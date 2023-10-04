7 Best Vox Amps of 2023

When you consider the roster of music royalty that’s used the Vox brand over the years, it’s no wonder their products have been held in such high regard for almost three-quarters of a century. The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Brian May of Queen, Tom Petty, Foo Fighters, the list goes on.

If you're considering picking up one of these legendary amps, we've got the list for you. In this guide, we'll review the best Vox amps available right now for a variety of needs, from budget picks for beginners to professional-grade war horses.

Our pick for the best Vox amp is the AC15C1. It’s a perfect mix of power and portability that brings all of that classic Vox tone with more convenience. Our runner-up choice is the AC302X, only coming in second because it could be just too much power for a lot of players.

Read on to see our picks for the best Vox amps of 2023.

Best Vox Amps

1. Best Overall – Vox AC15C1

SPECS

Wattage: 15 watts

15 watts Speakers: 1x12”, Celestion Greenback

1x12”, Celestion Greenback Additional Features: Normal and Top Boost channels, tremolo, spring reverb

The AC15C1 brings all of the British chime and charm of the Vox AC30 in a much more portable enclosure. It only has one speaker, but still offers plenty of tube power over its 15 watts. It sports a Class A tube preamp with an EL84 in the power section.

The circuitry is paired with the standard Celestion 12” Greenback speaker, a marriage that defines classic Vox tone. The mellow sound has a great midrange presence and tapers at the upper end of the high range, making it sit well in a band mix without losing clarity.

It has the Normal channel and Top Boost channel you can expect from the AC family of Vox amplifiers. Rounding out the list of features are a traditional spring reverb and tremolo for added versatility.

If you’re looking for that ubiquitous Vox chime without the deafening volume and backbreaking weight, the Vox AC15 is likely to be the best choice for you.

2. Best Overall (Runner-Up) – Vox AC302X

SPECS

Wattage: 30 watts

30 watts Speakers: 2x12”, Celestion Alnico Blue

2x12”, Celestion Alnico Blue Additional Features: Normal and Top Boost channels, tremolo, spring reverb

Coming in at twice the power of our top pick is the AC302X. The AC30 is a staple in the rigs of some of the biggest names in guitar history, like Tom Petty, Queen’s Brian May, The Edge of U2, Dave Grohl, Jimmy Eat World, and the list goes on and on.

The preamp runs on three 12AX7 tubes, and the power section utilizes four EL84s. Make no mistake, this thing is loud. And if for some reason you need to pump out even more volume it can connect to an external speaker cabinet through its 8ohm or 16ohm extension outputs.

Unlike the Greenback speakers of the AC151, this model has a duo of Celestion Alnico Blue speakers. As far as channels go it has the familiar Normal and Top Boost channels, each with their own volume control. As for effects, it has spring reverb and tremolo, both controllable by footswitch.

Make no mistake: it is a lot of amp. But if you’re looking to put that classic and timeless tone of Vox amps into your rig, you’ll soon see why so many guitar heroes use it in theirs.

3. Best Practice Amp – Vox Pathfinder 10

SPECS

Wattage: 10 watts

10 watts Speakers: 1x6.5” Vox Bulldog

1x6.5” Vox Bulldog Additional Features: Switch to select clean or gain channels, combination headphone, and line output

The Vox Pathfinder is a unique amp that’s gained an almost legendary reputation as having one of the best clean tones in a solid-state amp. It is really lightweight but still can pump out the decibels.

It's got two channels of clean and overdrive that you can select through a faceplate switch. The controls are simple but versatile: Gain, volume, and two-band EQ (bass and treble).

One of the best practice amps from one of the best amp manufacturers, it sounds great at any volume. A headphone line-out even offers the option of practicing silently.

The Pathfinder 10 has the traditional look of Vox amplifiers, even down to the argyle grill cloth. If you’re looking for a solid little amp for practice with great clean tones and a retro classic look, this is one of the best.

4. Best Modeling Amp – Vox VT40X

SPECS

Wattage: 40-watt

40-watt Speakers: 1x10”

1x10” Additional Features: Hybrid analog/digital circuit with tube preamp, DSP with 11 amp models and 13 effects, Tone Room software allows further sound customization, 33 presets

Everyone knows the Vox pedigree when it comes to traditional amp design, but with the VT40X, they’ve stepped into the modeling category in a big way.

For starters, the preamp is a multi-stage tube topology to add analog realism to the modeled sounds of the Virtual Elements Technology (VET) DSP. In designing the 11 models for 11 different amplifiers they critically analyzed different amps and circuits to provide the utmost realism.

The same is true for the 13 onboard effects. 33 presets give you plenty of options for saving your custom-created sounds. And if you want to edit things further, the integrated Tone Room software offers a good amount of customization.

