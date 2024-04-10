Exclusive: Luke Bryan Is Proud Of His All-American Sons, Normal Life, Excited For Tour

Luke Bryan just released his new single “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.” He’s an ‘American Idol’ judge alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. He writes songs, hosts the CMA Awards, and will launch his Mind Of A Country Boy Tour next week in Canada. However, the 47-year-old Georgia man with 30 No. 1 songs to his credit is most proud of the normality of his life and the home he and his wife Caroline have built for their sons.

“Being able to navigate all this and have a home that feels like home and that’s a real home (is special),” Bryan told American Songwriter. “And to have all-American boys doing all-American things … I’m literally leaving here and rushing down to Columbia, Tennessee to watch baseball games.”

Bryan is beyond thankful he’s been able to live both lives–that of a celebrity and a traditional family man.

“It’s not to the point to where I had to sacrifice a lot of stuff because I was a celebrity,” he said. “I don’t hide in the house (because I’m) worried that somebody’s going to want to picture while I’m eating dinner or lunch. I’m most proud of where I’m at right now.”

The singer, whose hit songs range from “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” and “Drink A Beer” to “Knockin’ Boots” and “Most People Are Good,” said he has very few musical regrets. Bryan released his debut album in 2017. He’s made thousands of decisions since then and wasn’t pleased with maybe 10 of them. For the most part, he said, his career trajectory has worked out exactly the way he hoped.

Luke Bryan Is Still Excited About Making Music

“I’m 17 years into a career and still putting out music that I’m excited about,” Bryan said. He knows that a new generation of superstars is moving into the spotlight, and he wants to help. “They’re going to have their shining moment. And I’m cool with showcasing them and uplifting them. And if any of those people are having challenges and want to call me for advice, I love all that.”

These days, Luke Bryan loves waking up, enjoying the day, and making relevant music fans want to hear. The second he starts to see empty seats at his shows or experience a dip in the energy, he’ll reevaluate. But that time isn’t now. Tickets are on sale now for his Mind Of A Country Boy Tour.

“I finished up last year, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that was one of the best touring years of my life,'” he said. “I had more fun doing that, and the places were packed, and the amphitheaters were sold out, and how do I not go live and enjoy that? But also, my children are 16 and 13 and it’s my role to really be there for them and nurture where they’re at with that also.”

Mind of a Country Boy Tour Schedule

4/17/2024 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome 4/18/2024 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place 4/24/2024 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre 4/25/2024 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre 6/13/2024 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 6/14/2024 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater 6/15/2024 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater 6/21/2024 Endicott, NY En-Joie Golf Course* 6/22/2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live 6/27/2024 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena** 6/28/2024 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre** 7/11/2024 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts 7/12/2024 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center 7/13/2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center 7/18/2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion 7/19/2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion 7/26/2024 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha 7/27/2024 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena** 7/28/2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 8/1/2024 Idaho Falls, ID Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center 8/2/2024 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater 8/8/2024 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 8/9/2024 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum 8/10/2024 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater 8/15/2024 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center 8/17/2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park 8/22/2024 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center 8/24/2024 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena 8/25/2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field 9/5/2024 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater 9/7/2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center 9/12/2024 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre** 9/14/2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

