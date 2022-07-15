FINNEAS Releases New Track “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” Scores New Film ‘Vengeance’

FINNEAS, the Grammy- and Oscar-Award-winning brother of famed artist Billie Eilish, has released his latest solo single, “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” today (July 15).

The artist has also composed the new original score for B.J. Novak’s upcoming movie, Vengeance.

The new song comes on the heels of sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ iconic Troubadour earlier this week for FINNEAS. And the new track’s music video was directed by FINNEAS’ longtime romantic partner, actress Claudia Sulewski. It features clips from life on the road during Eilish’s recent European tour.

According to a press statement, film director Gus Van Sant gifted FINNEAS a painting inspired by the Leonardo Da Vinci masterpiece and is being used as the artwork for the new single.

“The artwork is a painting by the incredible Gus Van Sant that he gave me before he even knew I had a song named after the Mona Lisa,” Finneas explained on Instagram. So cool and such an honor to have this piece of art as the cover for my song.”

“Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa” is the follow-up to the musician’s earlier release in 2022, “Naked.” Both songs come on the heels of FINNEAS’ previous LP release, Optimist, last year.

Earlier this year, FINNEAS performed during both weekends of Coachella. He’s also recently received Grammy nominates for Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year, all for his work on Eilish’s LP, Happier Than Ever. In January, the two won an Oscar for the song “No Time To Die” from the latest James Bond film.

Composing the score for Vengeance, FINNEAS’ music will be on screen with Novak, who played Ryan on The Office, along with Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, and more. FINNEAS previously scored the music for the HBO Max drama, The Fallout.

Vengeance is out in theaters on July 29.

Photo by Louis Browne / Courtesy High Rise PR