Controlling the volume of your guitar is ideal for rock genres, some riffs where a volume pedal is notable are “Obstacle 1” by Interpol, “Sultans of Swing” by Dire Straits, and “Yellow Ledbetter” by Pearl Jam.

Smooth, quiet volume transitioned into a loud solo is always amazing! Here are 6 of the best pedals for adjusting your volume on the fly. You’ll get hands-free operation and consistent volume throughout your song.

We picked out some pedals for swells, a great compact pedal for pedalboards low on space, and also a cool pedalboard under $70 that doubles as a wah pedal.

If you record in the studio, a volume pedal will ensure your guitar sits right in the mix and doesn’t overpower other elements.

Best Volume Pedals

1. Best Overall Volume Pedal – Mission Engineering Inc VM-1 Aero Volume Pedal with LED Base – Sea Green

SPECS:

Type: Passive

Passive Weight: 1.6 lbs

1.6 lbs Output: 1/4″ TS jack

Mission Engeinnering Inc’s VM-1 Aero pedal is one of the best for its precise and responsive volume control. It has a LED base for visual feedback of the position, even in low-light conditions. The sea green paint also makes it super flashy and easy to see in dark venues.

Sweetwater employees love it and also say it’s a great pick if you’re seated. It has a curved heel position, so if you’re playing seated at smaller, intimate gigs, you won’t have to ditch the volume pedal.

Overall, it’s aesthetically pleasing, compact, and ergonomic, and the fully isolated tuner output eliminates tone suck.

This pedal has been used by professional musicians for quite a while.

2. Best Mini Pedal – Dunlop DVP4 Volume (X) Mini Pedal

SPECS:

Type: Active

Active Weight: 1.2 lbs

1.2 lbs Output: 1/4″ TS jack

This pedal is definitely a top contender for the best volume pedal. If you don’t leave this list with the Mission Engeinnering Inc pedal, let it be this one from Dunlop. Dunlop’s DVP4 Volume (X) mini pedal gets lots of praise for its size and construction.

If you have a small pedalboard, you’ll be happy to replace your current one with a compact pedal. It’s compact (4 x 2.5 inches) and has a durable aluminum construction ready for stage and studio use.

It also has an adjustable rocker tension so you can customize the resistance of the compact volume pedal. It also features a tuner output so you can mute your signal or provide a separate output for the tuner.

It also doubles as an expression pedal for controlling other effects pedals! Overall, a great lightweight pedal for professional musicians.

3. Best Volume Pedal for Swells – Boss FV-500H Foot Volume Pedal – High Impedance

SPECS:

Type: Passive

Passive Weight: 2.7 lbs

2.7 lbs Output: 1 x 1/4″ (main out), 1 x 1/4″ (expression), 1 x 1/4″ (tuner)

Some great examples of swells are “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin and “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac. This technique is great for adding emotional depth and expressiveness to rock and blues music.

If swells are your jam, you’ll need this guitar volume pedal from Boss. The FV-500H volume pedal gets praise for its smooth swells, and many say they weren’t controllable on most volume pedals. Sounds like this is your fix for perfect swells.

While that may be the top-selling point, note that the Boss FV 500H is super durable (aluminum construction) and has a non-slip footplate for easy control. It features an expression output as well, so you can control various effect parameters on other pedals.

You can also adjust the resistance and tension of the Boss FV 500H.

4. Best Volume Pedal for Bass – Ernie Ball MVP Volume Pedal with Tuner Output

SPECS:

Type: Active

Active Weight: 3.6 lbs

3.6 lbs Output: 1/4″ TS jack

Ernie Ball’s MVP volume pedal is a great pick for guitarists and bassists looking for lots of control over their volume and tone.

Minimum volume control lets players set the minimum volume level of the pedal to a specific point so they can maintain a consistent level of volume between different songs.

Another cool feature is the convenient tuner output, so you can tune your instrument without having to unplug your pedal. Players enjoy this for live gigs, so if you’ll be hitting the road soon you’ll enjoy this as well.

Overall, it’s a durable pedal packed with lots of features. It has an expression output as well.

