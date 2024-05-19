3 Quick Facts About ‘American Idol’ Finalist Jack Blocker

One of the biggest fan favorites of the season, Jack Blocker is officially one of the Top 3 finalists on the current season of American Idol. At this point, it could be anyone’s game. Blocker has an excellent voice and stellar stage presence that could land him in the winner’s seat, but his competitors (Abi Carter and Will Moseley) have their own merits as well. If you’re Team Jack, read on to learn some quick facts about this fan-favorite American Idol contestant.

1. He Writes and Performs His Own Music

The 25-year-old Texas native is one heck of an artist. He has written and performed his original music for quite some time. And when Jack Blocker first auditioned for American Idol, he performed his own song “I Was Wrong”, accompanied by his excellent guitar-playing skills. Unlike many of the other contestants on the show, Blocker has opted to perform his original tunes for most of his on-show performances. Now that’s a real songwriter.

2. He’s a Born and Bred Southern Boy

Blocker is a graphic designer (and a musician, of course) who hails from Dallas, Texas. There, he attended Trinity Christian Academy where he met his high school sweetheart and wife Georgia. Currently, Blocker lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Blocker’s wife Georgia is also from Dallas, Texas and lives in Nashville with her husband.

3. He Started Out in a Band

Blocker began his musical career by founding his band, Rightfield, along with his friend and fellow musician Reed Hoelscher back in 2018. The band released a few excellent tracks like “Himalayas” and “Gone”. They have also been touring successfully since 2019.

Blocker didn’t begin releasing original music until 2023 with the folksy track “I Was Wrong”. The song became a Spotify streaming hit after he performed it on American Idol.

