2024 Grammys: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodgrigo, and More to Perform at the Award Show

The 2024 Grammy Awards are creeping closer, and three performers have been announced for the award show. Airing on February 4 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Grammys have officially revealed Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish as performers during the ceremony. The Recording Academy made the announcement via Instagram.

Videos by American Songwriter

These three artists are the first to be announced as performers at the show, but there will most likely be many more announced in the coming weeks. Eilish and Rodrigo last performed at the Grammys in 2022, Eilish with “Happier Than Ever” and Rodrigo with “Driver’s License.” Additionally, Dua Lipa presented an award alongside Megan Thee Stallion that year as well.

Dua Lipa performed a medley at the 2021 Grammys, while Eilish took the stage with her brother Finneas to sing “Everything I Wanted.”

[RELATED: Billie Eilish Discusses the Complicated Dynamic of Her Impact on Fans: “I Didn’t Deserve To Help You”]

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dual Lipa Among Grammy Awards Performers—Which Awards Are They Up For?

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are both up for multiple nominations this year. “What Was I Made For?,” Eilish’s song from the Barbie movie, is up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Song Written For Visual Media. She also collaborated with Labrinth on the song “Never Felt So Alone,” which is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Rodrigo is up for six nominations as well. Album Of The Year for last year’s Guts, Record Of The Year. Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Vampire,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts, and Best Rock Song for “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.”

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, is up for two categories with her song “Dance the Night” from Barbie—Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

As far as other nominations go, SZA leads the pack with nine nominations. Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea are all tied with seven nominations. Taylor Swift is up for six awards, along with Jack Antonoff, boygenius, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth year in a row and will air live at 8:00 pm Eastern on CBS. It will also be streamed on Paramount+.

Featured Image by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer; Emma McIntyre/WireImage