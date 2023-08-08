Beyoncé Packs in Stadiums like a Night Club with Renaissance World Tour: See Setlist

If any artist is not lacking in crowd-pleasing hits, it is Beyoncé – a fact she has more than proven with her current tour setlist. Queen Bey is bringing her latest project, Renaissance, to the masses with a show that is as high-energy, campy, and club-ready as the album itself.

Beyoncé plays through the album in its entirety on the tour and pads the time with fan favorites from her past albums. Not a second is wasted on filler material. Each of the songs curated by Beyoncé for the setlist is a tried-and-true show-stopper.

Standouts from the Renaissance portion of the setlist include “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM,” during which she dons a bee costume and flits around the stage with her backing dancers. Elsewhere she proves why she has become the cultural icon that she is with a performance of “MY POWER.” The moment is made all the more impactful when her daughter, Blue Ivy, joins her on stage for a choreography break.

The beginning of the setlist sees Beyoncé showing off her vocal range. In case you forgot, she has quite the set of pipes. Performances of ballads like “1 + 1” and “I Care” double down on that already very well-known fact.

For the most part, the show is comprised of up-tempo, dance-inducers. Renaissance is similarly energized, so it makes sense why Beyoncé would choose to keep the same intensity throughout the accompanying stage show.

Find Beyoncé’s full Renaissance tour setlist, below (per USA Today).

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist

“Dangerously in Love 2”

“Flaws and All”

“1+1”

“I’m Goin’ Down” (Mary J. Blige cover)

“I Care”

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Lift Off”

10. “Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul”

“Formation”

“Diva”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“My Power”

“Black Parade”

“Savage (Remix)”

“Partition”

“Church Girl”

“Get Me Bodied”

“Before I Let Go”

“Rather Die Young”

“Love on Top”

“Crazy in Love”

“Plastic Off the Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Naughty Girl”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All Up In Your Mind”

“Drunk in Love”

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”