At 40 watts pumping out of a 10” speaker enclosed in a bass reflex cabinet, this is a powerful, sleek, and versatile amp. With the VT40X, Vox has stepped into the next generation of amps without sacrificing the look that put them on the map.

5. Best Small Tube Amp – Vox AC4

SPECS

Wattage: 4 watts

4 watts Speakers: 1x10” Celestion

1x10” Celestion Additional Features: External cabinet output

For years, guitar players have been calling for the classic Vox AC series Top Boost tone in a compact, convenient package. And Vox has finally delivered with the AC4 tube amp.

The AC4 is perfect for low-volume studio work, playing without disturbing the neighbors or roommates, or small gigs without having to sacrifice tone quality.

This little amp packs a lot of tone for such a small size. Mic'd up in a live setting, you shouldn't have any issues keeping up with a band—but, full disclosure, it might not be quite enough to stand on its own.

And of course, it boasts the classic Vox aesthetic. There is also a version of it in Vox's Handwired Series in an appealing creme tolex.

6. Best Keyboard Amp – Vox VX50KB

SPECS

Wattage: 50 watts

50 watts Speakers: Single coaxial

Single coaxial Additional Features: Multiple (3) channels, third channel is line/mic switchable, bass reflex cabinet enclosure, auxiliary in and headphone out

Did you know that Vox doesn’t just make guitar amps?

Their keyboard amp, the VX50KB, is a 50-watt powerhouse with a unique coaxial speaker. it is powered by Nutube circuitry that imparts an analog flavor, and even though it gets loud, its moderate size makes it easy to transport from the rehearsal space to the stage to the studio and back again.

Since the frequency range of pianos is so broad, this amp is designed to be able to handle the lowest of lows while still delivering shimmering high end.

In order to handle every frequency from a grand piano setting to the lowest lows of a synth bass, the cabinet comes with a single coaxial speaker in a bass-reflex cabinet.

The coolest feature is that it has three ¼’ inputs: two channels that are standard inputs and a third that can be switched between line and mic level. Independent volume controls for each and a global master volume provide the final balance.

Need to connect your piano in stereo? Done. Connecting three different devices? It does that. Channel three can be switched from line to mic mode if you’re a player who also sings. To make sure the frequencies are right there’s a 3-band EQ.

There’s an auxiliary in and headphone output for sending a signal from your device, a useful feature for practice or live monitoring.

Plus, the VX50KB looks great, with a very cool “TV-style” enclosure that gives it a retro-modern aesthetic.

7. Best Bass Amp – Vox VX50BA

SPECS

Wattage: 50 watts

50 watts Speakers: 1x8”

1x8” Additional Features: 4-band EQ, onboard drive and compression, auxiliary input, and headphone output

Considering Vox's pedigree when it comes to guitar amps, they offer surprisingly few bass models. Their best is the VX50BA for multiple reasons. It is incredibly compact, and it runs at an amazing 50 watts—a big surprise, considering it only has a single 8” speaker.

Like the VX50KB, the VX50BA runs on a Nutube preamp circuit to give it an analog sound. Drive and compression are two effects that sound phenomenal on bass guitar, and it offers both. This lets you reduce your pedal count and dial in the perfect amount of grind and squash.

Plus, the 4-band EQ has controls over the low and high midrange, which is the area of the frequency spectrum that makes or breaks bass tone.

It does have some downsides: there is no DI output, and the 8” speaker isn’t ideal for bass as standard bass cabinets usually come with 12” or 15” speakers.

But if you’re looking for something unique that travels easily and offers plenty of power, with a modern appearance and feel, this affordable bass amp is a fine choice.

Best Vox Amps Buyer's Guide

There are a few things you should be on the lookout for when shopping for a new amp. In this handy buyer's guide, we'll cover a few of these factors in order to help you find the best amp for your needs.

Circuitry

The type of circuitry an amp is built on is a huge determining factor in multiple areas of its sound profile.

There are four main types of amp circuits - tube, solid-state, hybrid, and digital. Tube amps are renowned for their analog tone, solid-state amps are great for their convenience, hybrid (in theory) provide the best of tube and solid-state, and digital amps open up a world of creative and wide-ranging options.



Tube amps utilize vacuum tubes in the preamp and power amp sections, while solid-state amps use discrete electronics like op amps and transistors to imitate the performance and sound of vacuum tubes.

Hybrid amps are built on a mix of tube and solid-state circuitry, usually a tube preamp and solid-state power amp. Finally, digital amps offer modeling technology, allowing guitar players to mix, match, and edit all kinds of amplifier, cabinet, and effects models. Some even have microphone models and impulse responses.

The tone you're going for and the options you want in an amp will inform which type of circuitry is the best fit for your sound. If you're looking for a more traditional sound then tube, solid-state, or hybrid is the way to go.

