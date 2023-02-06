Beyoncé Breaks Record for Most Grammys Won

Despite being late to the show, Beyoncé will be taking home a bigger honor than any award of music’s biggest night. She just became the most awarded person in the history of the Grammys with 32 wins … so far.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, hosted Sunday night (Feb. 5), saw the megastar break the record for most Grammy wins after being awarded Best Dance / Electronic Music Album for her album, Renaissance.

The accolade was her fourth win of the night – alongside Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording – with Record, Song, and Album of the Year still up for grabs.

Beyoncé accepts her 32nd #Grammy as she breaks the record for the most wins of all time. https://t.co/2B9c9dS1WD pic.twitter.com/5yfLlJXSv2 — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, dropped last July and has since stunned critics and fans alike. As 2022 came to a close, the album garnered numerous award show wins, including Favorite R&B Album at the American Music Awards and Album of the Year at the Soul Train Music Awards. It is the most nominated album at this year’s Grammys ceremony.

The star recently put on her first concert since 2018, performing in Dubai where she brought up her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, onstage. Shortly after, Queen B announced a 2023 Renaissance world tour, her first solo trek since 2016.

Beyoncé’s globetrotting tour will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10. She will tour Europe and the United Kingdom through the early summer and, by July, return to the States. The tour will come to a close on September 27 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The singer has already doubled up some of her North American dates due to high demand.