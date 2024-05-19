Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, May 19, 2024? How to Watch the Finale

Since the beginning of season 22 of American Idol, fans have not only cheered on their favorite contestants but have soaked in the last moments with judge Katy Perry. Months ago, Perry shocked fans when she announced she was leaving the show after spending seven years besides other judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. With each new episode, Perry inched closer and closer to her last show. And with the season finale here, all eyes are not only on the remaining finalists Abi Carter, Will Moseley, and Jack Blocker but on Perry. With only one episode left, here are all the details about the season finale.

With the weekend coming to an end, there seems no better way to spend Sunday than celebrating Perry’s time on American Idol. And yes, the season finale airs tonight on ABC. Speaking with KABC, Perry opened up about what to expect. “I think I will be crying at anything. It’s been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt.”

It wasn’t just Perry discussing the emotional night ahead as Richie also called the moment “frightening and sad.” “To see her leave is going to be frightening and sad, but at the same time … hang on to your seat! She has a roar, about herself, no pun intended.”

Don’t miss the season finale of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Katy Perry Expected To Take The Stage One Last Time On ‘American Idol’

As for Bryan, he added his voice to the conversation, explaining how the three of them have formed a close relationship over the years. “It’ll be emotional. Katy, Lionel, and I have developed a close friendship. It will be an emotional night.”

While most people think of the judges when it comes to American Idol, there is no way to forget host Ryan Seacrest. Although the show has gone through changes over the years, fans can always count on Seacrest. And besides the remaining contestants battling out to become the next American Idol, Seacrest noted how Perry is expected to take the stage. “It will be especially significant being her last performance.”

