3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Jake Blount, Knife Girl and WITCH

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Waile” by WITCH

African Zamrock sensation WITCH released their latest single today. Known as the “Zambian Beatles,” the group is historic and, as of late, has begun touring again, even playing a recent live set on the famed indie radio station, KEXP. The band’s new single offers shoulder-swaying rhythms, live video footage, and African rock vibes. It’s terrific.

2. “Never Let Go” by Knife Girl

The Finnish artist’s debut album, Uniform, drops on Friday (Sept. 23) and so we wanted to share one of the artist’s recent singles, “Never Let Go.” Featuring live instrumentation along with some chip-tune inspiration, the song is catchy and sticky. After a year in Japan suffering from gender dysphoria, 22-year-old trans artist, Knife Girl, began writing her debut record and the result is delightful.

3. “Didn’t It Rain” by Jake Blount

The legend of Jake Blount continues to grow. The standout roots songwriter and performer released his latest music video for the single, “Didn’t It Rain,” and it’s a doozy. He’s a master of delivery, rhythms, and production. The ages will remember Blount for his skill, prowess, and musical courage. Check out his new single below.

Photo by Tadin Brown

