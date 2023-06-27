7 Best Pedal Power Supply of 2023

You've got a great set of guitar pedals neatly aligned on your pedalboard, your instrument cable is plugged in, and you're ready to go.

Videos by American Songwriter

What do we need? In the words of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, we need more power!

Now you may be thinking, "Huh? I've got a 9v power supply and a multi-plug cable; why would I spend money on an isolated power supply instead of just daisy-chaining my pedals together?" Well, I'm glad you asked.

Sure, daisy chains are convenient and cheap, but they're also unreliable and oftentimes noisy and troublesome.

Since all the power is coming from one source when you daisy-chain, there's no isolation between power receptors which can lead to unwanted crackles, pops, hissing, and all sorts of undesirable sounds coming from your rig.

Luckily, there are plenty of great isolated pedalboard power supply units available on the market today. Far from being one-size-fits-all, we'll dive into what each unit offers and help you find the right power supply for you.

Kicking off the list is our top pick for the best pedalboard power supply, the Strymon Zuma R-300 5 Outlet Power Supply.

Best Pedal Power Supply

1. Best Pedalboard Power Supply – Strymon Zuma R-300

SPECS

Input : 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz

: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz Outputs : 4 x 9V DC 500mA, 1 x 9V (500mA)/12V (375mA)/18V (250mA), 1 x 24V DC pass thru

: 4 x 9V DC 500mA, 1 x 9V (500mA)/12V (375mA)/18V (250mA), 1 x 24V DC pass thru Maximum Output Current : 2.5 A

: 2.5 A Isolated Output: Yes

The Strymon Zuma R-300 is the ideal isolated power supply unit for traveling and gigging musicians. It's got everything you need.

The Zuma's all-analog circuitry is protected in a super slim rugged anodized aluminum chassis, which can be mounted on top or underneath your pedalboard.

Of the five outlets, four of them are standard 9-volt/500mA outlets, while the final outlet is switchable between 9/12/18-volts (375mA @12V, 250mA @18V). Dual isolation keeps pedal performance noise free.

Touring internationally? The Zuma's got you covered with a voltage switching option that can be used with different voltages (120V, 240V, and 100V) around the world.

The included IEC cable is detachable to keep your pedalboard nice and tidy during travel. The Zuma also includes 5 pedal power cables: 2.1mm barrel connectors, right angle to straight, center negative.

And lastly, if you're looking to expand, the Zuma can easily be expanded to accommodate five additional guitar pedals with the Strymon Ojai Expansion Kit.

These Strymon power supplies will keep you powered up and worry-free for years to come.

2. Best Bang for Your Buck – MXR ISO Brick

SPECS

Input : 18V DC (AC adapter included)

: 18V DC (AC adapter included) Outputs : 8 x 9V (1200mA), 2 x 18V (800mA)

: 8 x 9V (1200mA), 2 x 18V (800mA) Maximum Output Current : 2.5 A

: 2.5 A Isolated Outlet: No

The MXR ISO Brick is a simple and compact guitar pedal power supply that can power up to 10 stompboxes without taking up too much real estate on your pedalboard.

With eight 9v outputs and two additional 18V options, the MXR Iso Brick is a great option for smaller boards and players looking for clean power without the drainage and "sag" typically associated with budget options.

Short Circuit Protection gives it a stable working mode, as LEDs clearly indicate any short-circuited pedals. All essential cabling is included, giving you a tidy and tiny power option.

The ISO Brick may not be the most versatile power supply, but it certainly gets the job done and for a fraction of the price of other units on this list.

3. Best Low Profile Option – CIOKS DC7

SPECS

Input : 120V AC Standard IEC cable

: 120V AC Standard IEC cable Outputs : 7 x 9V/12V/15V/18V DC 330mA-660mA (voltage-dependent), 1 x 24V DC pass thru

: 7 x 9V/12V/15V/18V DC 330mA-660mA (voltage-dependent), 1 x 24V DC pass thru Maximum Output Current : 2 A

: 2 A Isolated Output: Yes

The CIOKS D7 Pedal Power Supply may stand at just one inch tall, but don't let that fool you.

This mini-powerhouse offers four different voltages on each outlet, along with a 5-volt USB outlet and a 24-volt auxiliary outlet, allowing you to power nearly any pedal and even recharge your phone or tablet while you play.

