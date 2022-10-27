Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and More Reveal Their Origins in New Audible Series

Audible has announced a new series that will explore the simple question, “Where are you from?” with a number of emerging artists. Titled Origins, the eight-episode series will see Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, King Princess, and Mickey Guyton among others talk about their backstory and their influences in their own words.

“It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish’s music is so depressing, and it’s so sad, and it’s too dark,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to the Beatles and While My Guitar Gently Weeps and Yesterday, and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?’ It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it’s real,” Eilish says in her episode, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The first season will feature episodes from the names above along with Flying Lotus, Koffee, and Tobe Nwigwe. All of the episodes will drop simultaneously on Nov. 17 on Audible. The format will feature a mix of spoken narrative and performances.

In a statement, Doja Cat said of her episode, “I’ve always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think Origins will help them do that.”

Origins is just the latest foray for the audiobook and podcasting service into the world of music. Their long-running Words + Music series has featured the likes of Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, and many more iconic musicians.

“Audible has been fortunate to work with some of the most beloved and iconic musicians of our time through our Words + Music series – one that focuses on the work of immensely talented artists and their incredible and varied impacts musically and personally, and has struck a chord with Audible listeners,” Audible’s Executive Vice President, Head of US Content Rachel Ghiazza said in a statement.

Ghiazza continued, “As we continue to dive head first into our expanding music vertical, we are thrilled to introduce Origins, a transcendent audio experience. This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives.”

(Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)