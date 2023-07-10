Billie Eilish Opens Up About Fans Throwing Objects at Artists on Stage

Billie Eilish is joining the list of artists who are sticking up for each other after fans have been throwing objects left and right at singers on stage. This weekend, Harry Styles was the latest victim to have something thrown at him after an object was thrown at his head. Drake, just like Bebe Rexa, was hit in the arm during his show in Chicago. Lil Nas X, Ava Max, Kelsea Ballerini and Pink have also been victims of fans throwing objects at them on stage.

When asked at the world premiere of Barbie on Sunday, Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter that unfortunately, the situation was nothing new. “I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new. People just get excited and it can be dangerous,” she stated.

“It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there. I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows,” she continued. “But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

Finneas, Eilish’s brother, also went on to comment on the situation saying that fans don’t necessarily aim at the artists with the intention to physically hurt them, rather than get their attention. The producer did give a warning to fans, cheekily looking directly into the camera during the interview, saying, “Don’t do it — we get it but don’t do it.”

Eilish went on to agree with her brother, saying, “Don’t throw things on stage, but we love you; it’s very sweet.”

The siblings were at the premiere of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, after contributing to the official album with their song “What Was I Made For?” The soundtrack is heavily packed with several A-list artists including Tame Impala, Lizzo, Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, and more.

“What Was I Made For” is set to release on July 13th.

Billie Eilish & Finneas tell The Hollywood Reporter on the pink carpet of the #Barbie World Premiere that they felt "inspired" to write a song after watching the film pic.twitter.com/nXgi0LINL0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 10, 2023

(Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)