5. Best Passive Volume Pedal – Ernie Ball 6180 VP JR 250K Volume Pedal for Passive Electronics

SPECS:

Type: Passive

Passive Weight: 2lbs

2lbs Output: 1/4″ TS jack

Here’s another good volume pedal from Ernie Ball. This passive volume pedal allows you to bring pedal steel-style wells to your music. It’s compact, comfy, durable, and packed with terrific features.

The volume pedal includes an internal micro taper switch so you can choose how it responds to your foot and a tuner output so you can tune your guitar without unplugging it. As for the build, it’s got a tough aluminum body, so it’ll last for a long time.

Fans love using it with their keyboards, so consider this one if you’re a multi-instrumentalist. It’s versatile, and that’s always a plus when shopping for new gear.

It’s under $90 too, so if you need a budget pedal this is a top pick.

6. Best Budget Volume Pedal – Valeton Surge EP-1 Mini Wah/ Active Volume Pedal

SPECS:

Type: Active (+ Wah)

Active (+ Wah) Weight: 1 lb

1 lb Output: 1/4″ TS jack

If you’re considering another budget pedal, consider the Valeton Sure EP-1 Mini Wah/Active Volume pedal. It’s under $70 and doubles as a wah pedal and active volume pedal. So, if you’re running out of pedalboard space, this is a great way to save space.

The volume pedal lets you adjust volume with precision and the wah function is great for classic wah effects in rock and blues music.

The price point is very affordable, but it’s still a sturdy volume pedal made with a metal chassis that is ready for stage and studio use. Overall, it’s reliable, and fans like the true bypass switch so your signal remains unaltered when the pedal is not in use.

Best Volume Pedal Buyer’s Guide

It’s time to pick out your new volume pedal, but first, let’s dive into all the things you should consider first. We’ll cover the type of pedals you can buy and will discuss why size, connectivity, and features matter. This will help you narrow it down to 1-2 pedals easily.

Type

You can pick a passive or active pedal, passive pedals are often chosen over active pedals because you don’t need external power to use them. Active pedals do, but they will typically have more features.

Build

Make sure it’s not a cheaply made volume pedal, anything that has a bad brand rap will not be useful for a long time.

Size

How much space do you have on your pedal board? Is there enough space for it? Pedals can be around 2.5″ x 4.5″ inches but could be larger.

Connectivity

You can fall in love with a volume pedal and soon realize it won’t be compatible with your guitar or amp. Check the input and output connections first. Most have a standard output (1/4″ TS jack).

Features

Some volume pedals will allow you to adjust the tension or have a tuner output. Some will also function as an expression pedal so you can control the parameters of your effects or amp using the same pedal.

And some basic functions would be a buffered bypass to maintain consistent signal levels even when the pedal is bypassed, along with an LED indicator so you know if it’s on or off.

And of course, pick a budget. You can find a quality volume pedal for under $200.

Best Volume Pedal Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a Volume Pedal?

A volume pedal is used to control the volume level of the guitar without having to use their hand to turn a knob.

What Are the Types of Volume Pedals?

Passive and active. Passive pedals don’t need a power source and active pedals require a power source, but offer more flexibility with the volume level. So which one should you get? Passive pedals are typically cheaper, but active pedals are known for maintaining the integrity of the original signal.

How Do I Use a Volume Pedal?

Press down to reduce the volume, and letting off the pedal will increase the volume.

What Are Some Popular Pedal Brands?

Boss, Ernie Ball, and Dunlop. All great brands with a good brand reputation (great build, pricing, features, and overall quality).

Can I Use My Volume Pedal With Other Instruments?

Yes, anything that produces an electrical signal, so keyboards, synths, and microphones.

Verdict

So what’s the best pedal for you? If you’re looking for volume and expression pedal control, the Dunlop DVP4 Volume (X) Mini Pedal is fantastic. Plus, it’s a nice, compact size. Not only will this save you space, but it could say you money as well.

If you need to prioritize swells the Boss FV-500H Foot Volume Pedal is best. Get that emotional depth and expressiveness you’re looking for. As for budget, you can take advantage of an affordable pick on Amazon. The Valeton Surge EP-1 Mini Wah/ Active Volume Pedal lets you adjust volume with precision, and it also doubles as a wah pedal. It’s under $70, which is a steal, and if you can get free shipping with your Prime account, more savings for you.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater