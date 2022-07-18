Billie Eilish Wants You… to Vote in the Midterm Elections

Billie Eilish is one of those rare pop stars who aren’t afraid to tell you what’s on their mind.

Today (July 18), that continues. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer has announced a new partnership with longtime non-profit voter registration organization, HeadCount, to help motivate her American fans to vote in this year’s midterm elections.

Says Eilish of the effort in a press statement, “I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections. With what is going on in our country we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

According to the organization, the collaboration will give fans who check their voter registration status on HeadCount.org/Billie (or who text “BILLIE” to 57568) the chance to win a VIP experience, which includes traveling to Eilish’s upcoming shows down under in Australia and New Zealand (two countries where more than three-quarters of the population turn out to vote) for her ongoing “Happier Than Ever” world tour.

One lucky winner and a friend will be randomly-selected to see Eilish perform in both Australia and New Zealand on September 10 and 13, 2022, respectively. The experience includes concert tickets, airfare, and hotel, along with a package of merchandise signed by Billie herself.

Says HeadCount, “With the midterm elections approaching and with nearly half of all 18-24-year-olds not being registered to vote, this is a great initiative to get people incentivized to check their registration status or sign up!”

Added Andy Bernstein, HeadCount’s Co-Founder & Executive Director, “Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself. By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”

Good to Vote is the organization’s primary online campaign to help young people prepare to vote. Launched in 2020, the initiative directly engaged over 600,000 voters with the chance to win custom experiences and prizes from Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. HeadCount also drives voter participation through in-person voter registration drives at concerts, festivals and community events.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)