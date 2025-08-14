Big 12 Football Championship Drafts Jon Pardi for Halftime Show

With a new season of college football right around the corner, the Big 12 already made a statement with four football programs landing in the top 25 on the AP preseason poll. For Arizona State, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Texas Tech, they looked not only to make a statement but also to gain a spot in the Big 12 championship at AT&T Stadium. Besides welcoming the lucky teams to Texas, the NCAA looked to Jon Pardi to entertain the crowd with a special halftime performance.

2025 was shaping up to be a big year for Pardi. While outside of traveling the country, the singer released his newest album, Honkytonk Hollywood, in April. Promoting the release with a tour, the album featured songs like “Friday Night Heartbreaker” and peaked at No. 27 on the US Top Country Albums chart.

Continuing to add to his successful year, Pardi shared his excitement to bring country music to the Big 12. “I’m so fired up to be part of the Big 12 Football Championship game this year — and to be the first country artist to do it makes it even more fun. It’s going to be a good time – we’re going to give fans an unforgettable show.”

Taking over the AT&T Stadium with the marching bands from both teams, Pardi will travel to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Football Championship on December 6th, starting at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Jon Pardi Not The First Country Singer To Perform At Big 12 Championship

Although the first country singer to helm the halftime show at the championship game, it wasn’t the first time the Big 12 welcomed a country singer to the field. Back in 2023, Warren Zeiders received the chance to sing the national anthem.

While offering a unique take on the patriotic song, some fans found it hard to watch, commenting, “He was really bad, but my favorite part was the guy you could hear on the tv broadcast yelling “oh come on!” when he started singing. Guy in the crowd knew what was coming.” Other comments defended Zieders’ performance, writing, “Nothing wrong with that performance! His incredible raspy voice hooked me the time I heard it (not to mention, he’s sure not hard to look at either lol)! I love his voice!”

With the pressure mounting not just for the football teams but also for Pardi, the country singer will surely bring a halftime show fit for the Big 12 Championship.

