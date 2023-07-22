Quavo Confirms Release Date for ‘Rocket Power’

We’re now just two weeks away from the release of Quavo’s sophomore solo album, Rocket Power. Announcing the Aug. 4 release date on Friday (July 21), Quavo’s forthcoming LP will be his first since his 2018 solo debut, Quavo Huncho, which included appearances from Drake, Madonna, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Offset, Takeoff, and more.

Along with the news Friday, Quavo posted a snippet of one of the album’s songs, yet to be given a title. Within the preview, Quavo declares that he’s going “back to his old ways” with this album, as well as reiterating that the project is dedicated to his late nephew and Migos collaborator Takeoff.

Additionally, he addresses Offset’s quote from a May interview with Variety, where he claimed he was not blood-related to either Quavo or Takeoff: My cousin Jumped out the car I had to keep going, now he telling the whole world that we ain’t blood.

I’m going back to my moves

I’m going back to my old ways

I’m going back to my lifestyle

Pullin’ up back to the Norf, Quay

Never go back to my old bae

N***a, I gotta go up for Take’

Quavo touched on his motivation going into the album-making process in a post on social media.

“This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions,” he wrote. “Through the process of healing, I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient wit me and supporting Us. To my FAMILY, even when times get hard we (know) our MAIN mission is to keep the Rocket name ALIVE.”

Since first revealing Rocket Power, Quavo has continued to state that his main muse for the album is Takeoff, who passed away in November 2022 due to an accidental shooting during a dice game. Takeoff’s death came just days after he and Quavo’s first collaborative LP as a duo, titled Only Built for Infinity Links, which came following Offset’s departure from Migos due to issues he had with their record label Quality Control.

While this caused a rift between Quavo and Takeoff, Offset and Quavo have since reconciled in the aftermath of Takeoff’s death, performing together on stage during June’s BET Awards.

Currently, Quavo has not unveiled the track list for Rocket Power, whose title is a tribute to Takeoff’s nickname “the Rocket.” However, last week (July 14), he released the promotional single “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Future, the latest of several songs he’s put out since Takeoff’s passing. At the moment, though, it’s unclear if any of the songs prior to “Turn Yo Clic Up” will land on Rocket Power.

