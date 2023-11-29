Sam Hunt’s Entire Publishing Catalog, Including Future Work, Acquired in Worldwide Deal

Many might know Sam Hunt as a country singer with hints of R&B here and there, but what most might not know is that the award-winning artist helped write songs for iconic singers like Kenny Chesney, Billy Currington, Keith Urban, and the famed Reba McEntire. Looking at his own discography, Hunt’s single” Leave the Night On” hit No. 1 on both Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs. It marked the first time a country artist achieved the feat in 22 years. The last singer was Billy Ray Cyrus. No matter which side of the mic he stands on, Hunt is a hitmaker, which makes CTM Outlander signing a publishing deal with the singer just smart business.

Besides setting records and winning awards, Hunt, who landed nine No. 1 hits on Country Airplay, also made a lasting impression with CTM Outlander CEO, André de Raaff. After announcing the deal to acquire his publishing rights, the CEO discussed the decision, saying, “We are truly honored that Sam, after being in talks with us for a long time, decided to sign with our company. Sam is an example of an artist and songwriter that we can help move forward in the international market; his body of work doesn’t only dominate the U.S. radio waves and streaming world but also travels throughout the world.”

Sam Hunt Excited About His Future With CTM Outlander

While clearly business-related, Mike McKool, the director of CTM Outlander, also praised Hunt and considered themselves to be the right home for the singer. “Sam has clearly experienced an immense amount of success, and our goal at CTM Outlander is to provide Sam with the resources he needs to achieve all his future endeavors.”

As for Hunt, he revealed the negotiations for his publishing catalog didn’t happen overnight. Wanting to make sure CTM Outlander was the right home for him, the singer took his time when making such a crucial decision. But in the end, he noted, “I appreciate their diligence and belief in what I am doing as an artist, and more importantly, as a songwriter. I believe we will have a productive partnership both internationally and here at home.”