The D7's slim profile is ideal for mounting under your pedalboard, and mounting hardware is included along with twelve flex cables for connecting your stompboxes.

You can also check the status of your total power load with the DC7's 3-LED true power meter—no LEDs means you’re below 40%, a green LED means you’re above 40%, simultaneous yellow and green LEDs mean you’ve exceeded 70%, and when you’ve hit 90% all three LEDs light up.

Plus, the D7 universal main outlets ensure you'll have power all over the world.

4. Best Option for Big Boards – Truetone 1 Spot Pro CS12

SPECS

Input : 120V AC Standard IEC cable

: 120V AC Standard IEC cable Outputs : 2 x 9V 250mA, 2 x 9V 500mA, 2 x 18V 100mA, 1 x 9V AC 800mA, 4 x 9V/12V 100mA, 1 x 4V-9V 100mA

: 2 x 9V 250mA, 2 x 9V 500mA, 2 x 18V 100mA, 1 x 9V AC 800mA, 4 x 9V/12V 100mA, 1 x 4V-9V 100mA Maximum Output Current : 3000 mA

: 3000 mA Isolated Output: Yes

If you're reading this article, there's a good chance you've owned a Truetone 1 Spot before, most likely their classic 9v adapter. Well, consider this a major upgrade.

The Truetone 1 Spot Pro CS12 12-Outlet Guitar Pedal Power Supply Unit provides, as advertised, 12 outlets of quiet, isolated power for your guitar pedals.

Four outputs are switchable between 9-volt and 12-volt operation, and the variable output (4 volts to 9 volts) gives you more tonal control over certain overdrive or fuzz pedals that seem to demand that "dying battery" tone.

The provided mounting brackets work with any Pedaltrain pedal board, and the voltage switching option will let you travel with peace of mind, knowing your sound will be landing wherever you are.

You'll also get all the cables you need to connect your pedals to the 1 Spot Pro CS12: two 26", two 22", four 18", three 12", and one 21" cable. Plus, three adapters for special-needs pedals with reversed polarity and/or different jack types.

And for battery-powered pedals that don't have a power connection, the fine folks at Truetone have provided a 9-volt battery adapter cable as well.

5. Most Expandable Option – VooDoo Lab Pedal Power 3 PLUS

SPECS

Input : 120V-240V AC Standard IEC cable

: 120V-240V AC Standard IEC cable Outputs : 10 x 9V DC 500mA, 1 x 9V/12V DC 500mA, 1 x 9V/12V DC 200mA, 2 x 12V DC 1A (1A shared X-Link ports)

: 10 x 9V DC 500mA, 1 x 9V/12V DC 500mA, 1 x 9V/12V DC 200mA, 2 x 12V DC 1A (1A shared X-Link ports) Isolated Output: Yes

VooDoo Lab Pedal Isolated Power supplies have been staples of pedalboards for quite a while now, but the new Pedal Power 3 Plus is something different.

The secret to the Pedal Power 3's zero-noise hybrid design is its lightweight DC transformer. It outputs an extremely linear DC charge that is nearly noise-free out of the gate, thanks to analog circuitry, ceramic capacitors, and advanced computer-optimized filtering.

This unit offers 12 isolated DC outlets but can easily rocket up to 28 (!) outlets with the addition of two X8 expansion modules.

The smallest, lightest, and most capable VooDoo Lab Pedal Power also includes all the cables you'll need to get started.

6. Happy Medium – Walrus Audio Aetos 8-Output Isolated Power Supply

SPECS

Input : 120V AC

: 120V AC Outputs : 6 x 9VDC 100mA, 2 x 9V DC 300mA

: 6 x 9VDC 100mA, 2 x 9V DC 300mA Maximum Output Current : Out 1-6 100mA, Out 7-8 300mA

: Out 1-6 100mA, Out 7-8 300mA Isolated Output: Yes

The Walrus Audio Aetos 8-Output Isolated Pedalboard Power Supply offers fully isolated power with a custom-wound toroidal transformer for exceptional noise filtering and remarkably clean power.

Housed in a rugged yet beautifully designed die-cast enclosure, the Aetos is the perfect option for guitar players looking for something between a jumbo and a micro power option.

