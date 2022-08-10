The Isley Brothers Announce New Song With Beyoncé

Beyoncé has been hot on the release cycle since sharing her come-back record Renaissance. The singer has since shared a number of remixes of the club-heavy tracks, and now, she’s back with a rework of a classic Isley Brothers tune.

Joining Ronald Isley and crew, the “CUFF IT” singer is set to share a rendition of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” Ronald Isley shared a snippet of the track ahead of its release on Friday, August 12. The track was originally released on the Isley Brothers’ album The Heat Is On which was the group’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“WORLD PREMIERE of what we’ve been working on starting at 10 am est and every hour on the hour over on your favorite @iheartradio station,” Ronald wrote in the caption. Listen to the clip below.

“Make Me Say It Again Girl” marks Beyoncé’s first non-Renaissance collaboration of 2022. So far, Queen Bey has shared collaborations with Beam (“Energy”), Madonna (“Break My Soul [The Queens Remix]”), and Grace Jones & Tems (“Move”). The new song is the Isley Brothers’ first musical release since last summer’s Snoop Dogg-assisted “Friends and Family,” which peaked at No. 13 on the R&B Airplay chart.

The latest collaboration comes on the heels of Beyoncé launching all 16 Renaissance songs unto the Billboard Hot 100. She has also simultaneously ranked No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Hot 100, and Artist 100. Additionally, Renaissance clinched the year’s largest first-week sales total for an album by a female artist, as well as the second largest first-week sales total for any 2022 album.

Beyoncé And Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement / Courtesy: Parkwood Entertainment