Exclusive: Luke Bryan Is Proud Of His All-American Sons, Normal Life, Excited For Tour

Luke Bryan just released his new single “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.” He’s an ‘American Idol’ judge alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. He writes songs, hosts the CMA Awards, and will launch his Mind Of A Country Boy Tour next week in Canada. However, the 47-year-old Georgia man with 30 No. 1 songs to his credit is most proud of the normality of his life and the home he and his wife Caroline have built for their sons.
“Being able to navigate all this and have a home that feels like home and that’s a real home (is special),” Bryan told American Songwriter. “And to have all-American boys doing all-American things … I’m literally leaving here and rushing down to Columbia, Tennessee to watch baseball games.”
Bryan is beyond thankful he’s been able to live both lives–that of a celebrity and a traditional family man.
“It’s not to the point to where I had to sacrifice a lot of stuff because I was a celebrity,” he said. “I don’t hide in the house (because I’m) worried that somebody’s going to want to picture while I’m eating dinner or lunch. I’m most proud of where I’m at right now.”
The singer, whose hit songs range from “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” and “Drink A Beer” to “Knockin’ Boots” and “Most People Are Good,” said he has very few musical regrets. Bryan released his debut album in 2017. He’s made thousands of decisions since then and wasn’t pleased with maybe 10 of them. For the most part, he said, his career trajectory has worked out exactly the way he hoped.
Luke Bryan Is Still Excited About Making Music
“I’m 17 years into a career and still putting out music that I’m excited about,” Bryan said. He knows that a new generation of superstars is moving into the spotlight, and he wants to help. “They’re going to have their shining moment. And I’m cool with showcasing them and uplifting them. And if any of those people are having challenges and want to call me for advice, I love all that.”
These days, Luke Bryan loves waking up, enjoying the day, and making relevant music fans want to hear. The second he starts to see empty seats at his shows or experience a dip in the energy, he’ll reevaluate. But that time isn’t now. Tickets are on sale now for his Mind Of A Country Boy Tour.
“I finished up last year, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that was one of the best touring years of my life,'” he said. “I had more fun doing that, and the places were packed, and the amphitheaters were sold out, and how do I not go live and enjoy that? But also, my children are 16 and 13 and it’s my role to really be there for them and nurture where they’re at with that also.”
Mind of a Country Boy Tour Schedule
|4/17/2024
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|4/18/2024
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|4/24/2024
|Saskatoon, SK
|SaskTel Centre
|4/25/2024
|Winnipeg, MB
|Canada Life Centre
|6/13/2024
|Jacksonville, FL
|VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
|6/14/2024
|Orange Beach, AL
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|6/15/2024
|Orange Beach, AL
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|6/21/2024
|Endicott, NY
|En-Joie Golf Course*
|6/22/2024
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|6/27/2024
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena**
|6/28/2024
|Detroit, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre**
|7/11/2024
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|7/12/2024
|Cleveland, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|7/13/2024
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|7/18/2024
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|7/19/2024
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|7/26/2024
|Omaha, NE
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|7/27/2024
|Ridgedale, MO
|Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena**
|7/28/2024
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|8/1/2024
|Idaho Falls, ID
|Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center
|8/2/2024
|Nampa, ID
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
|8/8/2024
|San Diego, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|8/9/2024
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Kia Forum
|8/10/2024
|San Bernardino, CA
|Glen Helen Amphitheater
|8/15/2024
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|8/17/2024
|Atlanta, GA
|Truist Park
|8/22/2024
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|8/24/2024
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|8/25/2024
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|9/5/2024
|Somerset, WI
|Somerset Amphitheater
|9/7/2024
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|9/12/2024
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**
|9/14/2024
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
