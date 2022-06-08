Billie Eilish Debuts Unreleased Track, “TV,” Referencing the Johnny Depp Trial and the Possible Overturning of Roe V. Wade

During a stop in Manchester for her Happier Than Ever Tour, Billie Eilish debuted a song that seems to point to the impending overturning of Roe V. Wade, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and more pop culture references.

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish said before sharing the track. “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”

Eilish was accompanied by her brother and co-writer, Finneas, on acoustic guitar as she joined in with soft vocals singing about today’s media. I’ll put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer, she sings in the first line before moving on to more current events, saying the internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.

In the second verse, she provides a commentary on the harmful beauty standards often present on television, adding, did you see me on TV?/ I”ll try not to starve myself / just because you’re mad at me. The melodic song ends with the refrain, maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem.

Watch a clip of Eilish performing the unreleased track, titled “TV,” below.

Eilish recently kicked off the European and UK leg of her world tour, which will continue through the rest of the month. The next leg sees the “Bad Guy” singer playing a host of shows in Australia and New Zealand beginning in September.

In conjunction with her UK shows, Eilish announced the details of Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused initiative that is set to take place at the 02 in London this month. The six-day event will take place on June 10-12,16 and 25-26 to coincide with her shows around London, Birmingham and Glasgow. You can find any remaining tickets HERE.

Photo By Kelia Anne MacCluskey