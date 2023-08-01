Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” is Certified Diamond

Billie Eilish has achieved a major career milestone. Her hit “Bad Guy” has been certified Diamond by the RIAA for sales of more than 10 million copies. To celebrate the accomplishment, Eilish took to Instagram to thank the fans.

“‘Bad guy went diamond………………………. HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH??????????” she begins the post. “Forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man. Love you guys so much it’s stupid.” She also tagged her brother, co-writer and producer of the song, Finneas. “This is fucking crazy actually,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories sharing his sister’s photo from the video shoot with an emblem reading “bad guy RIAA Diamond.”

Eilish joins an elite class of more than 100 other songs that have achieved this special feat, with Elton John’s double A-side single “Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind,” “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem and “God’s Plan” by Drake among them.

Released in 2019 as the fifth single off her Grammy-winning album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, “Bad Guy” helped make Eilish a household name when it became her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. It charted around the world, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Rock Airplay chart. “Bad Guy” was named Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Prior to that, Eilish had Top 10 hits with “Bury a Friend,” “When the Party’s Over” and “Lovely” featuring Khalid.

The 21-year-old is currently climbing up the Top 30 on the Hot 100 with her single, “What Was I Made For?,” off the Barbie soundtrack. “WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME,” she teased before the song’s release in July 2023. “THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB.”

