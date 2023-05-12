There are so many products on the market with Bluetooth connectivity making our lives easier. Remember the days of aux cords? Nowadays, you just need Bluetooth connectivity to blast music through your car speakers, smart speakers, and home entertainment products.

Videos by American Songwriter

Even newer electronic instruments operate with Bluetooth connectivity so you can use your favorite music apps while playing keyboard or drums. Without Bluetooth, we’d lose features that make music production so accessible.

Thankfully, there are some amazing Bluetooth microphones out there that make gigs, podcasting, streaming, and interviews so much easier for content creators. We rounded up 5 Bluetooth mics that are easily transportable and easy to set up so you can perform and create music and content anywhere.

Best Bluetooth Microphones

1. Best Budget Microphone for Karaoke – BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

SPECS

Range : 10m

: 10m Battery Life: N/A

N/A Weight: 1.35 lbs

Bluetooth karaoke machines are pretty popular these days. This allows for less time setting up and more time hanging with friends and family. The mic uses Bluetooth connection but you can also use a cable connection if you’d like.

There are multi-function buttons on the mic to switch to different modes. With echo mode, a karaoke mic can bring a surrounding immersion. One user liked that it sounded like she had a background singer, so if you’re looking for an at-home concert experience, this is the perfect mic for you.

The package includes a mic, a hard case, a USB cable, and an audio cable. It’ll take about 2 hours to fully charge.

2. Best for Video Content – Sennheiser Memory Mic Smartphone Video Microphone

SPECS

Range : 30 m

: 30 m Battery Life: 2 hours

2 hours Weight: 1.05 oz

Sennheiser has a unique microphone for anyone looking to improve the quality of their audio on videos shot on smartphones. Connect the mic to your phone via Bluetooth for high-quality TikToks, Twitch streams, podcasts, and interviews.

The mic has a built-in storage capacity of 4 hours of recording, leaving you with plenty of room to record a large project in a day. This also comes in handy for when your phone isn’t in range, you’ll just have to be a little hands-on in post to make sure the audio syncs with the video.

Overall, it’s a nice travel-friendly mic for adjusting audio settings. Use the free Memory Mic app to adjust settings and monitor levels, along with mixing the audio with music tracks or other recordings.

We recommend this mic to anyone who is interested in vlogging or may need quality audio for content that’s shared online. Users say it’s simple to use, so if you’re looking for something with broadcast-level audio quality, this mic is perfect.

3. A Quality Karaoke Mic Packed With Effects – Calf Karaoke Microphone

SPECS

Range : 65 feet

: 65 feet Battery Life: N/A

N/A Weight: 10.9 ounces

Here’s another karaoke mic, built with powerful stereo speakers. The mic can be used as a speaker, player, and recorder! It’s compatible with karaoke apps and also music streaming apps. You can also use it for TikTok and YouTube.

It’s packed with sound effects like country music mode, folk music mode, anime mode, rapper mode, super reverb mode, pop mode, and more. It’s truly a great mic you’ll enjoy for entertaining friends and family.

If you like to host, your guests will get a kick out of using this mic, especially if karaoke night consists of a bunch of genres. One user said they use the rap mode for beatboxing, so if you’re pretty talented this is the mic for you.

You’re going to love duet mode too! You can pair 2 C12 microphones with Bluetooth. And if you’re wondering, you can use this in your car! There are instructions for pairing it and it’s quick and easy!

4. Best Cardioid Lapel Mic – SabineTek Smartmike+with Unidirectional Mic Bundle

SPECS

Range : 50ft

: 50ft Battery Life: 5-6 hrs

5-6 hrs Weight: 15g

If you’re interviewing or in any scenario where you need a mic clipped to you, consider a lapel mic. You can walk or move around without having to hold a mic, plus, this gives you a chance to get more creative with capturing video footage.

This mic is a favorite amongst YouTubers and vloggers needing HD audio quality. The cardioid mic gets sound from in front of it, so it’ll do a great job of not picking up background noise. It’s super small, easy to wear, and is compatible with iPhones and Androids.

You can use the SmartMike+ app to reduce wind or background noise as well! Make you bring headphones too, this will make real-time monitoring simple and accurate.

Just keep in mind you do have to use the app to record, however, users say it’s worth it! They love the audio quality for recording acoustic guitar, singing, and even dialogue for short films.

5. Best Omnidirectional Lapel Mic – Razer Seiren BT: Bluetooth Microphone

SPECS

Range : 10m

: 10m Battery Life: 6 hrs

6 hrs Weight: 16.4g

Bere’s a fantastic omnidirectional mic! Due to the polar pattern, it’ll be a great mic to use if you need to pick up sound from more than one person. However, it won’t focus on background noise. The noise suppression blocks out winds and noisy crowds.

This clip-on design is convenient if you want to take it along on creative shots where you’ll be moving around.

This is another mic that is super helpful when the app is used. The Razer Streaming app can adjust the mc gain, perform software updates, and will also allow you to view the battery life.

Something we absolutely adore about this mic is that a user with a hearing impairment said it works with XRAI Glass so they can have closed captions. Overall, it’s a great mic and app duo for picking up clear audio between 2+ people.

Best Bluetooth Microphone Buyer’s Guide

Buying a Bluetooth mic is a great idea if you make content on the fly. Just be sure to consider range, sound quality, and a few other features before you make your final decision. Luckily, Bluetooth mics are pretty affordable, but we want to make sure you leave this list with the best Bluetooth microphone for your needs.

Sound Quality

Sound quality in a Bluetooth mic can be a hit or miss, so make sure it has minimal distortion. An omnidirectional polar pattern mic may pick up more background noise than a cardioid mic.

Compatibility

Make sure it’s compatible with your phone and tablets. Some smartphones may need to have a newer OS to use a Bluetooth mic.

Range

Bluetooth connectivity ranges vary. Most likely you need to stay within 10 feet of your device.

Battery Life

Some mics may last 3 hours, some may last a whole day. Make sure it has a rechargeable battery.

Price

A Bluetooth mic can vary from $20 to $200. Some are more expensive. Make sure you budget for at least $50 or so.

Best Bluetooth Microphone Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Kind of Devices Can I Use With a Bluetooth Microphone?

Smartphones (iPhone & Android), tablets, computers, and other devices like karaoke machines with Bluetooth capabilities.

What Kind of Bluetooth Microphones Are There?

Lapel mics (the kinds you see journalists and vloggers use on their person), handheld mics, and headset mics.

How Far Can I Be From My Device With a Bluetooth Headphone?

Most Bluetooth mics have a range of up to 30 feet.

Can I Use a Bluetooth Mic for Recording Podcasts?

Yes! They’re super popular for podcasters they don’t use XLR mics or have access to a podcast studio.

Conclusion

USB and XLR mics are great for studio use or home use if you have access to a computer and audio interface. However, if you’re trying to get quality audio on a budget or simply without a lot of equipment and an affordable production value, a Bluetooth microphone is great.

If you’re working on a set, we recommend going with the Razer Seiren BT: Bluetooth Microphone. The omnidirectional pattern will allow you to pick up audio from a group of people. If you’re planning a karaoke night, the BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone is awesome. But if you can stretch your budget and want a bunch of cool effects, consider the Calf Karaoke Microphone.

For those looking for a lapel mic to capture their audio for quality video content, we recommend something like the SabineTek Smartmike+with Unidirectional Mic Bundle.

Photo Courtesy Amazon