of the guitar and amplifier.

The term “transparent” refers to the fact that the pedal doesn’t significantly color or alter the tone of the guitar’s signal, allowing the natural sound of the instrument to shine through.

These pedals generally add some extra grit to your sound without drastically changing the tone or character of your guitar and amp.

They are particularly useful for players who prefer the sound of their guitar and amp but want a little something extra for solos or to push their amp into overdrive territory.

Transparent overdrive pedals often have a low gain and a wide frequency response, which allows them to preserve the natural tone of the guitar while adding just enough saturation and harmonics to create a pleasing crunch.

Examples of some transparent overdrive pedals on our list are the MXR Timmy, the Boss Blues Driver, and the MXR Duke of Tone.

What’s the difference between overdrive, distortion, and fuzz pedals?

Although often (wrongly) used interchangeably, overdrive and distortion are slightly different effects that sound different and are produced differently.

Overdrive pedals produce a softer, natural-sounding distortion, essentially creating the sound of a tube amp pushed to the point of tube distortion (breakup). They’re great for blues, classic rock and garage rock styles, and more.

Distortion pedals, which produce a harder, more compressed distortion, are commonly heard in hard rock and metal and produce a more aggressive sound.

Fuzz pedals produce a much more extreme, distorted sound, although they can also sound sweeter and more musical than distortion pedals.

Where should I place my overdrive pedal in my effects chain?

Generally, it’s best to place the overdrive pedal before any time-based effects (such as delay or reverb) in your effects chain. This ensures that the overdrive pedal’s sound is not altered by other effects.

Depending on which pedal you buy, you can also use your overdrive pedal in tandem with other distortion pedals as a boost, or combine with other pedals for various effects and endless fun.

Verdict

Thanks for checking out our list of the best overdrive pedals. Hopefully this list comes in handy when it comes to deciding what overdrive pedal is best for your needs!

Our hands-down pick for the best all-around overdrive pedal is the classic Ibanez Tube Screamer. When it comes to overdrive pedals, the Tube Screamer is the one all other pedals are compared to. There should be one or one like it on any well-rounded effects pedalboard!

There are tons of great picks on this list, however. Be sure to read carefully and consult the buyer’s guide and FAQ section when making your selection. There are a lot of factors to consider and there’s a pedal for every player out there.

Every player should have an overdrive pedal in their kit — head over to Sweetwater and pick one up today!