In the words of a guitar playing Goldilocks, it's just right.

The Aetos includes a 5-foot 120VAC detachable power cord, 8 x 2.1mm barrel black (fits most standard pedals) power cables, and 2 red-to-black (Line 6-style) power cables.

7. Best Budget Power Supply – Gator GTR-PWR-5 Guitar Pedal Power Supply

SPECS

Input : Switchable 115/240V AC (Standard IEC cable included)

: Switchable 115/240V AC (Standard IEC cable included) Outputs : 5 x 9V DC 120mA

: 5 x 9V DC 120mA Maximum Output Current : 600mA total

: 600mA total Isolated Output: Yes

The Gator GTR-PWR-5 Guitar Pedal Power Supply provides isolated, clean, quiet power to 5 guitar pedals. It's a no-nonsense, no-frills power supply that will get the job done at a low price point.

Its rugged metal enclosure is vented for superior heat dissipation, and integrated mounting slots allow for direct mounting to your pedalboard; and includes 5 DC power cables and 1 polarity inverter cable.

The GTR-PWR-5 is a great option for smaller boards or players on a budget.

Best Pedal Power Supply Buyer's Guide

When you're in the market for a pedalboard power supply, there are some factors to consider to ensure you have a reliable and suitable long-term solution. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Power Output

It's important to check the individual power specifications for each pedal (these are usually indicated in milliamperes or mA) and add them up to find the total power needed.

Make sure the power supply you choose can deliver sufficient power to handle all your pedals.

Voltage Options

Verify the voltage requirements of your pedals. Most pedals operate on 9V DC, but some may require different voltages (e.g., 12V or 18V).

Ensure that the power supply you select offers the required voltages for your pedals.

"Isolaaaaaaaation"

Isolated outputs provide dedicated power to each pedal, reducing noise and interference. This feature is especially important if you have pedals with sensitive electronics or if you want to minimize any potential audio issues.

Look for a power supply with isolated outputs to maintain signal integrity.

Number of Outputs

Consider the number of pedals you plan to power and choose a power supply with sufficient outputs. It's a good idea to account for any future pedal additions so you don't have to upgrade your power supply later.

Physical Size

Ensure that the power supply fits your pedalboard or mounting system. Some power supplies are larger and may not fit in compact pedalboard setups, while others are designed specifically for smaller pedalboards.

You'll want to consider the physical dimensions and layout of your pedalboard before making a decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What exactly is a pedalboard power supply, and why should I buy one?

A pedalboard power supply provides electrical power to multiple guitar pedals simultaneously. It eliminates the need for individual batteries or multiple wall adapters, streamlining the power distribution on a pedalboard.

Okay, I get it, but why can't I just daisy-chain these pedals together?

Dr. Ian Malcom once said, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." The context, of course, was cloning dinosaurs or whatever, but the same can be said for power supplies.

No, seriously. Daisy-chaining should be used sparingly and primarily for low-current pedals. It is generally recommended to use isolated outputs whenever possible to prevent noise and interference.

Regulated power supplies maintain a constant voltage output, even when the input voltage fluctuates. This stability helps prevent any potential damage to your pedals and ensures consistent performance.

While not absolutely necessary, a regulated power supply is generally preferred for reliability and pedal longevity.

Can I power different voltage pedals with one power supply?

Yep, as long as the power supply offers multiple voltage options. Many power supplies have outputs with switchable voltage settings, allowing you to power pedals that require different voltages.

Make sure the power supply you choose has the necessary voltage options for your pedals.

Are there any safety considerations when choosing a power supply?

Whenever you're dealing with electricity, it's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions and safety guidelines. Be sure to avoid overloading the power supply by exceeding its maximum current output.

Additionally, ensure that the power supply and its cables are in good condition and free from any damage or exposed wiring to prevent electrical hazards. And if your unit is in need of repair, please leave it to the professionals.

Conclusion

When choosing a power supply for your pedalboard, you'll want to find one that matches your pedalboard setup and meets your power requirements. Remember to prioritize quality, durability, and reliability when making your final decision.

Our choice for the best power supply is the Strymon Zuma R-300, which will handle all of your power needs for a long time. But for players on a budget, consider something like the MXR ISO Brick or Gator GTR-PWR-5.