Do you want more modern features like amp, cabinet, and effects models and the ability to edit them through software applications? Then a digital or modeling amp is the best choice.

Wattage

Wattage is another important consideration when choosing the best amp for you. A lot of players think that wattage is equivalent to volume, but that’s a common misconception. Wattage is related to power. So the more watts an amp has does not necessarily mean it offers more volume.

The reason that amps are listed by their wattage is because it is the most consistent way to rate them. It is not the most accurate indication of their volume capability. In fact, speaker quality, size, and impedance have a much bigger impact on how loud an amp can get.

Speaker Configuration

Amps come with varying speaker configurations, especially combo amps. The first factor is the number of speakers, which in a combo amp configuration is either one or two. The second factor is the size of the speakers.

Larger speakers reproduce more low frequencies. But there are plenty of amps like the Vox Pathfinder 10 that have really small speakers. The Pathfinder has a 6.5” speaker, but it’s not uncommon for manufacturers to use 8” speakers. Small practice and desktop amp speakers that run as small as 1”!

One of the best additional features in an amp to look for is a line output. This lets you connect it to an external speaker cabinet. It’s a useful feature if you want to produce more volume, or if the speaker in the amp is a smaller size, like an 8”, and you want more bass response and low-end frequency reproduction.

Speaker Type

The make and model of the speaker(s) in an amp is one of the most critical elements of tone. You’d be surprised how many guitar players overlook this simple but crucial fact!

Think about it. Have you ever listened to a raw DI track? Have you ever heard how thin, brittle, and downright unpleasant it really sounds? That’s what the signal sounds like coming out of your amp! It doesn’t matter how good your amp is. The concept still applies.

Speakers are a huge determining factor in shaping tone and the quality and type should never be underestimated. And just like amps, each speaker has its own frequency curve, tone, and signature sound. Quality matters here, and cheap speakers sound just like that. Cheap.

It is a shame that when guitar players are looking to improve the sound of their amp speakers are often one of the very last elements to be considered - if they’re even considered at all. Some of the best speaker brands to consider are Celestion, Eminence, Jensen, Mojotone, and Electro-Voice.

Size and Portability

Each guitar player has different portability requirements when it comes to the size of their amp.

Amateur and novice guitar players who just need an amp for recording and practicing have very different needs than professional touring and studio musicians.

So size, portability, and ergonomics play a huge factor when you’re deciding on which new amp to purchase. This is even more true when it comes to combos because the amp itself and the speaker enclosure are one and the same.

Additional Features

Additional features are often an afterthought when it comes to shopping around for the perfect amplifier. This is a shame, considering you might be missing out on some really useful and convenient ways to improve your sound or reduce the amount of gear you need in your rig overall.

When it comes to tone shaping, look for features like additional EQ and voicing switches and onboard effects like reverb and tremolo. Digital and modeling amps like the VT40X offer features you won't find anywhere else like amp models and cabinet impulse responses.

And the onboard effects allow you to reduce the amount of guitar pedals you use on the floor. If you're using a pedal, an effects loop allows you the option of putting pedals before or after the preamp.

For output, look for switchable wattage, external speaker outputs, and a headphone output for practicing. An auxiliary input is useful for practice as well and you can use it to play along to jam tracks. You can even use it to play music and use the amp as a speaker!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What type of music are Vox amps good for?

Vox amps are great for many styles of music: from rock, country, blues, and jazz, all the way up to heavier styles like punk rock.

What Vox amp did Brian May use?

Brian May is a lifelong Vox amp user. He is well known for swearing by the tone of the Vox AC30 his entire career. But he doesn't use just one—he uses an entire wall of them!

He might be the most infamous user of the AC30, which is saying a lot considering the list of renowned guitar players that sport it in their backline. His sound is one of the most unique in the history of rock and the Vox AC30 is a big part of that.

Why are Vox amps so highly regarded?

There are a lot of reasons Vox amps are a top choice worldwide for guitar players of all styles. They have a unique sound, and a classy and classic look, and the company's attention to detail in design and manufacturing is hard to match. Why wouldn't you want to add the Vox sound to your backline?

Conclusion

Vox Amplifiers is one of the most popular and storied manufacturers in music history. Their flagship product, the AC series of guitar amps, has remained pretty much unchanged since it was first released decades ago. Our top pick, the Vox AC15C1, is a shining example of this commitment to quality.

But they’ve expanded their offerings in interesting ways - and not just when it comes to guitar amplifiers. Vox now offers bass players and keyboardists the ability to add the timeless Vox amplifier sound to their rigs.

The list of famous names that use a Vox amp is impressive. But the appeal of their products ranges from the biggest stages in the world to the upstarts who just want a decent, affordable product they know will sound great out of the box.