Billie Eilish Shares Live Videos for “TV” and “The 30th” Filmed in Singapore

Acclaimed Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish has released two new live videos for her songs “TV” and “The 30th.”

Both videos were filmed in the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, an iconic attraction that symbolizes innovation, sustainability, and conservation. Known for its lush urban greenery and beautifully designed spaces.

Eilish, according to a press statement, “instantly resonated” with Singapore while on her Happier Than Ever world tour. The new work was shot with her brother, famed producer, FINNEAS.

The videos were directed by Singaporean director Choānn and were shot in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, as part of their international recovery campaign, SingapoReimagine.

“Singapore was one of the first places I ever went on tour. I was only there for a day and absolutely fell in love with it,” said Eilish. “The Cloud Forest is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen in my life. These two songs really are just very important to me in a lot of ways. I feel really connected to them and very personally protective over them, and I wanted to have some sort of peace with the songs that felt really intimate and personal. It just felt really comfortable to do it in a place as beautiful as the Cloud Forest.”

Eilish released “TV” and “The 30th” earlier this summer following a surprise live performance and debut of “TV” during her sold-out world tour. “We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Billie told concertgoers before she and her brother performed it for the first time.

The studio version of the track closes with a live recording of her concert attendee’s vocals, recorded live at Manchester’s twenty-one thousand capacity AO Arena.

Check out the new recordings and live videos here.

Photo courtesy High Rise PR