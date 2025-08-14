Hip-Hop Icon LL Cool J Named Host of 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Thrilled to celebrate another year in music, the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will kick off on September 7th, at the UBS Arena in New York. Promoting some of the biggest names in the industry, Lady Gaga led the nominations with 12. Right behind her were both Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar. Already shaping up to be a special night in MTV history, the awards wouldn’t be complete without a host. And this year, producers decided to call on hip-hop legend LL Cool J.

Although performing at the MTV Video Music Awards over the last few years, 2025 marked the first time LL Cool J would helm the awards solo. Back in 2022, he took the stage as host alongside Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj. But this year, the rapper will extend his legacy within MTV.

LL Cool J Receives Nomination Alongside Hosting Duties

Looking at the past, LL Cool J left his mark on the award show when he won best rap in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out.” Just a few years later, he became the first rapper to win the Video Vanguard Award. LL Cool J will do more than host as he was nominated for the Best Hip Hop Award thanks to his collaboration with Eminem on “Murdergram Deux.”

Eminem not only gained a nomination alongside LL Cool J, but the rapper received a second nomination for his work with Jelly Roll on “Somebody Save Me.” And speaking of country music, the MTV Video Music Awards included a new category – Best Country. The list included:

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love with You”

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

Jelly Roll – “Liar”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Morgan Wallen – “Smile”

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

Country music took over more than the Best Country category as country artist Ella Langley was nominated for Best New Artist. Adding his name to the list of nominations was also Morgan Wallen. Thanks to his recent albums, One Thing at a Time and I’m The Problem, the singer watched his stardom hit new heights. But he will have to beat out artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga for the award.

With LL Cool J hosting and nominated, don’t miss the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, airing on Sunday, September 7th, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

