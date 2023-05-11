Beyoncé Returns to the Stage with Chromed Out Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé made her triumphant return to the stage Wednesday (May 10) with the debut of her Renaissance World Tour. The trek kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden, with as much chromed-out, club energy as the name-sake album suggests.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer played through the entirety of Renaissance in the 37-song setlist along with a few other highlights from her sprawling career. Renaissance saw Queen B infuse a healthy amount of “ballroom” flavor into her sound, complete with thumping basslines and chanty choruses – perfect for a packed stadium.

“Club Renaissance” was in full swing throughout the night with Beyoncé donning all reflective garb and clapping her fan along to the beat. Highlights from the Renaissance portion of the setlist included “Cuff It,” “Church Girl,” and “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

Prior to getting the party started, Beyoncé became her own opening act, coming out onto the stage to deliver a set’s worth of ballads that let her vocals take center stage. The show opens with “Dangerously In Love,” which appears on the 2003 album of the same name.

Non-Renaissance highlights from the night include “Dangerously In Love,” “I Care,” “Formation,” “Diva,” “Run the World (Girls),” and “Drunk In Love” featuring the viral run she performed in Dubai earlier this year.

Check out the full setlist and some snippets, below.

The Renaissance Tour will wind around the world for the majority of the year with the North American leg starting on July 8 in Toronto. Other stops in the U.S. include Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and more. Find her full tour dates HERE.

Beyoncé did her viral Dubai run during "Drunk In Love" at the RENAISSANCE World Tour! 🪩 pic.twitter.com/GnbH7Xnrhl — Beyoncé Info (@beyscource) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Setlist

“Dangerously in Love”

“Flaws and All”

“1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down”

“I Care”

“Energy” (Interlude)

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams”

“Lift Off”

“7/11” (Interlude)

“Cuff It / Cuff It” (Wetter Remix)

“Energy”

“Break My Soul / Break My Soul” (Queens Mix)

“No Angel / Pretty Hurts” (Interlude)

“Formation”

“Diva”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“My Power”

“Black Parade / Alright”

“Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion remix)

“Partition”

“Yonce / Family Feud” (Interlude)

“Church Girl”

“Get Me Bodied”

“Before I Let Go / Freakum Dress”

“Rather Die Young”

“Love on Top / I Want You Back” (Jackson 5 Cover)

“Crazy in Love”

“Green Light” (Interlude)

“Plastic Off the Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Naughty Girl”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Already / Kitty Kat / Flawless / Find Your Way Back / Heard About Us / End of Time” (Interlude)

“Thique / Toxic” (Britney Spears cover)

“All Up In Your Mind”

“Drunk in Love”

“Ghost” (Interlude)

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Blow”

“Pure / Runaway” (Interlude)

“Summer Renaissance”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)