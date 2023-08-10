Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Eras Tour: See the Setlist

On Wednesday (August 9), the extensive first leg of Taylor Swift‘s career-spanning Eras Tour came to a triumphant close. During the final performance of six straight nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the 33-year-old hitmaker announced that a re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 will be released on October 27.

The news is just the latest in a sea of special announcements and surprises that have coincided with Swift’s first headlining tour in five years. Since kicking off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, The Eras Tour has been Swift’s platform to share news directly with her dedicated fans. Along with the release dates for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and the extended edition of her 2022 album Midnights, she debuted her music videos for “Karma” and “I Can See You” from the stage.

The special connection that Swift has fostered with her massive fanbase has helped land The Eras Tour in the history books. The U.S. Justice Department launched a formal investigation into Ticketmaster after unpredicted demand for the tour caused the site to crash during its initial pre-sale.

On a more positive note, sales of beads and craft supplies rose due to thousands of fans creating Swift-themed friendship bracelets to exchange at show dates. The Eras Tour is also on track to become the highest-grossing concert tour in history, breaking a sales record previously held by Elton John.

If you didn’t get to see Swift’s visual spectacle, which includes vignette performances of songs from each of her past albums, you’re in luck. Additional U.S. dates were recently announced for 2024, with more dates expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

Check out the full setlist of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour below:

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist

Lover Era:

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

“The Archer”

Fearless Era:

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

Evermore Era:

“’tis the damn season” (replaced with “No Body, No Crime” ft. HAIM on July 22)

“willow”

“marjorie”

“champagne problems”

“tolerate it”

Reputation Era:

“…Ready for It?”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Speak Now Era:

“Enchanted”

“Long Live” (added July 7)

Red Era:

“22′

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“Nothing New” (performed only on dates with Phoebe Bridgers as support)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Folklore Era:

“invisible string” (replaced by “the 1” on March 31)

“betty”

“the last great american dynasty”

“august”

“illicit affairs”

“my tears ricochet”

“cardigan”

1989 Era:

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake It Off”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Bad Blood”

Surprise Set:

Surprise song #1, played on guitar

Surprise song #2, played on piano

Midnights Era:

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Shit”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

