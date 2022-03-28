Billie Eilish and Finneas Win Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘007’ Theme Song “No Time to Die”

Billie Eilish and Finneas have won the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song for the theme song to the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Entering the second hour of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Eilish, draped black standing near her brother Finneas at the piano, and accompanied by musicians behind them, gave a stirring performance of the award-winning song, which the pair wrote for the 25th 007 film No Time to Die, which hit theaters in 2021.

Originally released in February 2020, “No Time to Die” caught the attention of fans of the long-awaited James Bond film, starring Daniel Craig, and reached No. 16 on the Billboard Top 100 and previously won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 2022 and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media in 2021.

For Best Original Song, “No Time to Die” was up against Beyoncé, who opened the Oscars with her song “Be Alive” from King Richard, performing with a team of dancers and musicians on location from Serena and Venus Williams’ native neighborhood of Compton, California. Other nominees included Diane Warren‘s “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, performed by Reba McEntire, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney film Encanto and Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from the Kenneth Branagh-directed Belfast.

“This is so unbelievable, I could scream,” said Eilish. “Thank you to our 007 family.” Eilish went on to thank the No Time to Die cast and crew and the duo’s collaborator Johnny Marr. “Thank you Johnny Marr for taking it and making it worthy of James Bond,” added Eilish.

Finneas thanked the sibling’s parents and the Academy. “We want to thank our parents, who have always ben our greatest inspirations,” he said. “We love you as our parents and we love you as real people too. Thank you so much to the Academy, we promise not to lose these.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images