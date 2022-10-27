Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Deluxe Album of Debut LP ‘Boys & Girls’

In the band’s nascent days, Alabama Shakes rose to indie fame thanks, in part, to the online music platform Bandcamp. So, it only makes sense that the group would announce a forthcoming anniversary via the website now that they’re beloved globally.

On Wednesday (October 26), the acclaimed blues-rock band announced the upcoming release of the special 10th anniversary edition of its debut LP, Boys & Girls, which will include some new goodies for fans.

Alabama Shakes, which formed in 2009 and is fronted by the big-voiced singer Brittany Howard, shared that the new version of their seminal album will drop on December 9 later this year.

“Pre-order of Boys & Girls (10 Year Deluxe Edition). You get 12 tracks now (streaming via the free Bandcamp app and also available as a high-quality download in MP3, FLAC, and more), plus the complete album the moment it’s released,” noted the group’s Bandcamp page.

Included in the deluxe reissue are 11 live tracks, performed at KCRW from January 2012, and fans can sample one of those live performances (“Always Alright”) HERE.

The “10-year anniversary edition of the debut record by Alabama Shakes. Boys & Girls has sold over 1 million copies, was nominated for multiple Grammys, and brought the band international acclaim,” added their Bandcamp announcement. “It is repackaged in a foil-board gatefold jacket with new photos and a bonus radio session of 12 raw and explosive tracks from KCRW, recorded in January 2012 just as the band were ready to be unleashed.”

Alabama Shakes is currently on hiatus. More recently, Howard has engaged in solo releases and other side projects. Perhaps the reissue news, however, portends the band getting back together. Fans can only hope.

