Everything You Need to Know for ‘American Idol’ Finale Tonight: Top 3 Finalists, Guest Performers, Katy Perry’s Goodbye

While it feels like season 22 of American Idol just started, the season finale is here as Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Will Moseley prepare to take the stage one last time. Looking to become the next American Idol, the pressure is mounting. Not only does the winner become the American Idol, but they also walk away with a recording contract and a hefty cash prize of $250,000. Besides the contestants, the night is extremely special given it will be the last episode with Katy Perry as a judge. With the season finale airing tonight, here are all the details about guest performances, mentors, and the final goodbye for Perry.

Although the season welcomed numerous talented singers like Emmy Russell, the main theme throughout the season surrounded Perry’s exit from the show. While fans simply enjoyed her last season on American Idol, tonight will be the last time she sits at the judge’s table alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Speaking about what to expect, Perry admitted, “I think I will be crying at anything. It’s been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt.”

Is Jon Bon Jovi The Next Judge On ‘American Idol’

Given that it is the season finale and Perry’s last show, American Idol is pulling out all the stops with several guest performances. Looking at the lineup, tonight’s show will feature performances by James Bay, Nick Fradiani, Cody Johnson, Bishop Briggs, Hootie & The Blowfish, Jason Mraz, Seal, Cece Winans, New Kids on the Block, and country star Wynonna Judd. Featuring an array of talented singers, the season finale seems like more of a concert than a show. And that is just the start as the iconic Jon Bon Jovi will be on hand as the guest mentor for the remaining contestants.

While a guest mentor on the season finale, rumors continue to circle Bon Jovi as being a possible replacement for Perry. Although not confirmed yet, sources told Life & Style that “Jon is the undisputed top contender to succeed Katy.” With the singer appearing on American Idol tonight, it seems a great time to see his chemistry on the show. But don’t get too excited just yet as there appear to be numerous hurdles in the way as the source explained, “A living legend with undeniable charisma, he possesses all the qualities necessary to command the stage and captivate TV audiences”, but comes with “astronomical financial expectations.”

With the future of American Idol uncertain at the moment, don’t miss the season finale airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)