Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Quavo Shine a Light on Fallen Legends in Grammy Tribute Performance

Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Quavo and Kacey Musgraves were among the artists to take part in tribute performances to the late Christine McVie, Takeoff and Loretta Lynn at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Country star Musgraves opened the medley with a tribute to Lynn with a humble performance of her signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Poised barefoot on a stool with Lynn’s acoustic guitar in hand, Musgraves’ soft voice introduced the famous opening line: Well, I was born a coal miner’s daughter. With an altar of roses and flowers at her bare feet, Musgraves’ performance featured images of other country icons who’ve passed away over the past year, including Naomi Judd and Mickey Gilley.

Following Musgraves were Quavo and Maverick City Music in tribute to Takeoff, the 28-year-old Migos rapper who was shot and killed in Houston in November 2022. Tears rolled down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried, Quavo sang in the opening line of his tribute song to his nephew, “Without You.” The lyrics reference the time the pair went to Coachella together and the rapper wishes he had a time machine as he shares I miss how you smile at me. Quavo was then joined by a choir of voices in Maverick City Music, who sang the chorus of Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” with a dark background illuminated by the light of the stars behind them.

The tribute ended with a touching ode to Fleetwood Mac’s McVie. Crow was seated at a piano adorned with floral arrangements while Raitt appeared across from her. McVie’s bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, was positioned off to the side of the stage, playing a bongo drum as Crow and Raitt serenaded the room with McVie’s powerful “Songbird,” as the two traded soft, tender vocals. Raitt’s voice was strong and steady, capturing the emotion of the song. The performance ended with Fleetwood taking his hat off in salute to his collaborators.

Jeff Beck, David Crosby, Lisa Marie Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Anita Pointer and Twitch are among the many other fallen icons whose faces were shown onscreen throughout the performances.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)