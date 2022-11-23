Billy Gibbons, Don McLean and More Inducted Into Musicians Hall of Fame

Nashville proved why it’s called Music City on Tuesday night (Nov. 22), with the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum induction ceremony.

ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons, “American Pie” singer Don McLean, Vince Gill, Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives and Ray Stevens were all inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. Hosted at the museum’s Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, all of the 2022 inductees performed, along with Steve Miller, Rodney Crowell, Wendy Moten of The Voice fame, and others.

Gibbons was also presented with the Iconic Riff Award for his many musical contributions on guitar, including the famous riffs he plays on ZZ Top songs “Tush,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “La Grange.”

“The Musicians Hall of Fame is strong and will stay strong because of the quality of inductees like we have tonight,” Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum CEO and Co-Founder Linda Chambers said during the ceremony.

Producer James William Guercio, who’s worked with the likes of the Buckinghams and Blood, Sweat & Tears, and George Massenburg, a Grammy Award-winning engineer who’s work has appeared on music by James Taylor, Billy Joel, Earth, Wind & Fire and many others, were also inducted during the

7th Musicians Hall Of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony.

“What an honor to be selected as one of the newest members of the The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum,” McLean wrote at the time of the induction announcement.

The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum is a 501(c)(3) charity that recognizes well-known acts, along with the musicians and studio players behind the music. Inside the museum is recordings by iconic artists including The Monkees, Nancy Sinatra, Dean Martin and Elvis Presley. The museum also features the Grammy Museum Gallery, an interactive exhibit that offers a history of the Grammy Awards. Peter Frampton, Buddy Guy, Garth Brooks and his studio musicians known as the G-Men are among the other multi-genre artists that have been inducted over the years.

Photo Credit: Royce DeGrie, Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum