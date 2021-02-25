Ernie Ball Introduces Volt, A Power Supply Pedalboard Solution That Fits In Your Hand

Ernie Ball introduces Volt, a compact road-ready power supply solution for connecting your digital and analog pedals. Volts gives you total isolation for clean, regulated DC power, with low noise and thermal protection.

When Ernie Ball says ‘compact’ they mean it. This unit fits in your hand, making it perfect for on-the-go players who prefer small pedalboards. It easily fits and mounts underneath most pedalboards, allowing for more commonly used effects to occupy the prime real estate section of the board.

Volt features four 300mA outputs with LED and will handle 9- and 18-volt pedals. A unique feature is the fifth output, which doubles as 1A output for a variety of pedals or as a thru connector to daisy-chain multiple Volts in case you need more power.

Ernie Ball Volt Power Supply

Street price: $99.99

Ernie Ball website: https://www.ernieball.com/guitar-accessories/pedals/volt-power-supply

Ernie Ball Volt Pedalboard Power Supply Features:

• High-quality 9V/18V isolated pedalboard power supply

• Accommodates nearly any digital or analog stompbox with clean, reliable power

• LED status indicators for each input and output

• Short circuit and thermal protection safeguard your gear against damage

• Compact shielded housing fits just about anywhere

• Universal AC adapter with 4 interchangeable plugs for the US, UK, EU, and China

• Includes 5 x 1-1/2-foot (500mm) DC power cables